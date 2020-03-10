Letter to the administration regarding a forced evacuation from Stanford

By Op-Ed
Dear Provost Drell and President Tessier-Lavigne,
Stanford students are not worried only about COVID-19 but are scared for how the University administration’s response will affect our lives. We are at a point where the lack of direction is just as harmful to us as the conditions that created it.
We need our leaders to tell us what they are considering. Moreover, we ask them not to force us to evacuate campus.
This morning, Harvard announced that it would be moving classes to an online format and asked all students to completely move out of their houses and dorms in five days. You have already moved classes online for the rest of winter quarter, and we fear what comes next. Arranging travel, moving belongings to a high-demand storage unit and figuring out how to pay for it all — these challenges are the last thing students can deal with now as we finish our already-disrupted winter quarter.
For those of us who went home immediately following the cancellation of in-person classes, returning to take care of our belongings represents a logistical nightmare and would require many students to enter a more dangerous area than the one in which they currently live. As for the many of us that did not quickly go home, there is a reason we did not: It is hard! Some of us cannot afford the travel costs. Others would return to unstable homes. And some would go back to countries that might have more serious COVID-19 situations than the United States. Even if we did make it home, many of us have home situations that make it hard or impossible to take online classes, whether it be for the reasons above or lack of internet access.
Harvard’s intention makes sense in theory: Send people home before they can get the virus and then spread it to others. Unfortunately, such reasoning does not apply to us. Stanford already has a confirmed case in a School of Medicine faculty member, and undergraduate students tested for COVID-19 after potential exposure. Thankfully, so far we know of no tests that have come back positive. However, as Provost Drell signaled in her Friday announcement, as more testing becomes available we can expect the confirmed cases of COVID-19 to grow in our region. Some of us could go home or stay with nearby family and are choosing not to out of fear of infecting loved ones. Forcing us to go home means forcing us to endanger our families.
While the impacts of Harvard’s decision remain to be seen, we know enough now to realize that Stanford students are nowhere near being ready to evacuate. If you are willing to prioritize our health and well-being, we ask you to continue working to make campus safe and responsive to our needs rather than rush us to make expensive and difficult arrangements only to arrive at uncertain situations at home and further the spread of this virus.
