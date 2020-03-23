Support independent, student-run journalism.  Your support helps give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to conduct meaningful reporting on important issues at Stanford. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Crime & Safety

Police blotter: Crime continues amid spread of COVID-19

By

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 9 to March 22 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. 

Monday, March 9

  • Around 2 p.m., there was an incidence of extortion at the Environmental Safety Facility.

Tuesday, March 10 

  • Around 1:10 a.m., a bike was stolen from outside of the Munger Graduate Residence Building 4. 
  • Between 1:39 and 3:09 p.m., a bike was stolen from outside of Stern Hall.

Wednesday, March 11

  • Between 3 p.m. March 8 and 10:20 a.m. March 11, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized. 
  • Between 1:45 and 4:30 p.m., a vehicle parked in the Tresidder Parking Lot was burglarized. 
  • At 5:39 p.m., someone was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant near the Peterson Laboratory. 

Friday, March 13

  • Between 2 p.m. March 5 and 11 a.m. March 13, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized. 

Saturday, March 14

  • Between 6 p.m. March 11 and 10 a.m. March 14, a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized. 
  • At 2:33 a.m., someone was cited for driving without a license on El Camino Real near Churchill Ave.

Sunday, March 15

  • At 2:08 a.m., someone was cited for loitering near the Bing Concert Hall. 

Monday, March 16

  • Between 2:30 p.m. March 13 and 5:45 a.m. March 16, a vehicle parked near the Rains Apartments Building 212 was stolen. 
  • Between 12 p.m. March 12 and 9:30 a.m. March 16, a vehicle parked outside of Escondido Village Building 34 was burglarized. 
  • Between 8:45 a.m. and 1:05 p.m., a bike was stolen on Jane Stanford Way. 
  • Between 10:30 p.m. March 15 and 4 p.m. March 16, a bike was stolen from outside of Trancos in Wilbur Hall. 

Tuesday, March 17 

  • Around 12:50 p.m., there was a burglary at Maples Pavilion. 

Thursday, March 19

  • Between 7 a.m. March 12 and 2:30 p.m. March 19, a bike was stolen from outside of the Schwab Residential Center. 
  • At 10 p.m., there was an incidence of domestic violence in Escondido Village Building 70.

Friday, March 20

  • At 11:23 p.m., someone was arrested for petty theft, disorderly conduct, peeking while loitering, conspiracy to commit a crime and possessing a controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia near Branner Hall. 
  • At 10:58 p.m., someone was cited for loitering, appropriating lost property and conspiracy to commit a crime near Kimball Hall. 

Saturday, March 21

  • At 1:13 p.m., someone was arrested for possession of a weapon at a school, petty theft, possessing a controlled substance and obstructing a public officer on Salvatierra Walk near Campus Drive. 
  • At 1 a.m., there was an incidence of electronic stalking on campus. 

Sunday, March 22

  • At 8:35 p.m., someone was cited for violating the health and safety order on Arboretum Road near Lasuen Street. 

Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.