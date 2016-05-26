Widgets Magazine

A case against Brock Turner’s incarceration

Dear Stanford,

Recently, I was forwarded a letter and petition from the co-founders of the Stanford Association of Students for Sexual Assault Prevention, Stephanie Pham and Matthew Baiza. While I do appreciate that Stephanie and Matt have their hearts in the right place to help victims of sexual assault, their enthusiastic advocacy for locking Brock Turner, a former Stanford undergraduate, in prison for a mandatory minimum sentence of two years has been weighing heavily on my heart. I feel that their petition reflects neither the values of the Stanford student body nor the vast amount of university research concerning the detrimental effects of incarceration.

It seems that Stephanie and Matt believe that a harsh sentence for Turner will set a precedent allowing more women to report sexual assault in the future. Their stated position is that “The concern becomes one about helping survivors feel that they can come forward. Our concern is that when a sanction doesn’t correspond with the action, it will deter victims from reporting because they feel that the system did not adequately provide justice. This case has larger implications for this campus and students views on sexual assault.”

Unfortunately, their point of view does not hold up against the academic body of research concerning sexual assault reporting and prevention. There is no research to suggest that harsh sentences increase reporting rates of sexual assault. There are many reasons why someone would choose not to report, and harsh sentences may actually deter victims from reporting in the first place, in cases where the victim does not want to impose harm upon another individual. On the other hand, the research does show that long prison sentences are debilitating and extremely cruel to the incarcerated and their loved ones. Locking people up does not rehabilitate them and too often causes massive trauma and psychological damage. If we are not absolutely confident that incarcerating Brock Turner for a minimum of two years (and up to 10 years) will help victims or increase reporting rates, then we are advocating for hurting another individual with dubious benefit for anyone. This is very concerning.

The facts of the case have already been pored over by a jury, and Turner has been declared guilty. Brock Turner fingered a girl while she was passed out from alcohol intoxication. This type of behavior is not acceptable and should be condemned without qualification. Sexual assault is an insidious crime that robs an individual of their dignity, sense of self worth and faith in others. As a Stanford community, we must reject this type of behavior and work tirelessly to change the culture from which it stems.

And we have done as much with this case so far. Brock Turner has been expelled from Stanford. He has been convicted of felony crimes. Turner’s face has been painted across social media and national headlines as the epitome of rape culture and campus sexual violence. With his felony conviction, Turner will effectively become a second-class citizen with restricted access to education, employment, housing, adoption, loans and credit, voting, professional licensing, not to mention the huge blow to his reputation, which will haunt him for the rest of his life. He will experience significant psychological suffering and overwhelming isolation from the rest of society. His guilt and regret will surely follow him forever.

Stephanie and Matt claim that we need to incarcerate Turner in order to “affirm the dignity of survivors.” Let me be clear: Incarceration neither heals a victim’s trauma nor affirms their dignity. Justice is not served in vengeance. We do not help the cause of anti-violence by putting humans in cages. As a sexual assault activist, when you start to advocate for harsh punishment, you lose the moral high ground of protecting victims and become a perpetrator of violence yourself. While it is true that much of the time, people who commit sexual assault go completely unnoticed and unpunished, we must not overcompensate by scapegoating guilty individuals with sentences that break them. In the great empire of mass incarceration, the United States, we often ignore the realities of state-sanctioned human suffering. We forget that all of us are extremely fallible. Those who break the law are redeemable. Those who hurt others can be forgiven.

I call on all Stanford students to direct their efforts towards empathy and love. We must help victims of sexual assault, not destroy the souls of young men who commit crimes. We must lead the nation against campus rape culture and transform our own community, but not lose sight of the higher values that define who we are as individuals. There are numerous ways to get involved in preventing sexual violence that do not hurt other people and I hope that we can adopt many of these principles within the activist community on campus.

Hoping for peace, love, and compassion, even when that may be difficult and unpopular,

Saunders Hayes ’16

P.S.

If you have gotten this far, thank you for reading. I have always been afraid to speak out at Stanford in particular because of the brutality of criticism that comes with voicing your opinion publicly. All too often, we are trained to find flaws in others’ arguments and attack them relentlessly for their mistakes. I hope that we are all able to keep an open mind and care for others, even in the face of disagreement.