We understand that it is hard for the administration to provide all the support for which we ask, especially given the uncertainty. We know you are working around the clock. We appreciate your dedication. We are matching it with our own. Students are taking seriously the health precautions you have advised. We are putting the health of our community ahead of our own convenience. We will continue to do so as long as we live here.
You don’t have to be perfect to make things better. Let us know that we can stay and that you are committed to keeping campus housing open for spring quarter. That knowledge alone will quell many fears. It will be progress —progress for which we are desperate.
Signed,
Jack Golub ’20 Xanadu
Isaiah Drummond ’20 BOB
Sam Baucom ’20 680
Ana Cabrera ’20 Haus Mitt
Meg McNulty ’20 Casa Italiana
Barbara Cardona ’20 Grove
Harry Cromack ’20 Narnia
Nizhóní Begay ’20 Muwekma Tah Ruk
Juliann Hallum ’20 Muwekma Tah Ruk
Dylan Cooper ’20 Muwekma Tah Ruk
Peter Camacho ’21 Muwekma Tah Ruk
Loghan Thain ’20, Grove
Will Paisley ’20 EBF
Emma Spellman ’20, Grove
Emmy Li ’21 Kairos
Maggie Nowlan ’20 Xanadu
Jensen Neff ’20 680
Emma Glickman ’20 Kappa Alpha Theta
Niki Flamen ’20 Kappa Alpha Theta
Kiki Couchman ’20 Kappa Alpha Theta
Susi Arguello ’20
Kaila Kim ’21
Alex Bradfield ’21,Gavilan
Zack Boyd ’21 Roble
Neha Sharma ’21, Larkin
Haley Hodge ’20 Phi Sig
Celine Foster ’21 Alondra
Amanda Huynh, ’23 Frosoco
Chidinma Agbo ’21
Caleb Martin ’20 Slavians
Noah Cortez ’21, Arroyo
Kimberly Juarez-Rico ’21, Arroyo
Edward Tran ’23, Arroyo
Canyon Robins ’20
Abby Tarquinio ’21
Amanda Rizkalla ’20
Aviva Fallas ’20 Mars
Anavi Tekriwal ’20 Phi Sig
Brooke Hale ’20 Phi Sig
Kate Watkins ’20 Roth
Caroline Spertus ’21 Kappa Alpha Theta
Anika Sinha ’21 Branner
Emily Schmidt ’20
Merissa Rieken ’23
Drew Semler ’20, Kappa Sigma
Quinn Greicius ’20 Kairos
Alex Maruniak ’22 Kappa Sigma
Sruthi Raguveer ’20 ZAP
Allison Tielking ’20 Casa Italiana
Tim Michael ’20, Theta Delta Chi
Nic Fort ’20, Theta Delta Chi
Yusef Ferhani ’20, Theta Delta Chi
Jacob Kuppermann ’20 Columbae
Helen Gordan ’21, Terra
Ashwin Ramaswami ’21, Toyon
Jeff Rodriguez ’20 Suites
Nick Kingsley ’20 Kappa Sigma
Veronica Stafford ’20
Sasha Dierauf ’20 Roble
Bobby Sparks ’21
Jared Poblete ’22 Kairos
Sam Wolfe ’20 Slavianskii Dom
Reagan Dunham ’20 Roth
Kayley Miller ’20 Delta Delta Delta
Brent Peus ’20 664
Nathaniel Ramos ’21 Faisan
Hamza Zahurullah ’20 Kairos
Anna Haigh ’20 Narnia
Pablo Ocampo ’21 Kairos
Pippa Thompson ’20 Kappa Alpha Theta
Alessandra Marcone ’20 Kappa Alpha Theta
Manan Shah ’21, Crothers
Jessica de la Paz ’20 Outdoor House
Maggie McKenna ’22 Pi Beta Phi
Marvin Collins ’22 Kairos
Felicia Hou ’21
