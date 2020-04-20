Support independent, student-run journalism.  Your support helps give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to conduct meaningful reporting on important issues at Stanford. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Crime & Safety

Police Blotter: Stalking, theft

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 13-15 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. 

Monday, April 13

  • Between March 5 and April 13, there was an incident of stalking at Escondido Village Lieberman House. 

Tuesday, April 14

  • Between 6 p.m. April 13 and 3:30 p.m. April 14, bike parks were stolen outside of Escondido Village Building 2. 

Wednesday, April 15

  • At 9 p.m., someone was cited for loitering near the Peterson Laboratory. 
  • Between 1 p.m. April 3 and 12:43 p.m. April 15, there was a grand theft on Fremont Road. 

Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.