 

Contact Saunders Hayes at sbdhayes ‘at’ stanford.edu.

  • Zatch Parelish

    Are you honestly trying to assert that the maximum penalty for a DUI that causes grievous bodily harm is less than 6 months? Jesus, I hope you’re not in law school.

  • Avatard

    The main point is he has only admitted to drinking, not sexual assault. He is still irresponsible.

  • Avatard

    He doesn’t have the humanity to admit to sexual assault. He says he was just drinking. That’s where you are flawed.

  • Chris

    Hi Saunders,
    I understand that the message you are trying to get across is that many find that this sentencing is not severe enough for the damage that was done to this girl when in fact the labeling he has received and the jail time will be life-changing events. However, I urge you to reconsider. Of course this event will change this boy’s life but from the point of view of the victim, it seems like a slap to the face. There was no reason for his sentence to be only 6 months when the minimum sentence is 2 years for his crime and the jury recommended 7 years. The only reason it seems that he was given a favorable sentence is because of who he is and the resources he had. The victim’s letter has gone viral and I suggest reading it if you haven’t already done so as it reveals her thoughts on the matter. The most disgusting part of this case is that Brock was constantly trying to avoid the situation from the moment he was caught and decided to run to the court proceedings when he hired professionals to intimidate and confuse the victim. After the ruling, no apology was ever given and he seemed to blame alcohol as the culprit and not himself. The issue that many have with this case is that the sentence was as light as it could possibly be for a man who at no point expressed any remorse to the victim. It seems like another instance of a well-off white man getting off easy only because of who he is and this is what is infuriating everyone. Really, the focus on why his ruling should be longer is not because he deserves more punishment, although I believe this is true, or because it will encourage others to report sexual assault. It is to show respect to the victim and recognize that someone who commits these crimes with no apology and no hint of remorse for what he did to another human being does not deserve to receive a significantly shorter sentence because of who he is.

    My heart goes out to the victim and her boyfriend and I apologize sincerely for you having to experience what you did and be reminded of the events.

  • Aton L. Gutierrez

    Saunders, I applaud your views against our penal system as it is truly a horrible institution but I strongly don’t agree with you in this particular case.

    A person that does not respect human life is a danger to society and should be removed from it. Due to the gravity of the crime this young man has committed (I decided to look up crime seventies and found a list from Georgia: https://pap.georgia.gov/sites/pap.georgia.gov/files/CSL-s_Post_1-1-2006_considerations.pdf )

    Now I definitely don’t agree with some of the things on the list but, I want you to look at where what he was CONVICTED of (not accused) of falls. We have decided as a society that people who disregard other peoples lives is dangerous. This isn’t about setting an example, this is about following the guidelines because they actually make sense. The world is more dangerous because this young man was in it.

    I ask you this, can you show evidence of a society that is better off punishing convicted rapist (I know he was convicted of sex with an unconscious woman and attempted rape but I use a broader term of what rape is than what the legal system does) with a 3-6 month sentence? I don’t think you’ll find a system that uses such sentencing for rape but I’m open to learning about better ways, I have my doubts though you’ll be able to find it.

  • PSuidaePhD

    “All too often, we are trained to find flaws in others’ arguments and attack them relentlessly for their mistakes.”

    No, Mohandas, all too often you’re finger-raping unconscious victims behind three-yard roll-offs in fraternity house parking lots. Even once is too often.

    Bit of a blunder posting this whining-by-proxy for young rape-and-run or his dad where people from the nation’s 50,000 law firms and 214 investment banks will see it and add your name to their Do Not Interview lists.

    Your whimpering like a Cocker Spaniel puppy won’t keep the Cowardly Digital Penetrist out of the pokey. He’s headed there because he BRUTALLY sexually assaulted someone who couldn’t defend herself, for fun, and when Swedes on Schwinns showed up, didn’t have the presence of mind to pretend like he had just rescued the victim of someone else’s boyish high spirits.

    This case tarnishes Stanford’s reputation, destroy’s Gnat Turners, and now that you just strapped on a weight belt and jumped in, yours too. The upside for humanity is that we have discovered an incredibly good writer who pwned the mewling brat you call a friend.