Aarthi Popat ’21, ZAP
Miao Gong ’21, Delta Delta Delta
Jessica Chen ’21, Delta Delta Delta
Sun Paik ’21, Delta Delta Delta
Jennifer Vu ’21, Castaño
Ari Brown ’20 Kappa Alpha Theta
Erik Strand ’20, Grove
Carolyn Chun ’21, Trancos
Brooke Teferra ’20, Delta Delta Delta
Evan Wisner ’22 Kairos
Zane Kashner ’20, Sigma Nu
Kathleen Chang ’20, Casa Italiana
Julie Chavando ’20, Casa Italiana
Elie Kuppermann ’20, Casa Italiana
Ellie Utter ’20, Mars
Ellie Chen ’20
Tessa Scott ’20 Kairos
Haiwen Gui ’20, Meier
Jordan Reist ’20, Mirrielees
Annie Minondo ’21 Rinconada
Anna Lee ’21, 550 Lasuen
Madison Perez ’20, Pi Beta Phi
Carly Malatskey ’20 Kappa Alpha Theta
Christine Callinan ’20 Kappa Alpha Theta
Dylan Johnson ’20 664 Lomita Court
Sierra Enge ’22 Kappa Alpha Theta
Taylor Crutison ’20 Roth
Chris Huntley ’20, Durand
Bradley Immel ’21 Cedro
Abigail Varney ’22
Mehr Kumar ’20 Rinconada
Justin Kang ’20, Xanadu
Amanda Han ’20, 550 Lasuen
Shravya Gurrapu ’20 Meier
Will Kingsfield ’20, 550 Lasuen
Krithika Iyer ’21, Twain
Cade Cannedy ’20, 550 Lasuen
Bella Khuu ’22
Jaymi McNabb ’22
Lauren Taylor ’20, Jerry
Beattie Goad ’20
Carolyn Herrera ’20
Stephen Weyns ’20
Leda Morales ’20
Kylie Callan ’20, Kappa Alpha Theta
Alegria Ruseler-Smith ’20, Pi Beta Phi
Dylan Junkin ’21, Synergy
Gopal Raman ’21, Florence Moore Hall
Pedro Martins ’20 La Casa Italiana
Ammaar Adam ’22
Shreya Venkat ’21, Junipero
Arjun Dhawan ’21, Junipero
Surabhi Mundada ’21, Junipero
Tia Sewell ’22, Kappa Alpha Theta
Sarah Darmstadt ’22, Kappa Alpha Theta
Sarah Pinto ’21, Roble
Emilia Darmstadt ’20, Kappa Alpha Theta
Mitzi Harris ’20, Kappa Alpha Theta
Kate Miles ’22, Castaño
Carlos Ezquerro ’20 Phi Kappa Psi
Angie Montemayor ’20, Kappa Alpha Theta
Ellen Ouyang ’20
Zheng Yan ’20
Madison Haley ’21 Mirrielees
Jonathan Gomes Selman ’20, Narnia
Elizabeth Gerson ’20 Xanadu
Dylan Sherman ’20 Kairos
Walter Sobba ’20 Sigma Nu
Catherine Lai ’20 Xanadu
Daria Lenz ’22 Mirlo
Courtney Gao ’20, Storey
Catharina Clark ’20
Carolina Sculti ’22 Mirlo
Daniel Henry ’20 Outdoor House
Madeline Casas ’22 Kappa Alpha Theta
Sally Egan ’22 Kappa Alpha Theta
Lorena Orozco ’22 Castaño
Serena Jing ’21 Lantana
Theiline Pigott ’20 Roth House
Natalie Sada ’21, Junipero
Margaret Murray ’20 680
Matt Frank ’22 Mirlo
Nicole Ticea ’20 Synergy
Andrea Banuet ’20 Mars
Leila Mengesha ’20 Mars
AJ Aldana ’20 Casa Italiana
Lilla Petruska ’21 EBF
William Kenney ’20 Sigma Nu
Isaac Pohl-Zaretsky ’21 Grove
Gunner Dongieux ’21 Phi Psi
Zen Simone ’20 Phi Psi
Ben Hoskins ’22 Phi Psi
Ella Tessier-Lavigne ’20 Storey
Anooshree Sengupta ’22 Delta Delta Delta
Erin McCoy ’20 La Casa Italiana
Katherine Moldow ’20 Griffin
Maddy Fish ’20 Jenkins
Ella Eisinger ’20 Suites
Anna-Luisa Brakman ’21
Disha Dasgupta ’20 Slavianskii Dom
Riley Noland ’20 Haus Mitt
Weiran Liu ’20 Grove
Theresa Gao ’21 ZAP
Alexandra Hennessy ’21
