Stanford ‘not aware’ of positive test results for coronavirus among students

By Julia Ingram 36 minutes ago

The University is “not aware of any test results that have come back positive” for coronavirus among Stanford students, Associate Vice Provost for Environmental Health and Safety Russell Furr announced Sunday evening.

While Furr’s announcement does not explicitly state that any tests came back negative, he called the update “welcome news.”

Two undergraduates were tested for COVID-19 on Friday, according to an email from Provost Persis Drell that stated results were “expected” to be back within 24 hours. “Other students” have also been tested in addition to the initial two, Furr wrote.

It is unclear how many students in total have been tested. Furr wrote that the University is “not in a position to provide ongoing updates” about the numbers of Stanford community members who have been tested.

“To the extent we are aware of confirmed cases of COVID-19 among members of our community,” Furr wrote, the University will be in contact with Santa Clara County public health officials and “will be working to keep our community informed.”

The Daily has reached out to the University for more information.

