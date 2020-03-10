Letter to the administration regarding a forced evacuation from Stanford

By Op-Ed 12 minutes ago

Dear Provost Drell and President Tessier-Lavigne,

Stanford students are not worried only about COVID-19 but are scared for how the University administration’s response will affect our lives. We are at a point where the lack of direction is just as harmful to us as the conditions that created it.

We need our leaders to tell us what they are considering. Moreover, we ask them not to force us to evacuate campus.

This morning, Harvard announced that it would be moving classes to an online format and asked all students to completely move out of their houses and dorms in five days. You have already moved classes online for the rest of winter quarter, and we fear what comes next. Arranging travel, moving belongings to a high-demand storage unit and figuring out how to pay for it all — these challenges are the last thing students can deal with now as we finish our already-disrupted winter quarter.

For those of us who went home immediately following the cancellation of in-person classes, returning to take care of our belongings represents a logistical nightmare and would require many students to enter a more dangerous area than the one in which they currently live. As for the many of us that did not quickly go home, there is a reason we did not: It is hard! Some of us cannot afford the travel costs. Others would return to unstable homes. And some would go back to countries that might have more serious COVID-19 situations than the United States. Even if we did make it home, many of us have home situations that make it hard or impossible to take online classes, whether it be for the reasons above or lack of internet access.

Harvard’s intention makes sense in theory: Send people home before they can get the virus and then spread it to others. Unfortunately, such reasoning does not apply to us. Stanford already has a confirmed case in a School of Medicine faculty member, and undergraduate students tested for COVID-19 after potential exposure. Thankfully, so far we know of no tests that have come back positive. However, as Provost Drell signaled in her Friday announcement, as more testing becomes available we can expect the confirmed cases of COVID-19 to grow in our region. Some of us could go home or stay with nearby family and are choosing not to out of fear of infecting loved ones. Forcing us to go home means forcing us to endanger our families.

While the impacts of Harvard’s decision remain to be seen, we know enough now to realize that Stanford students are nowhere near being ready to evacuate. If you are willing to prioritize our health and well-being, we ask you to continue working to make campus safe and responsive to our needs rather than rush us to make expensive and difficult arrangements only to arrive at uncertain situations at home and further the spread of this virus.

We understand that it is hard for the administration to provide all the support for which we ask, especially given the uncertainty. We know you are working around the clock. We appreciate your dedication. We are matching it with our own. Students are taking seriously the health precautions you have advised. We are putting the health of our community ahead of our own convenience. We will continue to do so as long as we live here.

You don’t have to be perfect to make things better. Let us know that we can stay and that you are committed to keeping campus housing open for spring quarter. That knowledge alone will quell many fears. It will be progress —progress for which we are desperate.

Signed,

