The full letter read by Brock Turner’s father at his sentencing hearing
Brock Turner was sentenced to six months in county jail and three years probation on June 2 (RAHIM ULLAH/The Stanford Daily).

Victor Xu

Before the sentencing decision for Brock Turner was made, both the victim, the Turner’s father and Turner read statements to the courtroom. The victim’s letter has circulated nationwide, garnering wide attention. The letter read by Turner’s father, Dan Turner, is shown below.

Honorable Judge Aaron Persky,

I am writing this letter to tell you about my son Brock and the person that I know he is. First of all, let me say that Brock is absolutely devastated by the events of January 17th and 18th 2015. He would do anything to turn back the hands of time and have that night to do over again. In many one-on-one conversations with Brock since that day, I can tell you that he is truly sorry for what occurred that night and for all the pain and suffering that it has caused for all of those involved and impacted by that night. He has expressed true remorse for his actions on that night. Living under that same roof with Brock since this incident, I can tell you firsthand the devastating impact that it has had on my son. Before I elaborate more, I would like to share some memories of my son that demonstrate the quality of his character. Brock has an easygoing personality that endears him to almost everyone he meets.

He has always been a person that people like to be around whether they are male or female. This has been true from the time Brock was in pre-school to today. I have never seen Brock raise his voice to anyone and he doesn’t pre-judge anyone. He accepts them for who they are no more, no less. He has a very gentle and quiet nature and a smile that is truly welcoming to those around him. I have never once heard him brag or boast about any accomplishment that he has ever achieved. He is simply a very humble person who would rather hear about someone else’s accomplishments rather than talk about his own. Brock has an inner strength and fortitude that is beyond anything I have ever seen. This was no doubt honed over many years of competitive swimming and has been a major reason for his ability to cope over the last 15 months.

Brock has always been an extremely dedicated person whether it was academics, sports, or developing and maintaining friendships and relationships. Brock’s dedication to academics started early in grade school. My fondest memory is of helping Brock prepare for his weekly spelling test. Doing well on these tests was very important to Brock and he would start preparing the day before by memorizing the words and making sure he had everything together in his mind. I would have to quiz him over and over just so he was sure he would do well on the test. He’ would make me give him a final preparation quiz as we drove to school on Friday mornings. I can assure you that Brock always did well on these exams. While this example may seem trivial, it was an early indicator of the importance he placed on academic achievement that never left him. As he got older and progressed in school, he needed my intervention less and less as he is gifted in his ability to understand very complicated subject matter. This natural ability along with an extremely strong work ethic lead to academic success at all levels.

Brock was equally talented in athletics participating in baseball, basketball, and swimming. I was his baseball and basketball coach and his Cub Scout den leader for many years during his grade school years. I was so proud to participate and serve as his coach and leader as it meant that I got to spend more time with him. I was also a parent chaperone for many school outings and often times was the only dad along on these field trips. For me, I loved every minute of it because Brock was a pleasure to be around and he always treated the other kids, parents, and teachers with-respect. I will cherish the memories of those years forever.

In the late summer before Brock’s senior year in high school, he applied to Stanford with the dream of taking both his academic and athletic talents to the next, level. Brock had a large amount of interest from many Division-1 coaches due to his swimming success and outstanding grades in school. Many college coaches pursued Brock based on the entire body of work that he represented. However, Stanford was always the apple of his eye and the ultimate prize for someone who had worked so hard for so long. Brock and I first visited Stanford in the summer of 2011 between his freshman and sophomore years in high school. Brock was there to compete in his first national level swim meet called the USA Junior Nationals. We were both totally in awe of the campus, the swimming facilities, and the rich history that the university represented. I remember commenting to Brock at the time that wouldn’t this be a great place to go to school. It was incredible to think about the number of Olympic swimmers that had attended Stanford. This first exposure to Stanford made a lasting impression on Brock. Our family was full of pride and joy when we found out in the fall of 2013 that Brock had been accepted to Stanford. This was a culminating event for Brock as we knew how much work he had put in to get to that point. The thing that made us most proud was the fact that Brock had to be accepted academically before he could be considered for an athletic scholarship. This was especially significant given Stanford’s 4% acceptance rate for that particular year. Brock was awarded a 60% swimming scholarship by the university. Even with such a generous offer, my wife and I both knew it would be a financial struggle for our family for Brock to attend Stanford, but we were determined to make it work because we knew the value of a Stanford education. As Brock’s senior year passed, he was characteristically humble about being admitted to Stanford and continued to work hard until the very last minute of high school on academics and swimming.

