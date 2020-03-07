Latest updates: Coronavirus live blog, map, timeline

By The Stanford Daily Staff on March 7, 2020

TrackCorona is co-run by Stanford CS major Bilguunzaya Battogtokh ’21. Her team includes three other undergraduates: Soukarya Ghosh and James Yun of the University of Virginia and Austin Stout of Virginia Tech. The map updates every hour.

March 6

Provost Persis Drell announced Stanford is canceling all in-person class meetings for the rest of the quarter, and that any exams are to be taken remotely. The University is also suspending all spring quarter international programs, canceling Admit Weekend, restricting all University-sponsored international travel and “strongly encouraging” against events with over 150 people, leaving some students to reconsider travel and internship plans.

School of Medicine Dean Lloyd Minor announced that a faculty member in the medical school has tested positive for COVID-19, marking the first publicly confirmed coronavirus case in a Stanford affiliate. The individual has not been in the workplace since experiencing symptoms, and people who came into contact with them have been instructed to self-isolate. Two students are in self-isolation after possible coronavirus exposure. They have been tested, but the results have not yet been shared.

Voluntary student organizations (VSOs) have been instructed not to host gatherings of more than 150 people, and the University has barred VSOs from off-campus events, hosting minors on campus and both domestic and international travel.

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department confirmed four more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the county to 24.

March 5

Stanford Medicine confirmed it is treating “a few patients” who have tested positive for the virus.

Stanford Medicine spokesperson Julie Greicius declined to comment on how many patients were being cared for, nor did she comment on whether the patients are affiliated with Stanford, citing patient privacy laws.

Greicius also declined to specify whether the patients are being cared for at Stanford Hospital on campus. Stanford Medicine’s facilities also include its ValleyCare hospital in Pleasanton and various specialty clinics across the Bay Area.

Six new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Santa Clara County, bringing the total number in the county to 20. Seven of the 20 people with confirmed cases had no known travel or direct contact with other confirmed cases.

March 4

Stanford announced that it is restricting University-sponsored international travel, including canceling all spring overseas programs, and recommending postponement of events larger than 150 people.

The Stanford Medicine Clinical Virology Laboratory launched a new diagnostic test for detecting coronavirus. The new test, which can deliver results within 12 to 24 hours, will rapidly identify infected people and could help limit the spread of the virus.

The test is currently in use only on patients at Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children’s Health suspected of having the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Director of the Stanford Asia Health Policy Program Karen Eggleston predicted that coronavirus would become a global pandemic at a talk sponsored by Bechtel International Center.

March 3

Stanford released a statement updating its guidelines on coronavirus, calling for cancellation or postponement of large events and encouraging use of phone or video conferencing for meetings. The University is “strongly encouraging” against events of more than 150 people until at least April 15.

Russell Furr, the vice provost for environmental health and safety, wrote that Stanford “has activated an emergency operations organization” to coordinate measures against the virus.

“No one traveling from China, South Korea, Italy, Iran or any other country with a CDC Level 3 travel health restriction is allowed to be present on campus unless they complete a 14-day self-isolation immediately upon arrival in the U.S.,” Furr wrote.

In addition, Furr announced that student dining halls will be open to serve only Stanford community members. The University will also conduct more frequent cleaning in common areas and encourage community members to take personal precautions by adhering to basic hygienic practices such as hand-washing.

A student petition, which was started on March 1 and called for greater University action in response to coronavirus, surpassed 1,500 signatures.

Feb. 28

Responding to CDC travel advisories, Stanford announced restrictions on travel to Italy and Iran, in addition to the existing restrictions on travel to China and South Korea.

A Santa Clara County woman was diagnosed with coronavirus without having traveled to areas with outbreaks or coming into known contact with any infected individuals, county officials announced.

She was the seventh person in the county to be diagnosed and the second person in the U.S. to be diagnosed without having any known exposure to the virus. The first was a woman in Solano County, California, diagnosed on Feb. 26.

Feb. 26

The Bing Overseas Study Program (BOSP) announced that it would decide whether to suspend spring quarter study abroad programs by no later than March 20.

Feb. 25

Stanford informed program participants that in-person instruction in Florence, Italy, originally set to end on March 13, would instead end on Feb. 26, and that the University would provide students with $500 to cover airline fees so they could leave no later than March 1.

The University also emailed students a list of spring break travel guidelines, adding South Korea to a list of restricted countries that already included China.

Vaden Health Center Director James Jacob recommended against travel to Hong Kong, Macau, Japan and Italy, writing that “it is possible that the 14-day self-isolation period may be extended to these locations.” Stanford continued to ask that those who have recently returned from China self-isolate for 14 days.

Feb. 21

The first person confirmed to have coronavirus in Santa Clara County has fully recovered, the county announced.

Feb. 3

The second case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County was confirmed.

Jan. 31

The CDC confirmed the first case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County.

Jan. 30

Stanford Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) asked all Stanford community members who have returned from traveling to China within the past 14 days to “self-isolate,” regardless of whether they show symptoms of coronavirus.

Stanford is also restricting travel to China, as the U.S. State Department issued a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” warning, the highest possible travel advisory level.

“Requests for [travel] exceptions need to be fielded by a vice president, vice provost, or dean and then forwarded to the Provost’s Office,” according to Russell Furr, associate vice provost for environmental health and safety.

Jan. 24

Stanford Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) published the alert thread that the University has since been updating regarding coronavirus.

Jan. 8

The CDC issued an alert about the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

“As soon as the CDC sent an alert about the outbreak, Stanford Health Care’s Emerging Infectious Diseases subcommittee was activated,” according to the Stanford Health Care website. “The subcommittee, along with the Stanford Health Care Infection Prevention & Control Department, relies on information from the CDC, World Health Organization, State and local County Public Health Departments to maintain the most current information and recommendations. They also provide guidelines for screening of patients and procedures for healthcare workers to follow should a patient require isolation, and to ensure patient and healthcare worker safety.”