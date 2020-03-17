Share your response to coronavirus, Stanford’s actions

By The Stanford Daily Staff 4 hours ago

As the situation surrounding coronavirus at Stanford and around the world continues to evolve, The Daily would like to know how people are responding to changes at the University and in connected communities.

Fill out this form to share your thoughts and/or story. There is no deadline, and we will not share your submission(s) without first verifying with you.

If you would rather submit an anonymous tip, you can do so here.

Op-eds can be submitted to our opinions editors here.

Contact eic ‘at’ stanforddaily.com with any questions or concerns.