  • Chris

    Saunders,

    As a man who truly cares about women and as the brother and husband to survivors of campus sexual assault and rape, reading what you’ve written actually turned my stomach. I’m not sitting here burning in my own sense of manly duty to uphold my female relatives’ honor or dreaming of revenge, I’m sitting here in absolute despair that a seemingly intelligent, well meaning person like yourself could fixate on bemoaning the hard road this kid has paved for himself.

    He intentionally, gleefully stole something irreplaceable from his victim so he could get his own rocks off – he took her sense of bodily autonomy, of safety, of perhaps, access to and enjoyment of her own sexuality for what Turner’s own father termed “20 minutes of action”. She will live with these scars for the rest of her life. I’ve watched the people closest to me struggle in the aftermath of this very crime – unable to ever truly be free of it even decades later – experiencing depression and anxiety, anorgasma, vaginismus, nightmares that leave them crying and shaking in the middle of the night.

    And you’re concerned about what harm might come to Turner via his experiencing consequences for this crime he won’t even take responsibility for?

    I mean this in the sincerest and saddest of ways because, as I noted before, you well smart and well meaning, but you sir… you truly make me sick.

  • Justice5775CE

    Brock Turner is at the least a sexual predator. We have no way of knowing what further harm he might have done had he not been stopped by passsersby from whom he tried to escape. One of the men who stopped him was crying for he victim twhen the police came. That is how badly Turner brutalized the young woman. In his statement, Brock Turner confined himself to railing against the evils of alcohol as did his father in his letter to the judge. Clearly for both father and son, accountability does not apply to them. A six-month sentence will protect society from Brock Turner for about two months, which is about how long we can expect him to serve. He should be imprisoned for a period that fits the crimes he committed, minimally two-to-three years in the state of California. Hopefully, the prosecutor will appeal the sentence.

  • PSuidaePhD

    It was a notably stupid comment. He minimized the harm caused to someone who was sexually assaulted and left naked and unconscious behind a trash bin by comparing it to something dreadful but not comparable (think apples and grapefruit). Of course the successful accuser can walk. He chose not to break her spine.

    That was nested in his comparison of the sociopathic yet bumbling degrading of a woman who couldn’t have fought off an elite college athlete if she were one too, to an accidental act of stupidity that harmed a hypothetical victim who chose to ride in a vehicle piloted by a drunk.

  • Danai

    This article is horrifying. Rape is not an accident- Brock Turner didn’t trip and fall and accidently rape this young woman. He knew what he was doing because he tried to flee the scene when he was caught in the act. For the life of me, I don’t get how so many people fail to truly understand the seriousness of sexual assault- this scumbag CHOSE to violate this woman’s body when she was at her most vulnerable- do you not get that Saunders??

    There is NO justification for Brock Turner’s actions and he should count his lucky stars for the pathetic non-sentence that he received. That he has the nerve to appeal his ‘sentence’ should tell you all you need to know about the kind of person he is and how he feels towards the victim. I could honestly careless about the effect HIS actions have on HIM.

    The only victim here is the woman whose life has been irrevocably changed for forever by Brock Turner.

    Every time people try to make excuses for rapists, they invalidate what the victims have endured and will continue to endure for the rest of their lives, and that is exactly what you have done with this article of yours Saunders.

  • Danai

    *care less

  • PSuidaePhD

    What is “minor” about being left scratched, bruised, and penetrated and naked behind a dumpster? What’s minor about sticking your finger in any orifice of someone’s body, and pulling their shirt up to expose body parts they’d not have willingly let you see in a thousand years.

    This wasn’t two drunks making out in a dorm room and not setting ground rules. This was a sadistic assault. We know that by the evidence he left behind. It wasn’t the series of words used to describe it. It was a bruised, bleeding, violated naked woman.

    And what is this with the digital penetration? That’s all the athletes in Steubenville managed when they got their hands on an unconscious girl. It’s not done for pleasurable sensations. It’s done to violate. Normally, sexual arousal is consummated in a different manner. That’s what’s so horrific about your pal’s crime. It wasn’t drunken ardour. It was drunken sadism.

