Letter to the editor: An eloquent statement by Stanford students

To the editor:

The student protest of “hate speech” disguised as free speech was indeed an eloquent statement and void of shouting and/or disruptive behavior, the latter of which was the response some desired.

Their direct action expressed in “shoe leather” was a both sophisticated and eloquent statement to Mr. Spencer and those who invited him of their opposition to his views.

The student protest was a celebratory statement of “We the people” in our Constitution. The protest reminded me of the first student sit-in at the F.W. Woolworth lunch counter, when we “stood up” by sitting down.

Go Stanford!

— Larry Fewell, San Jose