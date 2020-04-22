Isa Silva commits to 2021 basketball recruiting class

By Savanna Stewart 20 minutes ago

Four-star junior point guard Isa Silva became the second commit in two weeks and first of the 2021 recruiting class for Stanford men’s basketball after announcing on Tuesday his plans to continue his academic and athletic career on the Farm. In a post on his personal social media, Silva revealed his decision to join the Cardinal over several other Division I programs, including Pac-12 foe Arizona.

According to the 247sports rankings, Silva sits at #33 overall for his class. The 6-foot-3 guard from Sacramento was reportedly offered last summer during the Cardinal’s team camp and later returned to the campus in October for an official visit.

While the news is nothing short of exciting for Stanford basketball fans, it seems hardly surprising; eleven Crystal Ball predictions had Silva choosing Stanford. Silva has drawn attention during his time playing for Jesuit High School for his quickness, creative passing game, vision and scoring abilities.

Silva’s announcement comes just nine days after five-star Class of 2020 commit Ziaire Williams made program history as Stanford’s highest-ranked recruit. Williams was No. 7 in the ESPN 100 and helped to move the Cardinal’s 2020 recruiting class to No. 13 among Division I programs. With the remaining possibility of freshman guard Tyrell Terry withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to the Farm, the Cardinal has been regarded as a favorite in the Pac-12 for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Though the 2019-20 postseason was cut short due to COVID-19 concerns, the Cardinal ended the year with a 20-12 overall record, marking the first season of 20 or more wins since the 2014-15 team finished 24-13.

