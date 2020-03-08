No. 8 Trojans trip women’s lacrosse in Pac-12 season opener

By Jeremy Rubin an hour ago

Senior midfielder Daniella McMahon put together her best performance of the season for the Cardinal on Friday. This outburst came while facing off against her sister Izzy McMahon’s team, proving that there truly is nothing more competitive than a sibling rivalry.



When Izzy McMahon found the back of the net first for either team, it was only natural that Daniella McMahon matched that score just three minutes later.



However, while Daniella may have won the battle, outscoring her sister 3-1, No. 25 Stanford (2-4, 0-1 Pac-12) was unable to win the war against No. 8 USC (5-0, 1-0 Pac-12). The Cardinal lost 13-12 in a back-and-forth affair on the road against the Trojans.



Neither team led by more than two goals at any point in the game. The largest scoring run either team went on was just two — and that happened eight times. For every attack, the opposing team had a counter.



The two teams were deadlocked at 7-7 following two successive scores by junior attack Galen Lew with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. However, a goal with just six seconds left by USC’s Kelsey Huff pushed her team to a 8-7 advantage entering the break.



Lew began the scoring in the second half. Her 3 goals tied McMahon’s 3 for the Cardinal lead in the game. Two other players, seniors midfielders Mikaela Watson and Jacie Lemos, finished with 2 apiece. Junior and freshman attacks Ali Baiocco and Jay Browne each chipped in 1.



Both of Watson’s goals came late in the second half. Following two USC scores to put them up 11-10, Watson found the net twice in a six minute span to retake a 12-11 lead with just under 10 minutes remaining in the contest. However, the Cardinal offense stagnated from there and was unable to score the rest of the way.



This opened the door for a USC comeback, and with five minutes left on the clock, the Trojans struck. Two goals in 33 seconds gave USC a 13-12 lead — one it would not relinquish the rest of the way.



Despite the loss, Stanford’s defensive potential was on full display in the game. Following a performance in which the team allowed 25 goals to No. 6 Northwestern, this stifling play showcased the squad’s defensive abilities. Junior goalkeeper Trudie Grattan saved seven shots, and the Cardinal forced 11 turnovers.



Stanford will next travel to Tempe to take on Arizona State. Lifetime, the Cardinal boasts an unblemished 4-0 record against the Sun Devils.



The match will take place Sunday, March 8 at 1 p.m. PT.



Contact Jeremy Rubin at jjmrubin ‘at’ stanford.edu.

