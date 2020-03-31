The Stanford Daily 2019-20 Athlete of the Year voting guide: Part 2

By Cybele Zhang and Daniel Martinez-Krams 17 hours ago

This article is a follow up to the introduction to the 2019-20 Athlete of the Year voting process and methodology in Part 1. This article breaks down the No. 3-16 seeds.

No. 3 Oscar da Silva (men’s basketball)

The junior out of Germany led the Cardinal in points with a 16.1 average and entered the 1000-point club in his final game of the year versus California in the Pac-12 tournament. The men’s team had its best season in years and its first shot at the NCAA tournament since 2014.

No. 3 Kiana Williams (women’s basketball)

Stanford’s junior point guard was the team leader in points, minutes, assists, field goals and 3-pointers on the way to All-Pac-12 and honorable mention All-America status. In an eight-game stretch to end the season, a stretch that began with a SportsCenter top play game-winning 3-pointer to beat Colorado, Williams scored 31.6% of Stanford’s points and assisted on 15.7% more.



No. 3 Tyler Abramson (men’s water polo)

On his way to a national title, the junior driver scored 63 goals (second on the team) and had 22 multi-goal games (tied for best on the team). For his efforts, Abramson won All-American honors.

No. 3 Lexie Hull (women’s basketball)

Leading the team in rebounds, steals and free throws, and placing second in points, assists and minutes, Hull was named to both the All-Pac-12 Team and All-Defensive Team. Her best performances came at opportune times, including a career-high 29 points in an overtime win over Colorado, 27 against USF in the Chase Center, 27 when hosting then-No. 3 Oregon and 28 against UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament semifinal.

No. 4 Ousseni Bouda (men’s soccer)

The freshman standout out of Burkina Faso hit the ground running on the Farm before even stepping foot into a classroom. He had five goals this season and was named 2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, 2019 All-Pac-12 First Team and 2019 Top Drawer Soccer Best XI Freshman First Team —among numerous other honors.

No. 4 Mikaela Watson (lacrosse)

Although her season was cut short, the senior midfielder put up impressive numbers. Watson led the team in goals with 20 and tacked on six assists. She had a 0.556 shooting percentage offering consistent offense despite her team’s troubles.

No. 4 Tanner Beason (men’s soccer)

Back for a fifth year, the defender anchored Stanford’s defense, paving the way for a NCAA semifinal appearance. His hard work paid off in the MLS draft when he was selected in the No. 12 overall pick by the San Jose Earthquakes.



No. 4 Kyla Bryant (women’s gymnastics)

Despite a winless team record, Bryant was a bright spot for the Cardinal. The junior picked up All-Pac-12 First Team selections on both floor and all-around, becoming one of only seven gymnasts to earn conference recognition in multiple categories.

No. 5 Bennett Williams (men’s water polo)

Williams was an integral part of the NCAA title winning team this season, putting up 50 points on the season. The senior also was named All-American.

No. 5 Sophia Smith (women’s soccer)

After recovering from a broken ankle and torn ligaments suffered last season and missing the first four games of 2019 with a hamstring injury, Smith took her sophomore year by storm. In 17 starts across 21 games, the forward accounted for 17 goals and nine assists, including a hat trick in the College Cup semifinal against UCLA. Smith declared for the NWSL draft after the season and was selected first overall.

No. 5 Tyrell Terry (men’s basketball)

The freshman guard shocked the nation with his record setting performance this year, and was integral in Stanford’s 8-0 undefeated run to start the season. He consistently proved to be an offensive threat and averaged 14.6 points per game.

No. 5 Madeline Gates (women’s volleyball)

A graduate transfer out of UCLA, Gates filled in big shoes as a middle blocker and prove especially effective during the NCAA tournament, which the Cardinal eventually won. In the final, she put away 10 kills on .529 hitting, including match point.

No. 6 Casey Toohill (football)

The fifth year outside linebacker and team captain earned the respect of his teammates, evidenced by his receipt of the Al Masters Award. Nationally, he was recognized as a Campbell Trophy finalist and CoSIDA Academic All-District recipient, recording 60 tackles, eight sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a blocked kick.

No. 6 Naomi Girma (women’s soccer)

Since arriving on the Farm, Girma has started 47 of 49 possible games and was named a team captain for her sophomore season. Playing nearly every minute of the season, Girma was recognized as All-America first team, Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and United Coaches All-West Region first team. In the College Cup, Stanford did not concede for 193 consecutive minutes, Girma converted her penalty in the championship-deciding shootout and was named College Cup Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

No. 6 Davis Mills (football)

The top-ranked high school quarterback in his class, Mills saw his first extended action in his junior season. In six starts, he passed for 11 touchdowns and 1,960 yards, of which a school-record 504 came at Washington State.

No. 6 Katie Meyer (women’s soccer)

The hero of the College Cup, Meyer saved a penalty kick from Mia Fishel in the run of play and saved two more in the penalty kick shootout in the final, and was named to the All-Tournament team. Despite competing for the starting spot for much of the season, Meyer cemented herself as the primary goalkeeper in her sophomore season while playing nearly every minute during an October in which Stanford did not concede. In 16 starts, Meyer allowed just four goals, tied for the fewest for a Stanford keeper playing in at least half of the team’s games.

