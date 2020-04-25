Young talent secures two All-American honors for women’s golf

By Sofia Scekic 3 hours ago

For the seventh straight season, Stanford women’s golf was awarded multiple All-American honors from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. Sophomore Aline Krauter and freshman Angelina Ye were each recognized with second-team All-American selections on Tuesday.



Given the loss of seniors Andrea Lee and Albane Valenzuela, who both turned pro mid-season, the two younger players had to step up; and they did, shining all season.

Between Krauter and Ye, the Cardinal had nine top-16 finishes in five tournaments. This also marked the ninth straight year in which at least one Cardinal was selected as an All-American.



In a season cut short by COVID-19, Krauter, who is from Germany, played 15 rounds with a scoring average of 71.93. Had she been able to play at least 20 rounds to reach the qualification standard, her average would rank No. 4 in school history for a sophomore. Highlighted by a season-best fifth place finish at the Stanford Intercollegiate, she finished no worse than 16th in all five tournaments in which she played. In three of those five tournaments, she finished in the top 10. Krauter was also selected to play for Team International at the Arnold Palmer Cup, which was recently rescheduled from early July to Dec. 21-23.



Last season, after tying for 10th place at the NCAA Championships, she was named WGCA Honorable Mention All-American as a freshman.



Ye, whose Stanford career began with a second-place finish at The Molly in late September and a win at the Stanford Intercollegiate in early October, finished in the top 20 in four of the five tournaments in which she played. Although she also was not able to reach the 20-round qualification mark, her 72.27 scoring average through 15 rounds would have ranked third in Cardinal history among freshmen. Ye, who is from China, will join Krauter on Team International for the Arnold Palmer Cup.



Contact Sofia Scekic at sscekic ‘at’ stanford.edu.