Latest updates: Coronavirus live blog, map, timeline

March 13

6:27 p.m. PT An undergraduate at Stanford is self-isolating after the University learned today that they have tested positive for COVID-19, wrote University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne in a message to the community. This is the first confirmed case in a Stanford student.

“For spring break and spring quarter, we will only be able to provide on-campus undergraduate housing and dining for a very limited number of students – those who have no other option than to be here,” Tessier-Lavigne added. “We will be prioritizing international students who cannot go home; students who have known severe health or safety risks; and students who are homeless. We are also planning to allow a small number of our residential staff who do not meet the previous criteria to remain on campus.”‘

Tessier-Lavigne also asked undergraduates to “leave the campus as soon as possible but at the latest by Wednesday, March 18, at 5 p.m.”

6:19 p.m. PT All Stanford instructors must make their final exams for winter quarter optional, according to an email they received from the University today. Stanford cannot “accommodate the number of undergraduate students we were hoping,” administrators wrote in the email.

The change comes in light of increased measures announced by Santa Clara County earlier today.

3:56 p.m. PT Miller clarified to The Daily that her email to Stanford in New York program students was based on her interpretations of Santa Clara County’s announcement, not official University communications.

2:54 p.m. PT Santa Clara County’s Friday order — which bans gatherings of over 100 people and places new restrictions on gatherings of over 35 people — means that “Stanford will not be able to run its cafeterias,” according to an email from Stanford in New York Program Director Rosina Miller to students in the program’s winter 2020 cohort.

“This is changing drastically the number of students who may be able to get an exception to return to campus,” Miller wrote. “I don’t know what the criteria will be, but there will certainly only be a very small number of students permitted to stay on campus.”

2:17 p.m. PT In response to an order from Santa Clara County this morning enacting greater restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus, “it is very likely that [Stanford] will need to make changes to [its] existing plans for undergraduates,” wrote Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole in an announcement to students this afternoon.

“We are giving careful consideration to these issues and will be in touch with you later today with additional information,” she added.

March 12

“Due to the rapid acceleration of the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and other parts of the world, Stanford has suspended ALL university-sponsored international travel,” the University announced Thursday evening.

In the same announcement, Stanford revealed that it “is now restricting the appointment of all new Visiting Student Researchers, Visiting Postdoctoral Scholars and Visiting Scholars until at least June 1, 2020.”

Furthermore, “Stanford is extending its previously announced restrictions on large-group events. Effective immediately through May 15, university units should cancel or postpone events they are hosting that involve more than 50 participants (reduced from the original 150-participant threshold).”

8:30 p.m. PT Stanford administrators discussed travel reimbursements, spring financial aid reductions and remote federal work-study with students in a call on Thursday, while also leaving open the prospect of students being asked to return to campus in spring quarter.

5:30 p.m. PT Santa Clara County reported 18 new cases of coronavirus today, bringing the total number in the county to 66. This is the largest single-day increase in reported cases in the county since the outbreak began.

Stanford will not require instructors to cancel final exams, the University announced in an email this afternoon. Instructors may grade students based on their work to date, and students may “request late class withdrawals and/or changes to class grading basis to CR/NC,” the email adds.

3:29 p.m. PT Stanford Athletics activities including “all competitions, practices, camps, clinics, and in-person recruiting activities are suspended until further notice” due to the rapid spread of coronavirus, Stanford announced on Thursday. The winter and spring seasons have been canceled for all Cardinal teams.

2:34 p.m. PT “As of now, 1:37 p.m., we have no confirmed cases of students who have been tested positive with COVID[-19],” said Assistant Vice Provost for Residential Education Cheryl Brown in a town hall with Row student staff members this afternoon.

March 11

8:38 p.m. PT Travel to the United States from all European countries except for the United Kingdom will be suspended for the next 30 days, beginning at midnight on Friday, President Donald Trump announced tonight.

6:34 p.m. PT “We now have another confirmed case in Stanford Medicine as well as one on the main campus,” wrote Russell Furr, associate vice provost for Environmental Health & Safety, in an email today. The first case was reported in a Stanford Medicine faculty member on Friday.

There have now been three cases confirmed among Stanford affiliates.

5:07 p.m. PT Santa Clara County reported three new cases of coronavirus today, bringing the total number in the county to 48.

2:32 p.m. PT Stanford’s spring-quarter program at Hopkins Marine Station in Monterey, California, has been canceled, according to an email from Hopkins director Mark Denny.