No. 7 Paulson Adebo (football, track and field)

The junior cornerback was named first All-Pac-12 by the coaches while leading the conference in passes defended per game and interceptions per game. In nine starts before a season-ending injury, Adebo totaled 33 tackles, 10 pass breakups and four interceptions, of which two came against Arizona in a performance that was recognized as the Jim Thorpe Award National Player of the Week.

No. 7 Corinne Zanolli (field hockey)

The senior attacker was a menace to opposing goalies this season, scoring 74 goals this season — leading the team by a long shot. She shot 0.254 and proved to be a reliable offensive threat.

No. 7 Justin Lui (men’s volleyball)

Lui, a libero by trade, was arguably the most versatile Stanford athlete this season. He rose to the challenge of being thrown is as setter just weeks into the season and thrived — even putting down a kill despite his small stature and setting inexperience. The sophomore filled in effectively wherever and whenever needed, also serving as a staunch defender towards the end of the season.

No. 7 Brooke Forde (women’s swimming)

Forde was a national title contender before her junior season was cut short. Nevertheless she was reliable all season and claimed the crown at Pac-12’s in the 400-yard IM with the new fastest time in the country (4:01.53) and the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:07.35.

No. 8 Jaylen Jasper (men’s volleyball)

Despite having to adjust to three different setters this season, Jasper was a scoring machine. The opposite had 234 kills on the season and averaged 4.11 per set — leading the team in both categories. The junior opposite also has 12 aces.

No. 8 Ella Donaghu (cross country, track and field)

The senior won the women’s mile with a time of 4:34.85 at the MPSF Championships and currently stands at No. 3 in the event in Stanford’s all-time indoor list.

No. 8 Brendan Beck (baseball)

The regional hero from last season once again slotted as Stanford’s Friday-night starter in his junior season. Although he did not record a win in four appearances, he did lead the team in innings and strikeouts, and he was poised for another strong campaign.

No. 8 Kelsey Bing (field hockey)

The team’s goalie anchored the defense and successfully contended with multiple penalty shootouts. Bing started all but one game in the cage for the Cardinal in 2019, making 123 saves and boasting a 1.47 GAA, along with two shutouts and a 0.788 save percentage, the fifth-best mark in the nation.

No. 9 Daejon Davis (basketball)

Davis held the Cardinal defense all season long and at times flaunted his shooting prowess too. The junior dropped 20 points, six rebounds and five assists versus California in a season-high.

No. 9 Aline Krauter (women’s golf)

Despite losing two teammates, who turned pro, Krauter stepped is as leader this season with no hesitation. The sophomore’s best finish this season was a tie for fifth at the Stanford Intercollegiate.

No. 9 Colby Parkinson (football)

Improving from All-Pac-12 honorable mention to second team honoree, the junior tight end started all 12 games in his final season with the Cardinal. He snagged 48 receptions for 589 yards and one touchdown, and he threw a touchdown pass to junior quarterback Davis Mills.

No. 9 Fiona O’Keeffe (cross country, track and field)

The senior runner led Stanford to 1-2-3 finish and Pac-12 team championship, in addition to earning an All-American individual title (her fourth in four years). She was also named Pac-12 Women’s Athlete of the Year and All-Pac-12 first team in cross country.

No. 10 Derek Waldeck (men’s soccer)

The team leader in points warranted a third captain’s armband as the season wore on, finishing with six goals and eight assists.In the NCAA tournament, Waldeck scored once and assisted on the game-winning goal in a 2-1 third round victory, then assisted on the lone goal in a regional final to reach his third College Cup in four years. He was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region and All-Pac-12 first team, then drafted 66th overall into the MLS.

No. 10 Sarah Klass (women’s water polo)

Although her season was but short, the junior driver put up 41 goals, leading the team. Klass was named MPSF/Kap7 Player of the Week on Jan. 28.

No. 10 Noah Vigran (men’s diving)

At Pac-12s, the sophomore claimed both second in the 3-meter springboard champion and third in platform. Vigran qualified for both events at NCAAs before the championships were cancelled.

No. 10 Emalia Eichelberger (women’s water polo)

The redshirt junior has been a strong presence in goal all season, raking up 102 saves despite the abbreviated season.

No. 11 Nathan Fleischli (baseball)

The freshman right hander out of Sacred Heart Prep in Atherton made the short trip to Stanford and immediately performed. Before the season was cut short, he had made eight appearances, including two starts as an opener, while compiling a miniscule 1.29 ERA and 1.07 WHIP.

No. 11 Mia Paulsen (women’s diving)

The junior diver qualified for NCAA championships in platform, 1-meter and 3-meter and was named Pac-12 Diver of the Year.

