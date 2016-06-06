Widgets Magazine
Judge in Turner case faces criticism after citing lack of criminal record, remorse in sentencing decision
Brock Turner's case has sparked outrage after he was sentenced to six months in county jail and three years' probation on June 2 (RAHIM ULLAH/The Stanford Daily).

Victor Xu

By: Victor Xu

Criticism of Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky ’84 M.A. ’85 erupted nationwide following the sentencing of Brock Turner to six months in jail and three years of probation on June 2. A protest is currently being planned for the Commencement tradition Wacky Walk, and multiple petitions to recall Persky and as well as a petition calling for more University support for sexual assault victims are circulating on social media.

At Turner’s sentencing hearing on June 2, Persky began by acknowledging that the decision was difficult. He said he was partly relying on Rule 4.413(c)(2)(c), which has to do with probation eligibility. The rule states that there is limited culpability if “the defendant is youthful or aged, and has no significant record of prior criminal offenses.”

After revealing his decision, Persky detailed both aggravating and mitigating factors for the sentencing decision.

Aggravating factors, or those which favor extending the sentence, cited by the judge included the following: deep physical and psychological harm inflicted upon the victim and vulnerability of the victim at the time of the crime.

Mitigating factors, or those which favor reducing the sentence, were cited as follows: lowered culpability due to both parties’ intoxication (though Persky insisted this factor was weighted only slightly); the lack of a prior criminal record; character letters attesting to a period of good behavior prior to and after the crime; Turner’s likely compliance with the sentence; adverse “collateral” effects outside of the conviction such as high media attention; and what Persky identified as remorse from Turner.

He called the last determination “one of the most conflicted and difficult in the case today.” However, he said he ultimately judged Turner’s remorse to be sincere.

“The trial is a search for the truth. It’s an imperfect process,” he said, adding later, “I’m not sure his incomplete acquiescence to the verdict is grounds [to affect his sentence].”

Ultimately, Persky said that he did not believe an extensive jail sentence would best suit Turner’s rehabilitation as a sex offender.

Many student groups have expressed outrage at this decision. A group called Stanford Association of Students for Sexual Assault Prevention (ASAP) created a petition yesterday calling for the University to apologize to the victim, provide supportive services to her and other sexual assault victims, commit educational resources toward sexual assault and administer a new campus climate survey.

Matthew Baiza ’18, co-founder ASAP, said he was moved to action after reading the letter the victim read in court.

“After reading that, we realized the survivor didn’t get justice at all,” he said. “It sends the wrong message to survivors, students and the nation as a whole.”

In a statement released today, spokesperson Lisa Lapin said the University has faced significant misinformation regarding its role in the case.

“[The University] did everything within its power to assure that justice was served in this case, including an immediate police investigation and referral to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office for a successful prosecution,” the statement reads.

Another petition to recall and remove Persky reached over 140,000 signatures at the time of publication. The petition also accuses Persky of bias in favor of Turner, a “fellow alumni and athlete of Stanford.”

An email also circulated today requesting students to join in a protest during Wacky Walk, the traditional Stanford procession of graduating students which kicks off Commencement.

 

Contact Victor Xu at vxu ‘at’ stanford.edu.

About Victor Xu

Victor Xu '17 is an editor and graphics designer. An economics major, he hails from Carmel, IN. He is interested in international development and Kanye West. To contact Victor, email him at vxu ‘at’ stanford.edu.
 
  • Be rational

    I applaud the judge, but I think the punishment is too harsh. In my opinion the case never should have been tried and should have been thrown out.

    This matter should have been handled privately and the police/courts should not be involved. It is very sad that two kids had a drunken encounter that they both regret and the male is in jail because the female passed out first. According to the news, both of their alcohol levels indicate that Brock and the woman were extremely drunk. I feel sorry for everyone involved in this case and that two young people had their lives dragged through the mud.

