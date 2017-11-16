Art Adamson Invitational to host Cardinal women’s swimmers

COVERAGE: SECNetwork.com and WatchESPN

UP NEXT: Art Adamson Invitational

11/16-11/18 College Station, TX

This Thursday through Saturday, Stanford’s No. 1 women’s swimming and diving will compete against nine other teams at Texas A&M’s Art Adamson Invitational in College Station, TX. The three-day meet, following victories against Utah, OSU, and No. 12 N.C. State, concludes the Cardinal’s fall schedule.

The Stanford women will face swimmers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, Arizona State, Boise State, Hawaii, LSU, SMU, Incarnate Word and Utah once again. Although the majority of the teams are unranked, No. 3 Texas A&M could offer the Cardinal more serious competition.

Jumping up from a No. 5 ranking last month, the Texas A&M Aggies have out-stroked Notre Dame, Michigan State and No. 13 Auburn this fall. Earlier this month, the Aggies narrowly fell to the No. 2 Texas Longhorns, losing by just three points in a 151.5-148.5 meet decision.

The Cardinal will compete after delivering two home wins earlier this month when they soundly defeated OSU by a whopping 170-77 and N.C. State, 189-104.

In the wake of superb performances by veterans like Janet Hu, Katie Ledecky and Katie Drabot, Stanford women’s swimming appears more equipped than ever to make a run at the invitational title.

The Cardinal last competed at Texas A&M’s invitational in November of 2015, when Stanford placed second overall with 833 points. They came in behind the Aggies with 1,166 and were followed by LSU (572.5), Boise State (340.5) and Utah (326).

This week’s events will kick off at the Rec Center Natatorium in College Station, TX at 4 p.m. PT and will be available for streaming on ESPN via the SEC Network. Although previously scheduled to compete at the Winter Nationals in Ohio in Early December, Art Adamson Invitational will now be the Cardinal’s last engagement until it hosts Arizona in mid-January.

Contact Sylvie Ashford at sylviash ‘at’ stanford.edu.