Isabella Fulford ’21 EAST
Fenella Scutt ’22 Mirlo
Tanay Kothari ’20, Bob
Julia Wang ’22 Florence Moore Hall (Mirlo)
Kate Wang ’20 Pi Beta Phi
Marissa Gerchick ’20 Durand
Chloe Wintersteen ’20 Pluto
Megan Cvitanovic ’20 Suites
Kaitlyn Jong ’20 Haus Mitt
Tenzin Wangdak ’20 Ng House
Will Johnson ’20, Kappa Alpha
Amy Lo ’23, Arroyo
Jade Chrobok ’23, Arroyo
Nathan Marshall ’20, Outdoor House
David Estrada-Arias ’21, Flomo (Loro)
Maya Shetty ’22
Lexi Long ’22, Pi Beta Phi Mirlo
Michael Du ’21, Donner
Miranda Nykolyn ’21 Yost
Tiger Sun ’21, LMF
Jupinder Parmar ’22 Phi Psi
Cathy Wang ’21 Xanadu
Dongming Zhang ’22 Castaño
Aarushi Patil ’23, Rinconada
Abby Greubel ’22 Flomo
Jay Liu ’20 Terra
Lacie Hull ’22 Kappa Alpha Theta
Rachel Carey ’21 Crothers
Emma Dolan ’20, 680
Alexander Iyabor ’20 Suites
Evie Johnson ’20 Roth House
Pierce Ashworth ’20 Kappa Sigma
Cameron Vaughan ’22 Kappa Sigma
Alexandra Suarez ’22 Pi Beta Phi
Chinenye Ogbonnah ’20 Potter
Medha Verma ’20 French House
Merrell Guzman ’20 550 Lasuen
Brenna McCulloch ’20, Delta Delta Delta
Ethan Oro ’20 Sigma Nu
Sophia Christodoulou ’20 Casa Italiana
Kit Sturm ’21 Sally Ride
Natalie Cross ’22, Outdoor House
Nicolai Garcia ’20 TDX
Sidhika Balachandar ’22 Crothers
Haley O’Brien ’20 680 Lomita Dr
Sana Gujral ’20, La Casa Italiana
Alanna Sun ’22, Delta Delta Delta
Thomas Thach ’21 Outdoor House
Clara Romani ’20 Casa Italiana
Saron Dea ’20 576 Alvarado
Layla Joseph ’20 Ujamaa
Amrita Venkatraman ’20 Meier
Hugo Gonzalez ’20 Grove
Tiffany Zhu ’21 Ng House
Celia Chen ’20 Ng House
Isabelle Miller ’22 Flomo (Mirlo)
Michael Mahowald ’22 Kappa Sigma
Khuyen Le ’21 Potter
George Kingston ’21, Phi Kappa Psi
Jessica Seng ’20, Xanadu
Leo Dong ’23 Rinconada
Lyndie Ho ’20 BOB
Kevin Li ’22 Branner
Layo Laniyan ’22 Toyon
Emily Cohen ’20 Kappa Alpha Theta
Maggie Rosenthal ’20 Phi Sig
Julia Wortman ’23 Arroyo
Carlos Rodriguez ’23 Arroyo
Justine Sombilon ’22 Delta Delta Delta
Elizabeth Steen ’20 Ng
Swathi Iyer ’21
Sonny Dryden Kūʻehuikapono Myers ʻ22 TDX
Colleen Dai ’20 BOB
Emma Hard ’20 Kappa Alpha Theta
Esha Dhawan ’23 Donner
Dian Ang Yap ’20 Storey
Katelin Zhou ’23 Donner
Diva Sharma ’21 Crothers
Frances Silva Roig ’20 Outdoor House (Jenkins)
Miley Hu ’21 Synergy
Paola Martinez ’20 Narnia
A.J. Aldana ’20 La Casa Italiana
Lina Fowler ’22 Castaño
Logan Pearce ’20 Toyon
HoyTaryn Imamura ’20 Grove
Christian Tocol ’23 Rinconada
Cameron Cruz ’20 Phi Kappa
Madeline Bernheim ’23 Burbank
Caroline Graham ’23 Burbank
Kyleigh McPeek ’23 Burbank
Kristen Fairbank ’23 Alondra
Anna von Preyss ’20 Haus Mitt
Ariosto Gomez-Franco 20’ Bob
Habeeb Jimoh ’22 Castaño
Michelle Xing ’22 Delta Delta Delta
Vanessa Veak ’22 Branner
Marie Burnett ’21 Pluto
Mihir Patel
Hugo Budd ’23 Okada’22 Kimball
Gaurav Sandhu ’2
Julia Gong ’21 Ng House
Gordon Martinez-Piedra ’22 Sigma Nu
Rip Livingston, ’20, 680
