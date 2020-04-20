Police Blotter: Stalking, theft

By Sophie Regan
This report covers a selection of incidents from April 13-15 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Monday, April 13
- Between March 5 and April 13, there was an incident of stalking at Escondido Village Lieberman House.
Tuesday, April 14
- Between 6 p.m. April 13 and 3:30 p.m. April 14, bike parks were stolen outside of Escondido Village Building 2.
Wednesday, April 15
- At 9 p.m., someone was cited for loitering near the Peterson Laboratory.
- Between 1 p.m. April 3 and 12:43 p.m. April 15, there was a grand theft on Fremont Road.