  • klestekoff

    Matt’s data is factually incorrect.

  • klestekoff

    Your point is…?

  • klestekoff

    Matt’s data is factually incorrect. By celebrating his comment, you further reveal your blind spot.

  • matt10023

    No I am not asserting that. I wrote “maximum penalty” . In this case, the defendant faced up to 14 years in prison, and a lifetime Sex Offender status with reporting requirements. He received less than the 14 years, but the potential sentence was 14. If you’re drunk an run someone over and paralyze them (serious injury), you face up to 6 years in prison.

  • matt10023

    A good example of here of the punishment not fitting the crime. I suspect that many of the people here hope he does get raped in prison. “Maybe he’ll get AIDS too” said the mob, panting with anticipation.

  • Tonya McQuistan Nichols

    You “don’t THINK incarceration or retributive punishment is necessary for healing?” hmmm. What could you possibly KNOW about victims and what they need to heal? Really? What do you KNOW on this topic. The water is a little deep here for you and Brock to be swimming in if you don’t KNOW what you are talking about and he doesn’t KNOW what he is doing. The world is full of women who were raped and their rapists never went to prison, have you asked many of them how that approach to peace and healing is working?

    Here is the rub. The victim WANTED an admission and sincere apology along with an acknowledgement of her pain. But Brocky wasn’t ready to meet her there. He is still not eating pretzels and rib eye steak with dad because life is unfair about those “20 min of action” and the weight of social media that is hurting him. He is still an ‘innocent’ lad who, oopsie-daisey, had a *little* too much to drink and would love to talk to your youth about THAT *little* problem. In fact, at a YEAR out from the assault, he still has not had enough reflection time to enter the first 10% load-in phase of comprehension of the devastating weight of his actions. He still does not see that he shattered another human being from within.
    He may need a full ten years of incarceration to get to a point where he could fully own his actions in a way that would bring peace and healing to the victim. And every day that he doesn’t get there, the victim is still held his hostage through unresolved pain.

    It WOULD HAVE BEEN great if he could have come to a sober reckoning and pushed to make sincere apologetic amends instead of maintaining his innocence and dragging her through the public humiliation of court. But. He. Didn’t. And now, he can’t have it both ways. He stands entrenched on the wrong side of the healing fence from her. He dug in for a year. It may take him a very long time to surrender the ground of maintained innocence.

    And that is why victims seek long jail sentences. They want their rapist to have plenty of time in a space where life doesn’t just go back to normal and we all pretend along with the perpetrator that they are innocent. Victims need the house of justice to hold the line while the rapist sorts out his own culpability. And, the longer that takes him to do, the longer he has held her hostage in the meantime with feigned innocence. In the end, she wants him to be only as much of a prisoner as she has been. The trick to shorter jail sentences and less punitive measures is to get the guilty to own it sooner so the healing can begin at once. Well, that, or, just don’t rape people to begin with.

  • Tonya McQuistan Nichols

    Stunningly pointed. On target.

  • Tonya McQuistan Nichols

    Bravo, Stephanie. Bravo.

  • maria

    Saunders, my question to you is this, would you have the same convictions about this case had the perpetrator been an average Joe with a GED working the check counter at Walmart ? You are so steadfast in your defense of Brock Turner receiving and arbitrary slap on the wrist (yes it was that), tell me, where is your consideration for the victim? Yes he has to register as a sex offender for life but the victim also received a life sentence….pain and suffering, that woman is never going to be the same again. The offender has never really taken responsibility for his actions which only serves to inflame the torment of his victim and that to me is his second crime. All this while his father weeps over the fact that he hasn’t touched his ‘rib eye steak’ since he’s been asked to answer for ’20 minutes of action’. You feel compassion for this ‘young boy’ because you can identify with his lifestyle, his environment, you walk the same halls as he did..what happens when you can’t identify with the perp? Imo this goes along the lines of minority does it he’s a criminal white guy does it he has psychological problems. Miss me with this bs.

  • maria

    Well said Aaron.