Sydney Von Arx, ’23 FroSoCo
Nikhil Cheerla ’21 Crothers Memorial
Jasmine Rodriguez ’22 Cardenal
Dominick Hing ’20 Xanadu
Chloe Glikbarg ’21 Roble
Andrew Sleugh ’23 Arroyo
Jackson Parell ’22 Sigma Nu
Randy Friedman ’20 French House
Mac Taylor ’20 French House
Maren McKenna ’20 Pi Beta Phi
Kayla Kelly ’23 Arroyo
Aye Chan Moe ’20, Branner
Abby Mcshane ’20, Branner
Alex Doan ’20 Potter
Ashley Westerfield ’20 Potter
Sierra Maciorowski ’20 Ng
Samantha Loui ’20 Grove
Molly Irvin ’20 Kairos
Lauren Howe ’23 Burbank
Rahma Ali ’23 Frosoco
Zach Belateche ’20 Mirelees
Lucy Brown ’22 Roble
Mahima Krishnamoorthi ’20 Kairos
Ian Chang ’23 Junipero
Nik Castro ’20 Robinson
Gabriela Escobar ’22, Branner
Alice Ballard-Rossiter ’21 Robinson
Mihir Garimella, ’21 FloMo (Paloma)
Cassandra Lin ’20 Jerry
Harika Kottakota ’20, Ng House
Eli Wachs, ’20 Jerry
Georgia Sampaio 20 Ng
Erfan Rostami ’22, FroSoCo
Georgia Rosenberg ’23
Danielle Tang ’21 Burbank
Carolyn Stein ’23 Cardenal
Alex Bhatt ’21 Soto
Chloe Chow ’23 Burbank
Drew Feinman ’23 Burbank
Keona Blanks ’23 Cardenal/FloMo
Sathya Edamadaka ’23 Flomo/Alondra
Joseph Civantos ’23 Larkin
Benjamin Choi ’22 Branner
Hailemichael Alemneh ’23 Larkin
Remy Gordon ’20, French House
Kelsey Rich ’20 West Flo – Mirlo
Kayla Magid ’20 680 Lomita
Patrick Gilligan ’20 664
Alexandra Crew ’20 Storey
Ian Singer ’22 664 Lomita Ct
Audrey Elliot ’20, Delta Delta Delta
Gabby Crooks “23, Cardenal
Sabrina Raouf ’22, Delta Delta Delta
Kalyani Ramadurgam ’21
Akasha Hayden ’23, Sally Ride
Rebecca Cohen ’21, Burbank
Vinjai Vale ’22, Ng
Daniel Michael ’22, Kimball
Frances Cerkvenik, 22, Branner
Emily Ross, ’21 Durand
Samaksh Goyal ’22, Ng
Jonathan Lipman ’21
Soraya Fereydooni ’20, Haus Mitt
Samsara Durvasula ’20, Slavianskii Dom
Courtney Bond ’20, Kappa Alpha Theta
TaNia Donatto ’23 FroSoCo
Mea Anderson ’21 Ujamaa
Vikas Munukutla ’20 680
Jeanette Kaleikau-Buxton ’21 Mirrielees
Neha Srivathsa ’21, Robinson
Phoenix Reivers ’23, Twain
Pedro Carvalho ’23, Arroyo
Collin Douglas ’22, 664 Lomita Court
Freya Forstall ’21, Delta Delta Delta
Dmitri Saberi, ’22, Sigma Nu
Chastity Hale ’21 Robinson
Abdallah AbuHashem ’19, Toyon
Catherine Beck ’22 Delta Delta Delta
Erica Olsen ’21, Trancos
Catherine Beck ’22 Delta Delta Delta
Alex Fuster ’20, Kappa Sigma
Lauren Feitzinger ’20 Delta Delta Delta
Scott Stevens, ’20, Roble
Iris Osorio-Villatoro ’20, 576 Alvarado Row
Harry Moran ’22, Castaño
Daniel Chen ’21, Faisan
JD Pruett ’23,
Jensina Froland ’20, Potter
Julian Rodriguez Cardenas, ’23, Cardenal
Ethan Strombeck, ’23, Faisan
Sarah Yribarren ’23, Rinc
Eva Batelaan ’23, Larkin
Michele Holtkamp, ’20 550 Lasuen
Laura Mediorreal, ’20 Outdoor House
Andea Scott ’20, Mirrielees
Susi Arguello ’20
Savannah Mohacsi ’20 Delta Delta Delta
Brentley Sandlin ’22 Delta Delta Delta
Antigone Xenopoulos ’20 Pi Beta Phi
Lizzie Dowdle ’22 Delta Delta Delta