“Due to the unique nature of the course [BIOHOPK 175H: ‘Marine Science and Conservation in a Changing World’], including in-person class and lab work, the program will not be offered spring quarter,” Denny wrote.

10:45 a.m. PT “All competitions hosted by Stanford Athletics will be closed to the public through May 15 or until further notice,” wrote Assistant Athletics Director Brian Risso in an email announcement.

Full refunds will be issued to those who have purchased tickets.

“If Stanford is allowed to serve as one of 16 host sites for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship first/second rounds (March 20-22) at Maples Pavilion, we would be limited to the updated 1,000 total as mandated by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Department,” Risso wrote. “Included in this 1,000 total would be the following: official travel party for each institution, pass list for each institution and all working staff, officials and credentialed media.”

9:53 a.m. PT The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday morning, according to The New York Times. There are more than 120,000 cases across over 100 countries, and more than 4,300 people have died.

March 10

8:30 p.m. PT “The Stanford in New York spring quarter will be suspended in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation,” wrote Bing Overseas Program Director Aron Rodrigue in a statement.

7:14 p.m. PT “Stanford in Washington [SIW] will be closed for the spring quarter,” wrote SIW director Adrienne Jamieson in a statement.

5 p.m. PT “Stanford will begin the spring quarter on time, but we will use virtual learning, rather than in-person classes, until further notice,” wrote University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne in an announcement today. Undergraduates will not be forced to evacuate campus.

2:54 p.m. PT Santa Clara County reported two new cases of coronavirus today, bringing the total number in the county to 45.

1:54 p.m. PT Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) recruitment “will be postponed to Fall quarter,” according to an email sent to FSL leaders and alumni advisers by Amanda Rodriguez, assistant dean and director of FSL.

1:33 p.m. PT Stanford’s switch to online classes amid coronavirus concerns will not endanger international students’ F-1 visa status thanks to new accommodations announced in a message sent by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Monday.

International students need an F-1 visa to study as a full-time student in the United States. Typically, F-1 students can count only one online class toward a full course of study while still maintaining visa eligibility during each term, according to the DHS website.

But as universities move classes online in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, international students now taking online classes will not be at risk of losing their visa, according to the DHS Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

The Bechtel International Center told international students on Monday that the measure is a temporary accommodation “until this health crisis passes.”

11:55 a.m. PT Multiple academic advising directors told undergraduate students via email on Tuesday morning that it is “likely that classes will be online” in spring quarter, but “it is not certain as of yet.”

“I know that the University administration is currently evaluating what next quarter will look like, and there should be more specific guidance coming in the next few days,” wrote lead academic advising director Arik Lifschitz in an email to students.

11:36 a.m. PT The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to extend the local health emergency declaration for 30 days at a meeting Monday morning.

With the number of confirmed cases in Santa Clara County now at 43, 21 of which are caused by community transmission, public health director Sara Cody reiterated that the county was shifting focus from containment — tracing contacts from every known case — to mitigation, which involves broader public health measures meant to slow the spread of contagion.

But because novel coronavirus is a new disease, meaning that no one has immunity, the county will not be able to completely prevent infection, Cody said. She added that vulnerable populations like the elderly and the homeless are most at risk.

March 9

9:54 p.m. PT The University is extending the deadline to request late class withdrawals or changes in class grading basis to this Sunday at 5 p.m. PT, according to an email to undergraduates sent by Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education Harry Elam.

The exceptions will only be accepted if the instructor verifies that course requirements changed as a result of the University’s response to coronavirus; requests for changes to unit total will be rejected, Elam wrote.

Santa Clara County is banning all gatherings larger than 1,000 people, the county’s public health department announced today. The order goes into effect at midnight on Wednesday and will continue for three weeks.

The first coronavirus death in Santa Clara County occurred this morning, and the county announced six more confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 43 cases within the county.

4:27 p.m. PT Instructors should prepare for the “possibility that instruction in the first few weeks of spring quarter may need to be delivered online,” according to an email sent on Sunday by Debra Satz, dean of the School of Humanities and Sciences.

“If you have never used Zoom for teaching, this may be a good time to try it out,” the email adds.

The message directs recipients to the Teach Anywhere website for information on teaching online.

The email comes amid little public information from Stanford on the status of spring quarter, leading to speculation and anxiety among students.

12:35 p.m. PT The Santa Clara County Public Health Department has announced the first coronavirus-related death in the county. The patient, who died at El Camino Hospital this morning, was a woman in her 60s who “had been hospitalized for several weeks” and was the third case of COVID-19 reported by the county.