When Carleen and I took Brock to Stanford in September 2014 to begin his freshman year, we both felt he was totally prepared for the experience. He had been to many national level swim camps and meets and was comfortable being away from home. We were very excited for Brock as he settled into Stanford during that first quarter as a brand new student athlete. He excelled in school that quarter earning the top GPA for all freshmen on the swim team. What we didn’t realize was the extent to which Brock was struggling being so far from home. Brock was working hard to adapt to the rigors of both school and swimming. When Brock was home during Christmas break, he broke down and told us how much he was struggling to fit in socially and the fact that he did not like being so far from home. Brock was nearly distraught knowing that he had to return early from Christmas break for swimming training camp. We even questioned whether it was the right move to send him back to Stanford for the winter quarter. In hindsight, it’s clear that Brock was desperately trying to fit in at Stanford and fell into the culture of alcohol consumption and partying. This culture was modeled by many of the upperclassmen on the “swim team and played a role in the events of Jan 17th and 18th 2015. Looking back at Brock’s brief experience at Stanford, I honestly don’t believe it was the best fit for him. He was ready academically and athletically, but it was simply too far from home for someone who was born and raised in the Midwest. He needed the support structure of being closer to family and friends.

As it stands now, Brock’s life has been deeply altered forever by the events of Jan 17th and 18th. He will never be his happy go lucky self with that easy going personality and welcoming smile. His every waking minute is consumed with worry, anxiety, fear, and depression. You can see this in his face, the way he walks, his weakened voice, his lack of appetite. Brock always enjoyed certain types of food and is a very good cook himself. I was always excited to buy him a big ribeye steak to grill or to get his favorite snack for him. I had to make sure to hide some of my favorite pretzels or chips because I knew they wouldn’t be around long after Brock walked in from a long swim practice. Now he barely consumes any food and eats only to exist. These verdicts have broken and shattered him and our family in so many ways. His life will never be the one that he dreamed about and worked so hard to achieve. That is a steep price to pay for 20 minutes of action out of his 20 plus years of life. The fact that he now has to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life forever alters where he can live, visit, work, and how he will be able to interact with people and organizations. What I know as his father is that incarceration is not the appropriate punishment for Brock. He has no prior criminal history and has never been violent to anyone including his actions on the night of Jan 17th 2015. Brock can do so many positive things as a contributor to society and is totally committed to educating other college age students about the dangers of alcohol consumption and sexual promiscuity. By having people like Brock educate others on college campuses is how society can begin to break the cycle of binge drinking and its unfortunate results. Probation is the best answer for Brock in this situation and allows him to give back to society in a net positive way.

 

Very Respectfully,

Dan A. Turner

  • alphasierra

    Rape and sports seems to go hand in hand these days. I don’t know why. If the families are vested in the sport (as is the case here, since Brock’s dad was his coach), the problem seems to intensify. And he wants sympathy from the public because he can’t enjoy a ribeye steak?

  • mazi

    can you imagine getting parental advice from this guy? “gee, son, rape is bad only because you won’t get to enjoy steaks anymore.”

  • Mike

    Swedish student speaks out about incident…

    A Swedish student hailed as a “hero” in the Stanford University rape case for his role in stopping a former college student from further sexually assaulting his unconscious victim, has spoken publicly for the first time about witnessing the distressing scene.

    Carl-Fredrik Arndt and his friend Peter Jonsson, two Swedish students, were cycling past Stanford University student Brock Turner as he sexually assaulted a partially clothed woman behind a trash bin. “She was unconscious. The entire time. I checked her and she didn’t move at all,” Carl-Fredrik Arndt said.

    Arndt and his friend later told authorities that they saw Turner on top of the victim “AGGRESSIVELY THRUSTING HIS HIPS INTO HER”.

    The men saw Turner on top of the woman, who they realized was not moving, and intervened. Turner tried to flee, but the students tackled and pinned him down until police arrived and arrested him.

    “Arndt had to stop and take several deep breaths before being able to resume giving me his statement. He said it was a very disturbing event for him to witness and be involved in, but he just reacted to the situation at hand without really thinking.”

