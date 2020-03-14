Support independent, student-run journalism.  Your support helps give staff members from all backgrounds the opportunity to conduct meaningful reporting on important issues at Stanford. All contributions are tax-deductible.
Police blotter: Sexual battery at Arrillaga Dining, assault, non-criminal hate violence

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 2 to March 8 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. 

Monday, March 2

  • Between 12:30 and 6:45 p.m., a bike was stolen from outside of Stanford Law School.
  • At 6 p.m., there was an incident of non-criminal hate violence on Welch Road near Oak Road. 
  • Between 6:15 and 7:40 p.m., there was an incident of non-criminal hate violence at the Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center. 

Tuesday, March 3 

  •  Between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., there was a petty theft in the Rains Apartments Building 228. 

Wednesday, March 4

  • Between 12 and 3:30 p.m., a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized.
  • At 8:35 p.m., there was an assault to commit rape in Escondido Village Studio 4.

Thursday, March 5

  • At 2:05 a.m., someone was cited for driving without a license on Campus Drive near Serra Boulevard.
  • Between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., a vehicle parked in the Roble Field Garage was burglarized. 
  • Between 11 and 11:59 p.m., there was a sexual battery at the Arrillaga Family Dining Commons. 

Friday, March 6

  • At 5:35 a.m., someone was cited for driving without a license on Serra Boulevard. 
  • Between 3:28 and 4 p.m., there was a grand theft at the Facility Operations Offices. 

Saturday, March 7

  • Between 12 p.m. March 6 and 12:14 a.m. March 7, there was an act of vandalism at the Tanner Fountain. 
  • Between 7 p.m. March 6 and 5:30 a.m. March 7, a vehicle parked on Mayfield Avenue was burglarized. 

Sunday, March 8

  • Between 2 p.m. March 7 and 3:30 p.m. March 8, there was a petty theft on Pearce Mitchell Place. 

Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu.

