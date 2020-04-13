Police Blotter: Vehicle burglaries, petty theft, stolen bike

By Sophie Regan
This report covers a selection of incidents from April 4-12 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Wednesday, April 8
- At an unspecified time, there was a petty theft at the Rains Apartment Buildings.
Friday, April 10
- At 5:53 a.m., someone was arrested for loitering on private property near the Mirrielees Highrise.
- Between 8 a.m. April 9 and 10 a.m. April 10, a vehicle parked on Pearce Mitchell Place was burglarized.
- Between 1 p.m. April 8 and 11 a.m. April 10, a vehicle parked on Salvatierra St. was burglarized.
- Between 2 p.m. April 8 and 6:20 a.m. April 10, a vehicle parked on Pearce Mitchell Place was burglarized.
- Between 1 and 9 p.m., a bike was stolen from outside the Clark Center.
Saturday, April 11
- Between 1 p.m. Mar. 16 and 1:30 p.m. April 11, a vehicle parked outside of Escondido Village Building 1 was burglarized.
Sunday, April 12
- Between 6 p.m. April 11 and 9 a.m. April 12, there was a commercial burglary in the Galvez Parking Lot.
- At 1:20 p.m., someone was cited for driving without a license on Barnes Court.
Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.