    Mr Jonsson had chased and tackled Turner to the ground, while Mr Arndt checked the victim was still breathing, before helping his friend pin the attacker down until police arrived.

  • Mike

    I’ll admit, there was a point I did feel a little bit sorry for this kid…but the more I read about him.. the more I feel they, at least…got the verdict right.

    When Turner is released, he will be on probation for three years — and one condition of probation recommended by the probation department and set by Judge Aaron Persky bans him from possessing or consuming alcohol, or going to places where he knows alcohol is the primary item of sale for the three years. He will also have to submit to chemical tests for drugs or alcohol at any time.

    The judge imposed that condition, even after Turner portrayed himself in his letter to the judge as an inexperienced drinker. “Coming from a small town in Ohio, I had never really experienced celebrating or partying that involved alcohol.” He also wrote, “Living more than 2,000 miles from home, I looked to the guys on my swim team as family and tried to replicate their values in how they approached college life.”

    But according to prosecutor Alaleh Kiancerci’s sentencing memo, texts and photos found on Turner’s cell phone, which police seized, indicate that he used alcohol and drugs in high school, well before the January 2015 assault. Kiancerci pointed out the lies to the judge during the sentencing hearing, but Persky did not comment on Turner’s dishonesty.

    There were many references to smoking, buying, and sharing “weed” from as early as April 2014, when the Turner was in Ohio, throughout his short time at Stanford. ”The text messages also referenced doing acid or trying to find a “hook up” to purchase acid both in high school and while at Stanford. On December 24, 20l4, someone sent a message to Turner stating, ‘I’ve got a hankerin for a good acid trip when we get back. Turner responded, “I’m down for sure.’ On July 25, 2014, while still in Ohio, the Turner sent a text message to another friend saying, ‘Oh dude I did acid with … last week.”The friend then bragged about “candyflippin” the prior week, which he explained was taking LSD and MDMA together. He responded, I gotta (expletive deleted) try that. I heard it’s awesome.’ ”

    My favorite line….”Kiancerci pointed out the lies to the judge during the sentencing hearing, but Persky did not comment on Turner’s dishonesty” It’s called perjury…

  • Marian Smith

    Wait a minute…. He got into Stanford, but has to have his daddy write a letter for him?! His daddy says he is “gifted in his ability to understand very complicated subject matter.” Obviously not if his daddy is writing for him and he can’t understand something as simple as “when you do something stupid, sick, and evil, even for just 20 minutes, you will have to pay for it forever.”

  • Jon D

    Haven’t you heard? Rape is performance enhancing.

  • Speier

    His is a predator…plain and simple. Brock Turner is a danger to society…and so is that judge.

  • Mike

    Here’s another Father’s Letter….by Pastor John Pavlovitz..as he appeared on CNN today..
    —————————-
    Dear Mr. Turner,

    I’ve read your letter to the judge on behalf of your son Brock, asking for leniency in his rape conviction.

    I need you to understand something, and I say this as a father who dearly loves my son as much as you must love yours:

    Brock is not the victim here.
    His victim is the victim.
    She is the wounded one.
    He is the damager.

    If his life has been “deeply altered” it is because he has horribly altered another human being; because he made a reprehensible choice to take advantage of someone for his own pleasure. This young woman will be dealing with this for far longer than the embarrassingly short six months your son is being penalized. She will endure the unthinkable trauma of his “20 minutes of action” for the duration of her lifetime, and the fact that you seem unaware of this fact is exactly why we have a problem.

    This is why young men continue to rape women.
    This is why so many men believe that they can do whatever they please to a woman’s body without accountability.
    This is the reason so many victims of sexual assault never step forward.
    This is why white privilege is real and insidious and usually those with it are oblivious to it.

    I understand you trying to humanize your son in your letter; talking to the judge about his favorite snacks and swim practice and about the memories that are sweet for you as his father—but to be honest I don’t give a damn and if his victim was your daughter I’m quite sure you wouldn’t either.

    I imagine this young woman had favorite snacks and sports too, and parents who had wonderful plans for her that didn’t include this nightmare.

    There is no scenario where your son should be the sympathetic figure here. He is the assailant. He is the rapist. I can’t imagine as a father how gut wrenching such a reality is for you, but it is still true.

    Brock has to register as a sex offender because he sexually assaulted an incapacitated young woman. This is why we have such requirements; because one vile act against another human being is one too many, because we don’t get a do-over when we do unspeakable things, because people need to be protected with knowledge of others in their midst who have failed so egregiously at respecting another person’s basic dignity.

