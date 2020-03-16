County orders ‘shelter in place’; Stanford yet to respond

By Julia Ingram 2 hours ago

Residents of Santa Clara County have been ordered to stay in their homes and away from others for the next three weeks, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, as part of a region-wide order spanning six Bay Area counties that aims to slow the spread of coronavirus.



It is not yet known how the order — which allows non-residents to travel home outside the Bay Area — will impact Stanford.

“We’re assessing this latest development,” wrote University spokesperson E.J. Miranda in an email to The Daily. Students who were not approved to stay through spring break and spring quarter were told to leave by Wednesday at 5 p.m. Stanford posted to its health alerts website that it will have additional information on the order “as soon as possible later today.”



The “shelter in place,” an order just below a lockdown, is used to urge residents to stay inside but does not forbid them from leaving their homes. It also urges residents to stay six feet away from others when leaving their residences. It is not clear how the order will be enforced.



Essential businesses, including health services, pharmacies and grocery stores, will remain open, county leaders announced. Mass transit will also continue to operate, though people must practice social distancing when traveling.



Santa Clara County has been at the epicenter of California’s outbreak, with two of the state’s six deaths and 114 of its 335 cases happening within the county. As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, there were more than 200 cases across the six counties, county leaders said during Monday’s announcement.



The order comes one day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom asked bars and other nightlife to close and for senior citizens to self-isolate. The order will impact Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties, which as a group include more than 6.7 million people.

