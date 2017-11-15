Tourism on campus

Oddly enough, one of the most polarizing issues amongst my friends is whether having tourists on campus is a blessing or a curse. I’m unable to make up my mind on this most controversial of issues, so here’s a list of some of the positives and negatives of having tourists. Interestingly, I have discovered that some points are both pros and cons, depending on personal preferences.

Pros:

1. They are a pleasant reminder you’re living in paradise.

My mental thought process when I pass tourists: Stanford is a tourist destination. I’m living at a tourist destination. Wow. This campus is heaven.

2. You could be that authentic Stanford student in the background of someone’s picture.

As someone who never thought she would be a Stanford student, the thought of being identified as one riding her bike through the background of someone else’s Facebook post is thrilling.

3. They make you feel like an expert at directions.

The bookstore? Oh, I know where that is – down the road and to the left! As a freshman, I feel like I’m always clueless. I never know what the hottest speaker event is and I can’t keep track of all of the Stanford-y lingo (FroSoCo? FloMo? CoHo? Why does it all sound the same?!). However, I always find comfort in the fact that at least I know what I’m doing when I give tourists directions.

4. They bring small children!

Stanford has an extremely diverse population in every domain except age. For the most part, the majority of undergraduates at Stanford are young adults, and being constantly surrounded by people your own age gets boring. Plus, kids are so cute. So, so cute.

5. They are a reminder that you’re done with the college application process (thank God).

Every time I pass a group of high school students, I feel a pang of relief that I’m not them. I know that sounds terrible, but the college admissions process was extremely stressful, and I’m so very glad that it’s over. My heart goes out to those high school students touring universities; I can empathize with basking in the awe of the expanse of opportunities that college has to offer while suppressing the nagging, self-deprecating thought in the back of your mind that you won’t possibly be admitted.

Cons:

1. Sometimes they’re oblivious to bikers in a hurry.

I’m not sure how so many reasonable people can be so clueless. It’s a bike lane. I have class. MOVE. Walk with purpose. Dear tourists: I strongly suggest either walking down the sidewalk or crossing the street, but please, please, PLEASE don’t walk down the bike lane or stand in the middle of it to take a picture. Do you even see me here? Hello? I have a life to live! I have places to go!

2. You could end up in the background of a picture.

If you are not a fan of unsolicited pictures and accidental photobombing, then the constant snaps of tourists may be a large con for you. Also, looking ridiculous in an unwarranted photo is a very real fear of mine. I can just imagine tourists looking back over the pictures from their trip and laughing as they notice that girl in the background inhaling three slices of pizza.

3. They back up the lines at the dining hall.

It’s always a strange feeling for me to look around a dining hall and notice that there are more tourists present than students. I understand the need to test the food at a university before committing to it, but I can’t help but feel annoyed when the dinner line is twice as long because of tourists.

4. You give them bad directions (or can’t give them directions).

If a tourist asks for directions and I don’t know where it is (or what it is), it is a real blow to my confidence. How does a tourist know about this building and I don’t? Why don’t I know how to get there without following a group of friends? Occasionally, I think I know where they want to go and point them in a direction, only to feel my stomach drop 15 minutes later as I realize that I accidentally sent them on the wrong path.

5. They bring lots of kids.

Children may be a con for people who are averse to screaming, crying, and snot. Enough said.

Bonus con:

6. They give you bad directions.

In my first week, I made the mistake of assuming everybody was a student or faculty, and ended up taking some bad directions from a tourist. Needless to say, as a directionally challenged freshman, it was quite an ordeal for me. I haven’t heard of this happening to anybody else, so it’s a bonus con instead of a real one.

Whether tourists are a positive or a negative force on campus ultimately boils down to a matter of personal opinion. Like most things in life, the debate about tourists is not black and white; I will just have to accept them at face value for all of their positives and negatives.

