Police blotter: Bike theft, vehicle burglaries, appropriation of lost property

By Sophie Regan
This report covers a selection of incidents from March 23 to March 29 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Monday, March 23
- At 11:50 a.m., someone was cited for appropriating lost property on Arboretum Road.
Tuesday, March 24
- Between 5:48 a.m. and 1:25 p.m., a bike was stolen from outside of the Wilbur Field Garage.
Thursday, March 26
- At 11:23 p.m., someone was arrested for attempting to steal a bike, loitering on private property, conspiracy to commit a crime, possessing a controlled substance, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and appropriating lost property near Kimball Hall.
Saturday, March 14
- Between 6 p.m. Mar. 11 and 10 a.m. Mar. 14, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized.
- At 2:33 a.m., someone was cited for driving without a license on El Camino Real near Churchill Ave.
Sunday, March 29
- At 7:25 a.m., someone was cited for attempting to steal a bike near the Avery Aquatic Center.
- Between 6 p.m. Mar. 28 and 2 p.m. Mar. 29, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized.
