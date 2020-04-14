Undergraduate Senate discusses worker solidarity resolution, prep for new Title IX regulations

By Daniel Wu 2 hours ago

The Undergraduate Senate discussed updates to its resolution in support of Stanford workers and the implementation of new Title IX regulations in its online meeting on Tuesday.

The Senate is reassessing the worker solidarity resolution it passed last week after Provost Persis Drell’s Tuesday announcement that Stanford is committing to pay continuation for employees through June 15. Senators are working with faculty to make a statement on behalf of Stanford Students for Workers’ Rights (SWR) at Thursday’s Faculty Senate meeting to raise issues that weren’t addressed by Drell’s statement, said Senate Chair Munira Alimire ’22.



Senator Jonathan Lipman ’21 said the ASSU would work to include student input in Stanford’s implementation of new Title IX regulations, which are expected to be released soon. A resolution calling for the establishment of a Student Advisory Board on Sexual Violence was passed by the Senate on March 10, although Lipman told The Daily that the Senate has not yet decided whether it would use the board as its forum for student input.



“We want to ensure the choices made by the University in the coming months will prioritize survivors and are made in a transparent way with community input,” Lipman wrote in a message to The Daily.



Tuesday’s meeting began at 7:30 p.m. instead of the Undergraduate Senate’s listed 6 p.m. timeslot, and future meetings will happen at this time to better accommodate senator availability, according to Alimire. The meeting’s agenda was posted late on Tuesday, though no new bills were introduced.



