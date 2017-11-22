Letter to the editor: An eloquent statement by Stanford students November 22, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Letters to the Editor By: Letters to the Editor To the editor: The student protest of “hate speech” disguised as free speech was indeed an eloquent statement and void of shouting and/or disruptive behavior, the latter of which was the response some desired. Their direct action expressed in “shoe leather” was a both sophisticated and eloquent statement to Mr. Spencer and those who invited him of their opposition to his views. The student protest was a celebratory statement of “We the people” in our Constitution. The protest reminded me of the first student sit-in at the F.W. Woolworth lunch counter, when we “stood up” by sitting down. Go Stanford! — Larry Fewell, San Jose robert spencer 2017-11-22 Letters to the Editor November 22, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.