  • Tonya McQuistan Nichols

    I’d like to invite you to step away from this case, for a second, and clear your head by reading the Victim Impact Statement from the “State of California vs Cameron Thor” that went to sentencing last month, to compare and contrast the situations and then tell me what you see that either challenges or supports what you are proposing here. There are some very compelling similarities and differences which pertain to this discussion and will further assist your understanding of the healing needs of victims.
    https://www.facebook.com/notes/tonya-nichols/jordyn-ladell-victim-impact-statement-in-state-vs-cameron-thor/1189148404429539

  • Tonya McQuistan Nichols

    The mother of the victim also read a VIS to the judge in case you have time for it as well. It adds a layer of complexity to the issue as she has more life maturity and experience. https://www.facebook.com/notes/tonya-nichols/pattie-ladell-victim-impact-statement-state-vs-cameron-thor/1189226884421691

  • gary

    You better hope like hell that if you have a daughter some day that gets raped that the rapist doesn’t go before this judge. You are a moron who belongs in the company of a bunch of other “affluenza” morons. Oh, by the way, in case I wasn’t clear enough….FUCK YOU. P.S. What kind of fucking first name is Saunders?

  • Brett Stewart

    Will you be touring America advocating for ALL convicted rapists? Or were you just sticking up for your white-privilege rapist brother??

  • Susan Axelrod

    I agree. This person will rape again.

  • orangeandbluecasino

    It feels like you’re trying to win brownie points by painting yourself as sympathetic and compassionate, and maybe you really are in some small way, but I doubt the victim would want to hear how much you support if she knew you wrote an article pleading for the system to be less mean to her unapologetic rapist.

  • Sarah McDavitt Woods

    This gets to the heart of the problem with this op-ed. Rape is a violent crime. We think violent criminals should be in jail to protect law-abiding citizens from the threat they pose.

    There is nothing about Brock’s conduct suggesting he will not re-offend. How will Saunders Hayes feel if he finds out Turner raped another woman a year from now? How sympathetic to him will he be then?

    Long sentences for violent crimes should not be conflated with excessive punishments for drug possession. A person in possession of weed is not a threat to others.

    A person who sexually assaults another person is, by definition, a threat to others. And his youth makes him even more of a threat. Not many old men committing campus rape.

    The disconnect, the reason this seems so harsh, is that most campus rapes are not prosecuted. Most rapists get away with it. So Brock’s life is being ruined by us? We are victimizing him for making him accountable for his crime? Because for once a campus rapist was caught in the act and successfully prosecuted?

    Had Brock gotten away with this rape, do we think he would have stopped there? On what grounds should we think he would only rape an unconscious woman once in his college career? On what grounds should we think this was his first sexual assault?

    The problem.with mass incarceration relates to excessively harsh sentences for non-violent offences.

    Rape and sexual assault are violent crimes and violent criminals belong behind bars, not freely roaming in society. We lock up murderers so they don’t murder more people. We should lock up rapists so they don’t rape more people. Period. Rape is a violent crime. Get that through your head.

  • Magnus

    Would you be writing the same defense of a sex offender if he wasn’t a former stanford student and from an affluent background? Doubt it. Would the sentence be different had it been a kid from a low income family with less opportunity and no varsity swimming pants committing rape? Certainly.

    This should serve as a case to show that no matter your social class you will be punished for committing the crime of rape. For sexually assaulting women. Now, it only goes to show the benefits it brings to be rich in the United States of America. Despicable. And despicable views, I do not sympathize with your piece on bit. Get real. And you call to not bring ‘harsh criticism’ and painting yourself as the new Ghandi with love peace and compassion is simply there because you know that not only is your position in the minority it is also offensive and will inevitably draw adequate criticism, which you choose to think is “harsh”. Harsh criticism happens to wrong and bad opinions, try to live with that.

    Please, if i may appeal to something, open your head… Understand the implications of what is going on here. Who is in the wrong and who is in the right. 6 months in county jail for rape….? Simply because your dad has all your coaches writing “character letters” to the judge… Please – 1 year minimum sentence for sure. That is just the minimum. No less than one year could ever be given to a person who has pleaded “not guilty” and never accepted his actions and thereby also shows no remorse.

