Women’s basketball to host UC Riverside in home opener

COVERAGE: TV Pac-12 Networks, Stanford Livestream

UP NEXT: UC RIVERSIDE, CSU BAKERSFIELD

(0-2, 0-0 Big West), (1-1, 0-0 WAC)

11/17 Maples Pavillion, 7 p.m.; 11/19 Maples Pavillion, 2 p.m.

After a brutal couple of games to begin the season, No. 14 Stanford women’s basketball (0-2) will look to right the ship in its home opener against UC Riverside (0-2) at Maples Pavilion on Friday.

The Cardinal faced No. 9 Ohio State and No. 1 Connecticut last week and were completely outplayed in both contests. Against the Buckeyes on Friday, Stanford was outrebounded 64-41, while in Sunday’s match, the Huskies forced 15 turnovers and wreaked havoc defensively.

Friday’s game should be a good opportunity for the Cardinal to get their first win of the season. The Highlanders are coming off of a 46-64 loss to USC and will be challenged by Stanford’s experience and size.

Sophomore guard Dijonai Carrington had a monster game for the Cardinal against UConn, scoring 21 points on 8-15 shooting off the bench. Head coach Tara VanDerveer will have an interesting decision to make about whether or not to start Carrington on Friday.

The Cardinal will need their nucleus of freshmen to step up in future games. Freshmen Maya Dodson and Kianna Williams will both have to score more and fight harder on the glass if the Cardinal want to compete against some of the top teams in the country.

Stanford also faces Cal State Bakersfield on Sunday and could potentially have their record back at .500 by the end of the week. However, neither of their opponents this week are in the same ballpark as either Ohio State nor UConn. To see whether last week’s struggles were just early season jitters or an accurate outlook for the season, the Cardinal may have to wait until Dec. 3, when they face another national title contender in Baylor.

Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on Pac-12 networks. Sunday’s game starts at 2 p.m. and will be streamed live on Stanford Livestream.