Alain Perez ’23 Gavilan
Isa Terrazas ’23, Otero
Giovanna Pinciroli ’21, Gavilan
Lydia Zemmali ’20 French House
Sydney Brown ’21 Crothers
Christian H. Nunez ’21, Trancos
Pranav A. Upadhyayula ’21, Trancos
Hank Tian ’20, Enchanted Broccoli Forest
Dylan Grosz ’20, Enchanted Broccoli Forest
Ben LeRoy ’20, Roble
Sharon Tran ’21, Ng House
Natalie Hojel ’21, EAST
Sarah Bitter ’22, Cardenal
Cricket Bidleman ’21, Cardenal
Liza Hafner ’21, 1047
Kendra Mysore ’20 Phi Sig
Madison Ambroise ’23 Ujamaa
Sean O’Connor ’22, Castaño
Sarah Crable ’22, Griffin
Carly Steyer ’20 680 Lomita
Kate Golub ’23 Flo Mo – Alondra
William Golub ’23 Cedro
Raagavi Ragothaman ’22 Kimball
Hillary Umphrey ’21 Trancos
Emily Schrader ’23 Faisan
Sammy Luo (PhD ’23), Rains
Odelia Lorch ’23, Gavilan
Darryl Thompson ’23 Junipero
Madison Quig ’23 Roble
Andrew Fang ’22 Kimball
Abigail Schweizer ’23 FroSoCo
Alice Yang ’20 Jerry
Caroline Kushel ’21, Muwekma
Sam Duke ’20, Durand
Anne Lee ’22, Kimball
Ashley Toribio ’22 Meier
Maeve Givens ’20 Phi Sig
Madeline Bubb ’20 550 Lasuen
Alisa Wang ’23
Blen Kedir ’23 Larkin
Natalia Rojas ’20, Trancos
Nicole Edsall ’20 Durand
Adithi Iyer ’20
John Finkelman ’23 Cardenal
Noah Sveiven ’23 Cardenal
Onyi Ozoma ’21 West Lag
Victor Ragsdale ’21 Robinson
Jisoo Hope Yoon ’23 Burbank
Brittany Stinson ’20 Slavianskii Dom
Ghawayne Calvin ’21 Potter
Sarah Vicol ’21
Nazjaa Hughson ’23
Thapelo Sebolai ’20, La Maison Francais
Chavdar Lalov ’23 Roble
Andrew Thomas ’21 Jerry
Neil Cordingley ’23 Roble
Sophia Miller ’20 Slavianskii Dom
Ryland Pampush ’21, Soto
Aline Thiengmany ’20, Crothers
Shaleen Thiengmany ’23, Cedro
Rylee Jackson ’20, 550 Lasuen
Maria Bojorquez ’20, Ng House
Emily Chiao ’23 Otero
Jacob Herrscher ’23 Roble
Allison Oddman ’21 Roble
Ian Hall ’23 Roble
Aidan Chandra ’23 Roble
Francesco Insulla ’21 Casa Italiana
James Hamilton ’23 Roble
Mina Mahmood ’21 WestFlo
Ruben Krueger ’21 Casa
Clemente Farias Canepa ’23 Roble
Terachet Rojrachsombat ’23 Rinconada
Psalm Pineo-Cavanaugh ’21 Terra
Adam Salem ’22 Pluto
Lara Maassen ’21 Haus Mitt
Ammar Alinur ’23 Eucalipto
Malaysia Atwater ’23, Junipero
Sarah Bloom ’23 Cardenal
Peter Caroline ’21 Otero
Sajan Mehrotra ’23 Burbank
Ornella Pelissero ’23 Roble
Valeria Rincon ’20 Pi Beta Phi
Jenny Nova ’20 Pi Beta Phi
Julia Pandolfo ’20 Synergy
Corinne Charlton ’22 Mirlo
Corazón Johnston ’22
Haley Farnsworth ’20, Narnia
Huanvy Phan ’20 Okada
Rinni Bhansali ’23 Roble
Hannah Walton ’22 Roble
Abla Ghaleb ’21 Terra
Kyle Wang ’22 Hammarskjold
Robert Hurley ’23 Cardenal
Marco Antonio Vasquez ’21 Casa Zapata
Raymond Yin ’22 Branner
Tomoya Tisdale ’20 Haus Mitt
Julian Aguilar ’21 Crothers Memorial
Brooke Tran ’21 Crothers Memorial
Elina Thadhani ’21 Gavilan
Hugh ZHang ’20, Flomo
Benek Robertson ’20, Jenkins
Alissa Vuillier ’23 Roble
Amanda Jacquez ’20, EBF
Cameron Linhares-Huang ’23 Norcliffe