    With an elite lawyer to defend him and screw the system. Please, don’t defend Brock Turner anymore. He doesn’t need it. He already has the best defense in the world. And him, his dad, and his attorney were all hoping that Brock would get away from this with NO sentence at all. So please don’t come here and bullshit me about how the sentence was too harsh. The only thing too harsh here is your indifferent tone to the suffering of an innocent woman.

    This “Unfortunately, their point of view does not hold up against the academic body of research concerning sexual assault reporting and prevention. There is no research to suggest that harsh sentences increase reporting rates of sexual assault. There are many reasons why someone would choose not to report, and harsh sentences may actually deter victims from reporting in the first place, in cases where the victim does not want to impose harm upon another individual.” part is horrible.. Your argumentation is so flawed it hurts.

    You are calling a prison sentence for a crime committed “to impose harm upon another individual”. When somebody steals from your house would you not report it because you don’t want to impose harm upon another person? society has to start looking at rape as a crime and not some inherent consequence stemming from male behavior… Criminals will get punishment. No victims are thinking like “oh, let me not report this criminal because I don’t want to impose harm upon another individual” Are you ignorant?

    Then you try to use the argument that because there is no scientific evidence to back up their claim it cannot be right… There is no scientific evidence that goes against their claim either so what is your point? Laughable, the technique of argument is FLAWED mate. Totally doesn’t hold up in court (like Brock’s defense) pun intended.

    You are saying “their opinion is not proven in any scientific article to this date, hence it is an invalid opinion… Although it makes common sense, since there is no “body of research” (it’s social science not natural science so the validity itself would be highly contested) it cannot be true. Then you go on to provide the opposite example of theirs with a bogus claim about inflicting harm on criminals for the crime they’ve committed to counter argue Matt and Stephanie’s logical claim.. Jesus… What are you 10 years old?

    The only thing you have achieved is having something this offensive ever posted on an official Stanford outlet. I can’t believe it.

    If you want to complain about prison sentences, the effects of prison on inmates, why don’t you talk about black people in the US non-violent crimes, or ANYTHING but rich rapists getting away with too little sentences.. Jesus 6 months in a county jail..

    The problems you are rightfully addressing “On the other hand, the research does show that long prison sentences are debilitating and extremely cruel to the incarcerated and their loved ones. Locking people up does not rehabilitate them and too often causes massive trauma and psychological damage” You should maybe start addressing racial and social injustice in your country and not fucking Brock Turner’s case.. He’ll make it trust me. His parents are millionaires. He is not the guy that gets the brunt of this do you think? If so you are willfully ignorant.

    Black communities have been torn apart with over 70% of black males age 18-25 in prison. MEN missing from families = low income. No role models for the new male kids. etc. etc. That is what the research you mention focuses on..

    Instead you twist the narrative and use it to justify why Brock should not go to prison… Jesus Christ. Your ethics must be so low. Where is the morality? Start advocating for prison reform for the right reasons. The criminal justice system is broken… But not for Brock okay. He could pay for an elite attorney, others can’t… Recidivism rates are increased by going to prison…

    Brock was lucky enough to get caught in action, fleed the scene and got hunted down by 2 Swedes. Otherwise how would this have turned out? He would have died still denying the incident. He would never have been punished for ruining another individuals life and WILLFULLY inflicting harm on another INNOCENT individual. Not just any individual.

    So please beep off with this nonsense bs. I don’t buy any of your points.

    From Magnus
    Male student from Denmark

    No affiliation to anything or anybody just a personal opinion after doing research on the case, having lived in the states and smelled the rape in the air at frat parties (DISGUSTING), and travelled a lot.

    Your opinion is shit mate for all the right reasons.

  • Christopher Futrell

    Are you even fucking serious allowing this letter to be published. NO WONDER there’s rape culture at Stanford. What a disgrace! ” I feel that their petition reflects neither the values of the Stanford student body nor the vast amount of university research concerning the detrimental effects of incarceration.” What about detrimental effects of RAPE?!!! Stop perpetuating rape culture, expel rapists, start spreading education about rape and sexual assault around campus, take responsibility. What a sham school.

