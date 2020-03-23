Letter from the Editor: Reaching us remotely

By Holden Foreman an hour ago

To our readers,

The Daily released its final print issue of the school year on March 11. We had intended to release 46 more newspapers and one more magazine, but — due to the COVID-19 pandemic — we will be continuing online only.

Though our staff has been scattered (only physically) by efforts to fight the virus, with Stanford forcing most undergraduates off campus and holding spring courses online only, we will still produce content daily in spring quarter. This content will continue to be packaged in our daily emails and posted to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

While our output is limited to online mediums, so is our communication with members of the community. Maintaining this communication is of utmost importance to us and our ability to serve you.

There are a number of ways to reach us online. To contact one or more of our editors, don’t hesitate to use the emails below. You can also sign up here for editor-in-chief office hours.

Our tip form is constantly accepting submissions, and we have another form for you to share your thoughts and experiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic. You’re also welcome to submit op-eds to our opinions editors.

You aren’t limited to forms and office hours. My inbox is always open to outreach of any kind. We haven’t forgotten that there are things to cover other than COVID-19, and we aren’t annoyed by any amount of messages. Every bit of information and input is in fact desired.

Until at least June 6, I am living in Palo Alto, and there are other Daily staffers still in the area. Given government regulations on time spent away from home, our presence in the community is very limited. When able, though, we are here to look into any local developments; please point us to anything you would like explored.

From tips and contributions to feedback and questions, we are so appreciative of any participation in our work — an essential form of participation in the Stanford community.

As current events are demonstrating, collection and dissemination of accurate information are vital to effective community action.

However you choose to be involved, your safety is most important. Please take care. We are here for you.

— Holden Foreman ’21

Vol. 257 editor-in-chief

([email protected])