The woman was also the first person to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county “without any known history of international travel or contact with a traveler or infected person, suggesting she contracted COVID-19 in our community,” the county statement reads. Her case was reported on Feb. 28.

12:06 p.m. PT Students are receiving a phishing email with the subject line “Urgent: Corona Vιrus,” in an apparent attempt to steal SUNet ID login information. If you received the email, clicked on the link and entered your information, we recommend that you reset your password immediately.

9:42 a.m. PT Stanford is ending in-person instruction at all Bing Overseas Studies Program (BOSP) centers outside of the United States, “effective end of day Monday,” according to an email sent by Estelle Halevi, director of Stanford’s program in Paris, to students participating in the program.

“BOSP will cover the cost of airline change fees and can provide additional financial support for high financial need students,” Halevi wrote.

“Please do therefore begin making arrangements to return home as soon as possible,” she added. “U.S. citizens and permanent residents domiciled in the United States are expected to return home and not come to campus since there are no on-campus accommodations currently available for them.”

Exceptions will be made for domestic students who are unable to return home at this time, according to a person familiar with the situation. Students are being asked to register their travel with Stanford.

“International students and foreign nationals can be accommodated on campus and in some cases depending upon where they are from will be encouraged to return to the U.S. and not home (i.e. students from China, South Korea, Italy, Iran),” Halevi wrote.

March 8

5:20 p.m. PT “At this time we are not aware of any test results that have come back positive for coronavirus among Stanford students, which is welcome news,” wrote Associate Vice Provost for Environmental Health & Safety Russell Furr in a statement to the community.

Furr noted that “other students also have been tested” in the time since Provost Persis Drell announced on Friday that two undergraduate students had been tested following possible exposure to the virus.

“Many more people are likely to be tested in the days and weeks ahead, as a result of either symptoms they are experiencing or concerns about a possible exposure,” Furr wrote. “The university will not be in a position to provide ongoing updates about the numbers of individuals in our community who are being tested. However, to the extent we are aware of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among members of our community, we will be in close communication with county public health officials on the appropriate response steps, and we will be working to keep our community informed.”

4:30 p.m. PT Stanford is “no longer asking student staff to stay on campus,” according to an email that Assistant Vice Provost for Residential Education Cheryl Brown sent to student staff members around 4:20 p.m.

“ResEd will work with professional staff to backfill student support due to the departure of student staff,” she wrote. “We will follow up with additional details tomorrow.”

Brown wrote that Stanford is “making these decisions because we believe (1) many students are leaving campus and the need for student staff support will decrease (2) we need to put a plan in place that does not rely fully on part-time student staff to provide student support during this challenging and ambiguous time.”

She asked that student staff who stay on campus continue performing their “usual duties.” Students will not be removed from staffing roles for leaving campus, she added.

1:28 p.m. PT Santa Clara County reported five new cases of coronavirus this afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 37. The county did not share additional information about the newly diagnosed cases, but it noted that they “are currently under investigation.”

March 7

10:20 p.m. PT An update on the two undergraduates who have been tested and entered self-isolation after possible coronavirus exposure is “unlikely” tonight, Student Affairs spokesperson Pat Harris told The Daily.

“There has been no confirmation of infection at this time, and test results are expected to take up to 24 hours,” wrote Provost Persis Drell in a statement to the community around 5 p.m. yesterday.

More than 24 hours later, there is no update on the results, though the University did send a message around 10 p.m. today encouraging students to take care in making travel plans.

Santa Clara County reported eight new cases of coronavirus this afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 32. The county did not share additional information about the newly diagnosed cases.

March 6

Provost Persis Drell announced Stanford is canceling all in-person class meetings for the rest of the quarter, and that any exams are to be taken remotely. The University is also suspending all spring quarter international programs, canceling Admit Weekend, restricting all University-sponsored international travel and “strongly encouraging” against events with over 150 people, leaving some students to reconsider travel and internship plans.

School of Medicine Dean Lloyd Minor announced that a faculty member in the medical school has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first publicly confirmed coronavirus case in a Stanford affiliate. The individual has not been in the workplace since experiencing symptoms, and people who came into contact with them have been instructed to self-isolate. Two students are in self-isolation after possible coronavirus exposure. They have been tested, but the results have not yet been shared.

Voluntary student organizations (VSOs) have been instructed not to host gatherings of more than 150 people, and the University has barred VSOs from off-campus events, hosting minors on campus and both domestic and international travel.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department confirmed four more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the county to 24.

March 5

Stanford Medicine confirmed it is treating “a few patients” who have tested positive for the virus.