  • Viriato77

    Yes but your point doesn’t acknowledge the absence of humanity the perpetrator displayed in committing the crime. It also glosses over the permanence of the damage done to the victim. Shouldn’t there be some crimes that are so egregious that there effects should be carried by the criminal the rest of their lives, even after sentencing. He can’t compensate the victim in any satisfying way. Just as a murderer can’t un-murder someone for the victim’s family, he can’t un-rape his victim. Aside from that, your argument would be more defensible if the perpetrator at least acknowledged what he did and the gravity of that action. From what I’ve read, his defense, his own final statements, and his father’s statements do everything but acknowledge the rape. Instead they call it an error under impaired judgement. They blame it on alcohol and campus drinking culture. His defense went so far to assert that the victim had an orgasm and thus implied consent. I don’t think this young man truly has an understanding of what he did so perhaps it does him a disservice to be this lenient in his sentencing.

  • Ruhi

    Brock Turner’s so-called victim is very elitist!

    She drinks,she gives consent,passes out,wakes up,realizes she has a bf and she is a student & yells ‘RAPE’.
    Then she writes a very big ‘pity me’ letter…

    This is very common case.
    These are the girls bcoz of whom no1 wants to take real rape victims seriosly!!!

    Brock’s dad has come under the scanner bcoz of his ’20 min action’ comment!!!
    Why would any1 be angry at this comment unless he/she is a complete hypocrite and has never called sex-‘action’.
    Plus there was no sex involved…Brock merely fingered the girl with her consent…

    Men get punched,robbed,assaulted and yes,even raped when they are drunk!

    If women want to drink as much as men-then they must be willing to face all the consequences of their own stupid righteous behavior…just like men do!

    It seems women want to do all that men do except take responsibility for the consequences of their actions.
    That is something which very few women do!!!

    In India even the police at times rape uneducated women…

    In Africa female are genitally mutilated.

    In Stanford a chap fingers a woman after which she gets drunk and forgets about her consent.

    I don’t care how much you sympathize with her and how much you hate me for bringing out this aspect-for me Brock Turner’s so-called victim suffers from “First World Problems”…

  • Eric Teichman

    Is the author insane? The souls of rapists are all ready gone. You still believe rape is a sexual crime!

  • Michelle K.

    You say that the defense used at the trial was “ridiculous and cruel”. That is the defense that the Turner family purchased and directed. They deliberately chose to pursue this course. They chose to vilify the victim using the most tawdry and vile tactics available to them.

    And you then write a blog complaining that people should have compassion and understanding for Turner and that he does not deserve a custodial sentence when he was unanimously convicted by a jury on three counts of felony rape? You need to get a grip on yourself. I hope this post follows you around for a long time.

  • Michelle K.

    Wow your characterization of those who disagree with your stance in these comments as wanting to see Turner “hang in the streets” is an abjectly pathetic straw man. Who has expressed such a desire? Resorting to tactics like this is a sign of desperation on your part.

    Turner – why do you continuously refer to him as “Brock”, is he a personal friend of yours? – has shown zero remorse for this crime. The approach he had his lawyers take before and during the trial was one of outright victim-shaming and intimidation. They chose to use the sleaziest tactics in the playbook against her. He is now appealing his conviction. A conviction that was arrived at unanimously by a jury of twelve on multiple counts. He clearly doesn’t believe he is guilty of anything worse than getting a little drunk.

    It’s like this: People who commit rapes deserve to be punished. People who commit rapes and who refuse to acknowledge their crimes, show any remorse and who do everything in their power to cause further distress to the victim before and during trial deserve to be punished with significant custodial sentences.

    This guy has behaved and IS behaving atrociously, as such we have recourse to punitive incarceration in an effort to demonstrate to him that society will not tolerate his highly damaging behavior. This concept seems to be far too complex for you to grasp. Perhaps you should refrain from further blather until you have a few more years maturity under your belt?

  • AlbinoWino

    So when a rich white athlete is found guilty of committing a rape, people suddenly pop up to say gosh, ya know, maybe jail isn’t the right answer. Oh, well then, are we re-evaluating jail for all the other people in there currently? We do, after all, incarcerate more people than any other nation on the planet. But sure, this rapist just needs love you guys. He was clearly lacking it when after he was arrested his parents hired a powerful attorney and stood by him to justify him assaulting a woman outside by a dumpster. I mean, why even have a justice system, you guys? It’s clearly just hurting people. When children are raped, maybe those rapists just didn’t get enough love when they were children. I mean, how can we punish those that are so clearly damaged themselves? Honestly, who comes up with this crap?

