Police blotter: Sexual battery at Arrillaga Dining, assault, non-criminal hate violence

This report covers a selection of incidents from March 2 to March 8 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.
Monday, March 2
- Between 12:30 and 6:45 p.m., a bike was stolen from outside of Stanford Law School.
- At 6 p.m., there was an incident of non-criminal hate violence on Welch Road near Oak Road.
- Between 6:15 and 7:40 p.m., there was an incident of non-criminal hate violence at the Arrillaga Outdoor Education and Recreation Center.
Tuesday, March 3
- Between 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., there was a petty theft in the Rains Apartments Building 228.
Wednesday, March 4
- Between 12 and 3:30 p.m., a vehicle parked in the Wilbur Field Garage was burglarized.
- At 8:35 p.m., there was an assault to commit rape in Escondido Village Studio 4.
Thursday, March 5
- At 2:05 a.m., someone was cited for driving without a license on Campus Drive near Serra Boulevard.
- Between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., a vehicle parked in the Roble Field Garage was burglarized.
- Between 11 and 11:59 p.m., there was a sexual battery at the Arrillaga Family Dining Commons.
Friday, March 6
- At 5:35 a.m., someone was cited for driving without a license on Serra Boulevard.
- Between 3:28 and 4 p.m., there was a grand theft at the Facility Operations Offices.
Saturday, March 7
- Between 12 p.m. March 6 and 12:14 a.m. March 7, there was an act of vandalism at the Tanner Fountain.
- Between 7 p.m. March 6 and 5:30 a.m. March 7, a vehicle parked on Mayfield Avenue was burglarized.
Sunday, March 8
- Between 2 p.m. March 7 and 3:30 p.m. March 8, there was a petty theft on Pearce Mitchell Place.