    The idea that your son has never violated another woman next to a dumpster before isn’t a credit to his character. We don’t get kudos for only raping one person in our lifetime. I don’t believe your son is a monster but he acted like one and that needs to be accounted for. To be sure, this decision is not the sum total of Brock’s life, but it is an important part of the equation and it matters deeply.

    And to be clear, Mr. Turner,”alcohol and sexual promiscuity” are not the story here. The story here, is that young men have choices to make and these choices define them, even if those choices are made when temptation is great and opportunity is abundant. In fact, our humanity is most expressed when faced with such things, we choose integrity and decency; when we abstain from doing what is easy but wrong.

    We as parents don’t control our children. Most parents understand this. Despite our best efforts to the contrary, they fail and fall and do things we’d never consent to. I certainly hope this is such an occasion, though it is not coming across that way in your letter. It feels like you want more sympathy and goodwill toward your son than you want for the survivor of his crime, and that’s simply not good enough for her or for those young men and women watching.

    You love your son and you should. But love him enough to teach him to own the terrible decisions he’s made, to pay the debt to society as prescribed, and then to find a redemptive path to walk, doing the great work in the world that you say he will.

    For now though, as one father to another: help us teach our children to do better—by letting them see us do better.

  • Alice W

    How does a kid get into Stanford who in a formal letter to the court says of his first charge “This should of opened myself to the dangers of drinking”.

    “69 percent of Stanford’s applicants over the past five years with SATs of 2400—the highest score possible—didn’t get in”(https://alumni.stanford.edu/get/page/magazine/article/?article_id=66225)

    I mean seriously can we evaluate the relevance of sports in education now? He was not only taking an admission spot, his not paying was either taking that scholarship money from someone actually educationally more qualified, OR raising the price for everyone else. Why is a swim team more important to the school than education in terms of scholarship funds?

  • A B

    People should not be surprised by the father’s reaction. If you were a parent you would defend your child regardless of whatever they did. Parents are in a tough spot in these situations. Blame Brock, leave his father be.

  • sevendolphins

    Yes, it is possible to severely impair someone else’s life, like Brock Turner did, in 20 minutes or even in a few seconds. That sad fact has been true throughout human existence and any serious, deep, thoughtful person ponders that fact many times in their life. Disappointing that Mr. Turner still doesn’t seem to have thought this point through.

    I tend to believe all the specific positive things about Brock Turner’s prior life that his supporters bring up. He probably was a very good boy, but some inner desire burst out of him when he committed his despicable assault. Being away from the midwest, having peer pressure from upperclassmen, grappling with the mastery of alcohol… all plausible catalyzers, but the demon inside was his, and his alone.

    That neither he nor his father have grasped that even the most exemplary of people have those demons inside, and that it is a prime responsibility of civilized, educated humans to struggle with those demons and defeat them, is a tragedy.

  • Filbert Almond

    This young woman brought a young man to her room, where he black out drunk, then she went down on him without his consent. Identical to this case except not by a dumpster and she probably didn’t hump his leg. http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/man-receives-sex-act-while-blacked-out-gets-accused-of-sexual-assault/article/2565978
    Not only was she not kicked out of school or given six months in jail or a lifetime on the sex offender registry, she got HIM denied an education. A year later claiming she had removed consent partway through…of her going down on him while he was blacked out drunk.

    Where is the world wide outrage? Where is the wall to wall news coverage? The insistence that anyone who defends her is also a rapist? Where are the memes being passed around with her picture beside the words ‘ I am a rapist who got Zero months in prison and my victim denied an education’. Where are the think pieces, telling girls to educate their friends to not rape a boy who is blacked out. Where are the thought pieces about how young women are all so entitled so this is to be expected and we need to bring them down a notch, too many divas and princesses’ . If we treated women the same as men, this is exactly what we would do. Yes, the system is biased alright, and it is exactly opposite the media narrative wants us to believe

  • Filbert Almond

    No, he wants sympathy from the judge so his sons life isn’t any more destroyed than it already has been. Are you unfamiliar with parental love? If your son did a crime and you wanted a decent punishment for him, would that mean you didn’t also care about the victim (who said in her letter that she wouldn’t have pressed charges if only they had settled, i.e. Gave her money)

