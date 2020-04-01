Support independent, student-run journalism.  Your support helps give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to conduct meaningful reporting on important issues at Stanford. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Crime & Safety

Police blotter: Bike theft, vehicle burglaries, appropriation of lost property

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 23 to March 29 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. 

Monday, March 23

  •  At 11:50 a.m., someone was cited for appropriating lost property on Arboretum Road.

Tuesday, March 24 

  • Between 5:48 a.m. and 1:25 p.m., a bike was stolen from outside of the Wilbur Field Garage. 

Thursday, March 26

  • At 11:23 p.m., someone was arrested for attempting to steal a bike, loitering on private property, conspiracy to commit a crime, possessing a controlled substance, possessing controlled substance paraphernalia and appropriating lost property near Kimball Hall. 

Saturday, March 14

  • Between 6 p.m. Mar. 11 and 10 a.m. Mar. 14, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized. 
  • At 2:33 a.m., someone was cited for driving without a license on El Camino Real near Churchill Ave.

Sunday, March 29

  • At 7:25 a.m., someone was cited for attempting to steal a bike near the Avery Aquatic Center. 
  • Between 6 p.m. Mar. 28 and 2 p.m. Mar. 29, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized. 

Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.