    Currently it is unfair how we are applying California law and we would not do this with drunk drivers. Either both violated CA law when they drunkenly crashed into and touched each other and fell to the ground kissing, touching, rubbing, etc., or neither did. Since they were both drunk then who took advantage of whom? California law states that a drunk person cannot consent to kissing, touching, rubbing, etc., and since both the woman and Brock were drunk then neither could consent to kissing, hugging, touching, etc. Why isn’t the woman charged with the same things Brock was found guilty of:

    • Assault with intent to commit rape of an intoxicated person

    • Sexual penetration of an intoxicated person. The woman can touch Brock’s genitals but he cannot touch hers?

    According to news reports, the woman, a 22 year-old (age at the time of the alleged incident) college graduate, drank four shots of vodka before her mom dropped off she and her sister off at a frat party. The 22 year-old woman, who has been blackout drunk numerous times before, continued to drink, dance, have fun, kiss at the frat party.

    Brock, who was also very drunk, has no history of abusing or taking advantage of anyone including women.

    If the roles were reversed and if Brock was a 22 year-old college graduate who drank four shots of alcohol before being dropped off at a frat party by his mom, and then continued to drink excessively and prey on college freshmen, he would be called a pervert even if he passed out first. We usually protect college freshman, but since the 22 year-old is a woman she gets protection and the freshman/Brock gets prosecuted.

    Why is there a blind eye to the following?

    • Both Brock and the woman were drunk

    • Both left the frat party together kissing, hugging, rubbing, etc.

    • Both were in violation of California law that says you cannot even get to first base with a drunk person because he/she cannot consent to anything because he/she is drunk. (Why hasn’t the woman in this encounter been charged with assault with intent to commit rape of an intoxicated person? Furthermore, did she give Brock alcohol? If so, since Brock was only 19 years-old, then she could be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor too.)

    • The alleged victim said Brock did not know her name but she did not know Brock’s name.

    • According to reports there was approximately 5 minutes between the time Brock and the woman left the frat party together and when the bikers found them on a path behind a dumpster

    • Neither Brock nor the woman know how they ended up kissing behind a dumpster and that is one reason why we don’t let drunk people drive…their judgment is impaired.

    • According to reports, when the bikers came upon the couple they initially thought the woman was moving but when they looked again she wasn’t moving so maybe she passed out just as the bikers arrived. Brock was so drunk he obviously did not realize she had just passed out.

    • Brock claims he did not run away when the bikers arrived, but moved away to throw up. If you are going to accept all Brock’s other drunken statements in the police report, then why reject this one? When you are about to hurl you move quickly so you don’t barf on anyone and maybe the bikers jumped to a wrong conclusion like the police, prosecutors, jury, etc.

    • Why did the woman’s sister leave her sister at the party if she knew her 22 year-old sister had a tendency to get blackout drunk?

    • If her sister was so worried about Brock’s behavior then why didn’t she intervene earlier in the evening?

    • Brock was charged with sexual assault and sexual penetration because Brock fingered the woman. His penis was in his pants and never touched her vagina.

    • She can touch his genitals but he cannot touch/finger hers? Brock never had sexual intercourse with the woman only his fingers touched her as her fingers touched many parts of his body too. (The definition of rape was expanded in 2011 to include any object that goes into the vagina including fingers. Why isn’t touching the male sexual organ/penis rape?)

    I hope Brock appeals and overturns this miscarriage of justice. Additionally, Brock’s Title IX and 14th Amendment rights and protections were violated too. The state charged Brock for violating California law but not the woman? How is this equal protection or equality or fair?

  • partTimeNavyWife

    Be rational. Here’s the thing. It doesn’t matter that they both were drunk. Since she pasted out first he is in the wrong. What ever they did when both of them were conscious was consent. The moment she passed out, everything he did after that was assault. And if roles were reversed and she did the same thing she would have committed assault. And she should be charged if she did. But she didn’t. And 6 months is telling people like you that it is ok when it clearly is not via the law. And that’s the only reason he got anytime at all because the judge had to give him something. That kid may have only “made a mistake” in 20 minutes of his life but he costed that girl more than 20 mins of hers.

  • Chris

    Bullshit. I trust the testimony of the sober grad students.

    He caused her physical internal injury and ran like hell when spotted by those grad students (they chased him down and held him down) – not exactly the behavior of someone who wasn’t doing anything wrong.