Stanford Medicine spokesperson Julie Greicius declined to comment on how many patients were being cared for, nor did she comment on whether the patients are affiliated with Stanford, citing patient privacy laws.

Greicius also declined to specify whether the patients are being cared for at Stanford Hospital on campus. Stanford Medicine’s facilities also include its ValleyCare hospital in Pleasanton and various specialty clinics across the Bay Area.

Six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Santa Clara County, bringing the total number in the county to 20. Seven of the 20 people with confirmed cases had no known travel or direct contact with other confirmed cases.

March 4

Stanford announced that it is restricting University-sponsored international travel, including canceling all spring overseas programs, and recommending postponement of events larger than 150 people.

The Stanford Medicine Clinical Virology Laboratory launched a new diagnostic test for detecting coronavirus. The new test, which can deliver results within 12 to 24 hours, will rapidly identify infected people and could help limit the spread of the virus.

The test is currently in use only on patients at Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children’s Health suspected of having the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Director of the Stanford Asia Health Policy Program Karen Eggleston predicted that coronavirus would become a global pandemic at a talk sponsored by Bechtel International Center.

March 3

Stanford released a statement updating its guidelines on coronavirus, calling for cancellation or postponement of large events and encouraging use of phone or video conferencing for meetings. The University is “strongly encouraging” against events of more than 150 people until at least April 15.

Russell Furr, the vice provost for environmental health and safety, wrote that Stanford “has activated an emergency operations organization” to coordinate measures against the virus.

“No one traveling from China, South Korea, Italy, Iran or any other country with a CDC Level 3 travel health restriction is allowed to be present on campus unless they complete a 14-day self-isolation immediately upon arrival in the U.S.,” Furr wrote.

In addition, Furr announced that student dining halls will be open to serve only Stanford community members. The University will also conduct more frequent cleaning in common areas and encourage community members to take personal precautions by adhering to basic hygienic practices such as hand-washing.

A student petition, which was started on March 1 and called for greater University action in response to coronavirus, surpassed 1,500 signatures.

Feb. 28

Responding to CDC travel advisories, Stanford announced restrictions on travel to Italy and Iran, in addition to the existing restrictions on travel to China and South Korea.

A Santa Clara County woman was diagnosed with coronavirus without having traveled to areas with outbreaks or coming into known contact with any infected individuals, county officials announced.

She was the seventh person in the county to be diagnosed and the second person in the U.S. to be diagnosed without having any known exposure to the virus. The first was a woman in Solano County, California, diagnosed on Feb. 26.

Feb. 26

The Bing Overseas Study Program (BOSP) announced that it would decide whether to suspend spring quarter study abroad programs by no later than March 20.

Feb. 25

Stanford informed program participants that in-person instruction in Florence, Italy, originally set to end on March 13, would instead end on Feb. 26, and that the University would provide students with $500 to cover airline fees so they could leave no later than March 1.

The University also emailed students a list of spring break travel guidelines, adding South Korea to a list of restricted countries that already included China.

Vaden Health Center Director James Jacob recommended against travel to Hong Kong, Macau, Japan and Italy, writing that “it is possible that the 14-day self-isolation period may be extended to these locations.” Stanford continued to ask that those who have recently returned from China self-isolate for 14 days.

Feb. 21

The first person confirmed to have coronavirus in Santa Clara County has fully recovered, the county announced.

Feb. 3

The second case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County was confirmed.

Jan. 31

The CDC confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County.

Jan. 30

Stanford Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) asked all Stanford community members who have returned from traveling to China within the past 14 days to “self-isolate,” regardless of whether they show symptoms of coronavirus.

Stanford is also restricting travel to China, as the U.S. State Department issued a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” warning, the highest possible travel advisory level.

“Requests for [travel] exceptions need to be fielded by a vice president, vice provost, or dean and then forwarded to the Provost’s Office,” according to Russell Furr, associate vice provost for environmental health and safety.

Jan. 24

Stanford Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) published the alert thread that the University has since been updating regarding coronavirus.

Jan. 8

The CDC issued an alert about the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

“As soon as the CDC sent an alert about the outbreak, Stanford Health Care’s Emerging Infectious Diseases subcommittee was activated,” according to the Stanford Health Care website. “The subcommittee, along with the Stanford Health Care Infection Prevention & Control Department, relies on information from the CDC, World Health Organization, State and local County Public Health Departments to maintain the most current information and recommendations. They also provide guidelines for screening of patients and procedures for healthcare workers to follow should a patient require isolation, and to ensure patient and healthcare worker safety.”