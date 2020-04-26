Weekend Roundup email newsletter: April 26 edition

Welcome to Week 4. Here are some highlights from The Daily’s coverage over the past week, as well as a look ahead.

The University, originally projected to finish the year with a $126 million surplus, is now facing a $200 million reversal in consolidated budget due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sources of the disparity include changes to spring quarter financial aid and a decline in endowment payouts, according to the Stanford Board of Trustees.



Economic uncertainty and the lack of a definitive timeline for resuming in-person operations have slowed financial planning, but Provost Persis Drell told the Faculty Senate that the University needs to “prepare for perhaps the worst.” Though she said the budget outlooks remain uncertain, she noted that Stanford is asking all University units to prepare for “a 15% reduction in endowment payout and 10% reduction in general funds.”



On Wednesday, the University announced that it had asked the U.S. Department of Education to rescind its application for relief funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which would have granted Stanford almost $7.4 million in aid from the federal government. Stanford’s announcement, citing a desire to prioritize aid for smaller colleges and universities, came one one day after President Donald Trump criticized Harvard and other large institutions for seeking federal funding.

Statisticians are questioning the math behind a recent Stanford study, which made headlines last week after preliminary findings estimated the true number of COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County could be 50 to 85 times higher than the count of confirmed infections as of early April.



The study relied on antibody testing, in which the presence of specific antibodies confirms that a person either has COVID-19 or has recovered from the disease. Out of the 3,330 samples analyzed, 50 came back positive, indicating a crude prevalence rate of 1.5%. After adjusting by demographics and test accuracy, researchers’ preliminary findings estimated that between 2.49 and 4.16% of people in the county were infected as of early April.



But statisticians at Stanford and across the country are raising questions about sampling bias and statistical errors in the study’s design, including narrow confidence intervals in estimates and the potential for false positives. These factors, they contend, could make the results of the study less meaningful or even misleading, and criticism on Twitter has ranged from gentle to scathing.

Union representatives and activists say Stanford was misleading in its April 14 announcement that it would help contract firms maintain pay continuation through June 15. For UG2 — a national custodial service with which Stanford contracts — the University has offered only to help provide health insurance to subcontracted employees, according to Service Employees International Union (SEIU) California 1st Vice President Denise Solis.



At a press conference on Thursday, laid-off subcontracted workers, union representatives, students and alumni — including former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro ’96 and Rep. Joaquin Castro ’96 (D-Tex.) — called on Stanford to expand protections for all University-affiliated employees through the end of the quarter.



In response, a University spokesperson told The Daily that “the University “remain[s] committed to working with the contract firms,” but he didn’t elaborate on Stanford’s previous announcement.