    Your rape apologia is noted though.

  • southerninsanity

    A 20-year-old is NOT a kid. You are a RAPE APOLOGIST, and that’s truly disgusting. This stupidity that you wasted so much time typing

  • Fawkes

    I agree with be rational. My best friend got drunk on his birthday and made the same decision on getting drunk. He had no prior record not even a speeding ticket. He was at a party just like Brock and had a little extra to drink. He was only a mile from home so he drove home but only one min of stupid behavior killed a daughter while walking with her family her grandmothers to her home. He got 7 years, that was horrible, the girl was only 5. He now has to spend more time than the girl was alive, he should of had the same judge as Brock. The little girl felt no pain she was out, just like Brocks girl. She didnt even know what happened so why is he even getting any time?

  • District5Tribute

    Is this an attempt at some sort of Swiftian satire?

  • Michelle K.

    Probably not. This is a perfect illustration of the mindset of these people. A Modest Proposal this ain’t.

  • Chris

    Brilliant. 🙂

  • averell

    He was caught having sex, not fingering, an unconscious woman behind a dumpster. Then he ran away. There were 2 witnesses. Do you get it now?

  • averell

    Really? she didn’t feel any pain when she was hit by the car? Didn’t feel the impact? You and your friend are what’s wrong with youth today. She could have found the cure for cancer, won a Nobel Peace prize, went to her prom. She didn’t even get a chance to grow up and get her license.

  • A. Sche

    Your friend KILLED someone by making a bad decision. I don’t care how much alcohol they had or if they didn’t have a record. They do now. They should have received a longer term. Own up to your stupid mistakes and be held accountable for your actions.

  • Bill Robinson

    I really don’t like Internet-based lynch mobs. My wife and daughter are intelligent, strong, accomplished women, and I have been a life-long supporter of women’s causes. Just as there are many gradations of assault up to and including murder, there cannot possibly be a single one case fits all definition of rape. A situation involving two people at a frasternity party drinking so much that both are seriously drunk is very different than an armed assault by a stranger in a dark parking lot.

    I see no point in a multi-year sentence for the man who has no previous record, and I do not see that it is in the best interest of the woman to allow this to become a national debate about how best to deal with sexual assault cases on a college campus. If it were my daughter, I would be offering her all the support I could, including counseling, to help her move on with her life. I don’t think revenge or being part of a crusade is helping her.

    I also remember the Duke lacrosse team episode a few years back where a rogue District Attorney was disbarred and fired for gross misconduct in office. The Internet-based lynch mob ruined the lives of a respected coach and his team, especially those men who were criminally charged.

  • A. Sche

    Rational, you may want to change your name. Not sure how you live and function with that “rationale” daily.

    Another case of affluenza…
    Rape is rape.
    You’ll see this “kid” again in the news in future crimes.

  • Yam I Am

    You must be out of your mind. Just to humor you a bit, how about this: HE was on TOP OF her, not the other way around – He was the aggressor, she was unconscious – how that makes them equal partners is a mystery even you can’t debate.

  • Yam I Am

    Men, especially elderly ones, usually never see the point in sentencing other men for rape. You also think sweeping it all under the carpet is the way to go as well.

  • Yam I Am

    You need to see a neurologist for an emergency MRI, you have a clear case of antisocial personality disorder. Your lack of morality and empathy are textbook classic.

  • Yam I Am

    Reading these comments makes me wonder if these folks are Stanford students here? If so, truly pathetic.

  • Mike

    “If it were my daughter, I would be offering her all the support I could, including counseling, to help her move on with her life. I don’t think revenge or being part of a crusade is helping her.”
    What you really mean to say is…If it was your daughter…AND you didn’t have some affiliation with either the School or Brock Turner….you would at some point want to do physical harm to Brock Turner. That would be the normal human reaction of a Father in this situation… Is it that hard for you to understand that the Duke case was a complete hoax….while this case is VERY real.