No. 11 Alex Ostberg (cross country, track and field)

The fifth-year is a a five-time All-American and competed this year in both cross country and indoor track. In cross country, Ostberg was Stanford’s No. 1 runner at the Pac-12, NCAA West Regional, and NCAA Championships. IN indoors, he qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 3,000 and distance medley relay team.

No. 11 Ali Baiocco (lacrosse)

The junior attacker is second on the team in goal with 15, including a season-high hat trick at Denver to start the season.

No. 12 Lucas Orts (fencing)

Orts was Stanford’s top returner, and proved why with a dominant season. He won the region in men’s foil, earning a ticket to NCAAs, which was ultimately cancelled due to COVID-19. It would have been Orts’ third NCAA appearance.

No. 12 Emily Arbuthnott (women’s tennis)

In March, the senior earned her 100th career singles win, highlighting an impressive career and final season.

No. 12 Neel Rajesh (men’s tennis)

The freshman compete at the No. 5 singles spot and aided in a comeback victory on March 4 to upset Ohio State at home.

No. 12 Taylor Gindlesperger (softball)

The sophomore outfielder leads the Cardinal in batting average with 0.402 and RBI with 24.

No. 13 Ryan Sanborn (football)

Entering his freshman season as the punter, Sanborn quickly assumed the duties in all three phases of the kicking game after the season-ending injury to senior Jet Toner. Sanborn made 7 of 9 field goals, downed 18 punts inside the 20, recorded nine punts of at least 50 yards, and more than half of his kickoffs went for touchbacks.

No. 13 Ashlan Best (track and field)

The junior broke a school record in February in the 400 meters with a scorching time of 53.02. Her season was cut short, but the Guelph native has the potential to compete in the Olympics representing Canada next summer.

No. 13 Barclay Brown (men’s golf)

Brown competes nationally for England and is currently ranked 374th by the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The freshman recently placed second at the Cabo Collegiate.

No. 13 Sunny Villapando (beach volleyball)

The Mira Costa alumna competes at the No. 1 spot for the Cardinal in the sand with teammate sophomore Charlie Ekstrom. The junior is tied for first on the team in wins and finished the 2020 season 7-6 overall.

No. 14 Steven Fahy (cross country)

As a sixth-year runner, Fahy was All-American, All-West Region, Pac-12 Men’s Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year and USTFCCCA All-Academic. The Carlsbad native, was also the No. 3 runner on Stanford’s sixth-place team at the NCAA Championships.

No. 14 Charlie Ekstrom (beach volleyball)

The San Diego native and sophomore partnered with Villapando this season, going 7-6 overall at the No. 1 spot. Ekstrom is tied with her partner for first on the team in wins.

No. 14 Bryce Wills (men’s basketball)

Many analysts praised Wills’ defense this season, but he also shone in scoring at crucial moments. In a breakout offensive performance, the sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points on 0.769 shooting against Arizona.

No. 14 Julia Heymach (cross country, track and field)

In cross country, the junior was No. 5 runner on both the Pac-12 championship and NCAA Championships teams, winning All-West Region honors. Heymach also qualified for the NCAA Championships as the No. 3 seed in the mile in outdoors and as part of the No. 2-seeded distance medley relay team. Her time of 4:33.37 at the Husky Classic placed her No. 2 on Stanford’s all-time indoor list — a personal best by nearly seven seconds. She is also No. 4 all-time at Stanford in the 800.

No. 15 Daulet Tuleubayev (golf)

The Kazahkstan native, is ranked 801th by the World Amateur Golf Ranking. The sophomore finished sixth at The Prestige Presented by Charles Schwab.

No. 15 Elena Wagenmans (squash)

The sophomore holds the No. 1 spot on her team and went 2-1 at the CSA National Championships, leading the Cardinal to a sixth overall finish at the Howe Cup.

No. 15 Cameron Scarlett (football)

As the lead running back for the first time in his fifth year, Scarlett was named the 2019 team MVP. The team captain ran for 840 rushing yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns, and his 24 career rushing touchdowns are eighth in program history.

No. 15 Michaela Gordon (women’s tennis)

No. 12 Gordon competed in both singles and doubles, leading Stanford at the No. 1 singles spot. She was ranked as high as No. 6 individually and recently picked up singles wins against USC, Saint Mary’s and TCU — among others.

No. 16 Robin Cheong (fencing)

Cheong competes in men’s epee and won a NCAA Championships berth to conclude a successful season. This was the seniors first NCAA berth, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

No. 16 Fenella Scutt (field hockey)

The British transplant is second on the team in scoring with 23 goals this season. The sophomore also added 17 assists and will likely lead the team offensively in the fall.

No. 16 Noah Matricciani (fencing)

The sophomore competes internationally for England and was awarded an at-large berth into the NCAA Fencing Championships after finishing in third in the men’s saber at the NCAA West Regional in March.

No. 16 Angelina Ye (women’s golf)

In a breakout freshman season, Ye finished 1st at the Stanford Intercollegiate and 2nd at The Molly Intercollegiate. Ye was the Pac-12 Women’s Golfer of the Month for October and also competes internationally for China.

