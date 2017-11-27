5 Alice Walker quotes every Stanford student should consider

As an English major and a writer, there’s something incredibly humbling about having the chance to sit in a room with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker. Never in my life would I have thought I would listen to her speak with students about the struggles America faces every day and the importance of reviving true human connection. While absorbing her passionate thoughts during an on-campus keynote speech on Nov. 9, I wrote down several word-for-word quotes I think should be shared with all Stanford students, whether they’ve read her work or not.

1. “There is definite medicine in seeing the diversity of people everyday.”

Stanford is a microcosmic melting pot, and coming from a small town with a predominantly white population, I never take that for granted. Being surrounded by a multitude of cultures and perspectives and personalities has made my surviving hours of essay-writing more than worth it. To share and take part in unique, unfamiliar traditions year-round does make me appreciate the diverse atmosphere of which I’m proud to be a part.

2. “If it’s happening somewhere else, it’s happening to you.”

Whether I find out about them directly through the news or from a friend in passing, catastrophic and controversial events are relevant no matter where they’re happening. Stanford is a campus filled with students from around the globe, and I’m bound to know someone or of someone affected by the events. Had I been back home on the East Coast, I would’ve been extremely saddened by but detached from the recent Northern California fires; it’s eye-opening to realize how college centralizes these worldwide events.

3. “Juggling isn’t good for creativity.”

One thing I’ve learned as a Stanford student is how difficult it can be to balance academic and personal passions. Of course, there can be a blur between the two. My love of writing is integrated into my English major and non-academic projects, but sometimes it’s almost impossible to find time to cultivate my creativity. I enjoy crafting free-verse poetry, and yet I haven’t written a single poem this quarter. Instead, I’ve focused on short stories for my classes. Being busy makes the creative yearning even greater, and at some point, I must feed it.

4. “You can’t buy back your spirit.”

For most college students, economic stability often comes to mind when deciding on a major. Even though I’ve always known I’d study English, I have felt pressure to study something more technical and secure. I enjoyed biology in high school, but I could never see myself pursuing it as a career and being happy. I think it’s really important to be honest with yourself about your passions because when you’re too far into a major you hate, it can be difficult to switch and play catch up.

5. “When you sit for a while, the issues affecting you will rise.”

With a constantly buzzing atmosphere and the famous Stanford Duck Syndrome, I often feel out-of-control. I’m always thinking about the next thing on my list and rarely take time for proper self-care. Meditation is something too few students practice on a daily basis. It doesn’t have to be deep or lengthy, but sitting quietly for a couple minutes can do wonders for stress. In moments of meditation, the emotional problems plaguing my mind become alleviated, and I’m left feeling refreshed and calm.