  • Mike

    “…he was a three-time All-American swimmer.”
    “His assault on an unconscious 22-year-old woman behind a dumpster on the Stanford Campus”
    “after two graduate students found him on top of an unconscious woman outside Kappa Alpha fraternity”
    “Assault with intent to rape an intoxicated woman, sexually penetrating an intoxicated person with a foreign object and sexually penetrating an unconscious person with a foreign object”
    “Prosecutors recommended that Turner be given a six year jail sentence,”
    “While Turner originally had aspirations to swim for the US National Team in the 2016 Olympics, the team responded that he would never be eligible for membership”
    “Turner’s father’s protested the sentence that the prosecution wanted, saying it was “steep price to pay for 20 minutes of action.”

    After reading the statement from the Father, I couldn’t help think how he might feel if the woman assaulted..was his Daughter? Quite different I would imagine.
    The Father’s insensitive and morally bankrupt public statement provides insight into a serious dysfunctional family…of a three-time All-American swimmer…

  • Over it.

    Bill Robinson – you are part of the problem.

  • johnnyboyjohn

    Remorse? Of course he shows remorse. He’s sorry he got caught, he’s sorry there were two witnesses, he’s sorry he has to go through a rape trial. Any idiot would show remorse.

    Remorse should not be taken into account AT ALL. It has nothing to do with the case or the facts that were proven in the case. It’s an “after effect” of being found guilty. Where was the remorse when that cocky bastard was first coming into court? There wasn’t any. None, until he was found guilty. Then the remorse started.

    We need to seriously yank all the current judges off their benches and start over.

  • Over it.

    Wow. ‘Be rational’ is the problem. Just wow.

  • Jon D

    A better idea, what if a GAY three-time All-American swimmer raped the father in the same way Turner raped that girl? After feeling what it’s like having someone else’s penis inside of him for 20 minutes, maybe his mind will change.

  • Party Clown

    >Men, especially elderly ones

    What a stupid statement.

  • Jon D

    Men, especially elderly ones, think they world revolves around them, because it does. They are used to thinking that everything exists because of their hard work and efforts. They make decisions at corporations that shape and build up society. They make money which goes to their wives or kids.

    And so old men think they can do no wrong. If they fuck a few girls along the way, it was a necessary evil. At the end of the day, society would fall apart without them.

  • Serjo

    Thanks Bill for writing a non-retarded comment, those are pretty rare.

  • Serjo

    “Rape is rape” – Bull-Shit. Raping an unconscious person is nowhere near as bad as raping a conscious person since they don’t even perceive the act and can’t develope any trauma because of it. Also what part of THEY WERE BOTH DRUNK do you not understand? You know what horny people do when they’re drunk? They fuck. Just because one of the two passed out in the process doesn’t make it rape you fucking idiot. You retards who call absolutely everything “rape” fucking disgust me.

  • Jon D

    But this wasn’t a case where the two went to the party together, got drunk and hooked up. They didn’t have a history of dating or previous sexual relations. They know little about each other. He just found her drunk body. It’s rape, not regretted sex.

  • RocketSparkle

    He was found guilty by a jury of his peers. This isn’t speculation, he IS officially a felon now.
    There are 2 witnesses.
    He’s shown zero remorse and insists she was awake despite the fact that witnesses, cops, nurses and doctors state that she was NOT awake.

    The young woman spoke at his trial AND wrote an open letter to the judge about the sentencing. I’m sure she has the support she needs and is working through things. She seems confident enough to speak directly to him at sentencing and tell him that he’s a liar.

    Prison is not “revenge”. Prison is punishment for crimes both against people and humanity. Rape is a violent crime. He belongs with other violent criminals in jail.

  • Serjo

    You know what really is truly disgusting? Retarded SJWs like you who throw around made up stupid words trying to destroy as many lifes as possible with ridiculous prison sentences for drunk sex which you just change into “rape”.

  • Serjo

    It didn’t cost the girl anything, she didn’t even perceive any part of the act. There was no harm done if she didn’t get any STDs or injuries from him. The trauma that makes rape so “bad” can’t develop if the victim didn’t even notice anything, so a huge portion of the “crime” (mental damage) didn’t even happen.

