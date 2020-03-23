Police blotter: Crime continues amid spread of COVID-19

By Sophie Regan
This report covers a selection of incidents from March 9 to March 22 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Monday, March 9
- Around 2 p.m., there was an incidence of extortion at the Environmental Safety Facility.
Tuesday, March 10
- Around 1:10 a.m., a bike was stolen from outside of the Munger Graduate Residence Building 4.
- Between 1:39 and 3:09 p.m., a bike was stolen from outside of Stern Hall.
Wednesday, March 11
- Between 3 p.m. March 8 and 10:20 a.m. March 11, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized.
- Between 1:45 and 4:30 p.m., a vehicle parked in the Tresidder Parking Lot was burglarized.
- At 5:39 p.m., someone was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant near the Peterson Laboratory.
Friday, March 13
- Between 2 p.m. March 5 and 11 a.m. March 13, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized.
Saturday, March 14
- Between 6 p.m. March 11 and 10 a.m. March 14, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized.
- At 2:33 a.m., someone was cited for driving without a license on El Camino Real near Churchill Ave.
Sunday, March 15
- At 2:08 a.m., someone was cited for loitering near the Bing Concert Hall.
Monday, March 16
- Between 2:30 p.m. March 13 and 5:45 a.m. March 16, a vehicle parked near the Rains Apartments Building 212 was stolen.
- Between 12 p.m. March 12 and 9:30 a.m. March 16, a vehicle parked outside of Escondido Village Building 34 was burglarized.
- Between 8:45 a.m. and 1:05 p.m., a bike was stolen on Jane Stanford Way.
- Between 10:30 p.m. March 15 and 4 p.m. March 16, a bike was stolen from outside of Trancos in Wilbur Hall.
Tuesday, March 17
- Around 12:50 p.m., there was a burglary at Maples Pavilion.
Thursday, March 19
- Between 7 a.m. March 12 and 2:30 p.m. March 19, a bike was stolen from outside of the Schwab Residential Center.
- At 10 p.m., there was an incidence of domestic violence in Escondido Village Building 70.
Friday, March 20
- At 11:23 p.m., someone was arrested for petty theft, disorderly conduct, peeking while loitering, conspiracy to commit a crime and possessing a controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia near Branner Hall.
- At 10:58 p.m., someone was cited for loitering, appropriating lost property and conspiracy to commit a crime near Kimball Hall.
Saturday, March 21
- At 1:13 p.m., someone was arrested for possession of a weapon at a school, petty theft, possessing a controlled substance and obstructing a public officer on Salvatierra Walk near Campus Drive.
- At 1 a.m., there was an incidence of electronic stalking on campus.
Sunday, March 22
- At 8:35 p.m., someone was cited for violating the health and safety order on Arboretum Road near Lasuen Street.