  • mazi

    Dan Turner advocates rape. what a wonderful dad! welcome to Merica!! get back to watching tv or else!!!

  • Hymie Jewfuks

    calf is full of druggies and sluts, she was just one of many

  • mazi

    have you ever been raped? how do you know that it’s different from an armed assault in a dark parking lot? how did you get to become such an expert?

    also, love your “life-long supporter of women’s causes” disclaimer. it’s exactly like the white racist saying “some of my best friends are black (so I can’t possibly be a racist)”. nicely done, scumbag!

  • Colorado Springs

    Imagine if this were a black or hispanic boy having raped this passed out girl. He would be buried under the jail it it would not make news. This is not justice and the judge is not fit for his job.

  • partTimeNavyWife

    So if she don’t remember then no harm no foul? Really? She don’t remember so she couldn’t possibly be damaged by this? Really? And this is why that ruling is such a big deal. Because thinking like this starts happening. It fuels the ignorant thoughts.

  • Jon D

    @sergjo, it didn’t “cost the girl anything”??

    “… The trauma that makes rape so ‘bad’?” — Based on the letter she wrote, she does have trauma.

    “… she didn’t get any STDs” — How do you know she has no STDs? Citations please, don’t be a wikipedia article.

    “… she didn’t get… injuries from him”? — She ended up in the hospital with multiple cuts and bruises. She had pine leaves inside her.

    Based on this reasoning, a gay guy has the right to stick his cock inside you whenever you’re mad drunk as long as you are unaware, and you don’t get STDS or injuries.

  • Trickster Wolf

    How can there be any remorse when he and his family and friends continue to blame the victim for his actions?

  • John Ross

    Who paid you to type that garbage ?

  • EconProf

    Lets put this into monetary terms. Fairly or not, this international publicity — a lead story in the British tabloid press — will harm all Stanford alums. Reputation is the “brand” of a great university. Even though the university handled everything properly, the image of its students and campus life and culture will wear this scar for many years. An alum’s job resume, application pools, and donors to the foundation will take a measurement hit. Worse yet, movies like Animal House, Old School, and Neighbors already preconfigure public sensibilities toward college life, especially after years of battling to get released the sexual assault rates by circle-the-wagons administrator and public relations damage-control artists.

  • Serjo

    Right, let some retarded lynchmob decide how the law works instead of a judge, idiot.

  • qaz zaq

    Your state, your school and your people are all degenerate low life scum. One of the many reasons I never do anything in California.

  • Serjo

    Oh you know, the evil patriarchy of course. lol

  • qaz zaq

    The judge is a typical California liberal phony. His school image is more important than justice for a raped girl.

  • Geebo Harris

    I just read in another article that the victim is unidentified. If they haven’t been able to identify a victim, how do they even know that there was a victim?

  • qaz zaq

    WTF?

  • Kim

    Wow. Spoken like a rapist.

  • Kim

    The victim has not been publicly identified. She spoke aloud in open court; all those involved in the case know who she is.

  • qaz zaq

    If this was the U.K. he would have received six life sentences, and have to serve three months in prison.

  • Serjo

    What part of “IF” do you not understand? Also of course “based on the letter” she got blabla, that’s because she wants him convicted, that is no evidence of trauma at all. The guy said he’s innocent, is that proof for his innocence too? When it comes to the victim it seems to be evidence enough for you, but not when it comes to the alleged offender. That’s not how the law works and that’s not how justice works. If she developes severe mental illnesses, can’t sleep at night etc. and all that for YEARS, then you can tell me she’s traumatized, not just because she wrote a fucking letter. If she got a few cuts and bruised from him, then that’s what he should be punished for. Lightly, since a few cuts and bruises aren’t a big fucking deal, and most likely happened accidentally. And only if it can be proven that those minor injuries are actually HIS fault. The girl was fucking drunk, she might have just tripped or fallen or whatever, that can give you cuts and bruises too you know? Oh wait, was that too rational and sensible for you? I’m sorry. HANG THE CRIMINAL! Is that better for your pathetic excuse of a brain?

 