  • Jen

    If expulsion, a criminal record and public shame is what you would deem appropriate punishment for rape, how would you punish perpetrators of assault or manslaughter? Would you defend every perpetrator of violent crime as you did here? I don’t think any of us would wish a prison sentence on anyone, and the conditions in state prisons are admittedly in need of improvement, but there exists prison and prison sentences for a reason. Under any usual circumstances, the sentence for rape should be at least several years, and Turner’s circumstances are most definitely usual. He was aware of the severity of the crime when he committed it, and now he should be subjected to the appropriate punishment. 6 months is not “a slap on the wrist” but is still far more lenient a punishment than ought to be served. Justice isn’t achieved by mitigating the harm done to the assailant, it’s ensuring crimes are responded to by the appropriate sentence predetermined by the statutes and case law agreed upon by society.

  • AlbinoWino

    Would you be arguing the same if he was not white, didn’t have good grades, and wasn’t a good athlete? I sincerely doubt it. In that case, you wouldn’t even be aware of the case. You disgust me. And by the way, I am the sibling of a murder victim. Fortunately, my brother’s killer killed himself so I don’t have to spend time thinking about him. I am against the death penalty but if the coward were still alive, I would want him to rot in jail so he couldn’t hurt anyone else. You should be ashamed of yourself.

  • AlbinoWino

    Do you have a daughter? Would you encourage her to go on a date with this sexual perpetrator? Or even be in a room alone with him?

  • AlbinoWino

    Does he still have humanity if he still can’t admit he did anything wrong? Did he have humanity when he said she liked it and he could tell because she rubbed his back? Did he have humanity when he cornered her, pulled down her panties, and didn’t even bother to learn her name? Would he have the exact same humanity in your mind if he’d done this to your wife, your daughter, your mother? Would you fight for him then when he told a jury that she wanted it and his attorney suggested she was just a slut?

  • Negative Hippie

    Second-class citizen? Get the heck out of here with that nonsense. His life is not going to be as good as it could have been (for no other reason than him committing a crime), but a second-class citizen would be the poor people who commit crimes (or are convicted of crimes they did not commit) and have to deal with crippling poverty following their release. Their job opportunities, educational opportunities, housing opportunities, all of these are immediately limited for these people. Brock though? He’s got a fancy little golden parachute. Maybe it has a few holes and he messed up the landing and twisted his ankle, but all he needs to do is rely on his family who sympathizes with him and believes that he did not do anything wrong. He’s so privileged that as a sex offender who was expelled from college and had his image ruined, he will probably have a more fulfilling life than a lot of people who have done nothing wrong.

  • Christen

    I cannot follow your logic comparing sending someone to jail as a violent action. It is the punishment for a crime. yes it is a terrible experience. As it is meant to be. People get sent to jail for far longer for victimless crimes (like possession of marijuana) Here there is a clear victim. Someone was assaulted and molested against her will and then a year of her life stolen while she had to fight her assailant in court.

    Two years is not exorbitant. It’s the minimum for the crime that was committed. And yet he’s exempt because his daddy could afford good lawyers he was able to weasel his way into a lighter sentence. Seems likely that it breaks your heart because one of your fellow frat brothers got caught and you’re not used to the rules applying to you. Feels weird to see someone be held accountable for the first time, I suppose.

    You probably think youre doing the brave thing, standing up for a friend or someone you could see yourself being friends with. It is only natural, you’re both young men (And I’m guessing you’re probably also white) but maybe instead of standing behind someone you easily identify with, you could try to empathize with the person’s experience you dont. See it through the eyes of the woman, the victim. Go read her statement. Then see how you feel.

  • Zatch Parelish

    Ok, I see that you were making a comparison against the maximum sentencing Turner could have received, so that’s on me for poor reading comprehension. That said, that he could have received punishment in excess of your hypothetical drunk driving scenario is entirely appropriate. Your fictitious driver acted recklessly and irresponsibly in driving impaired, certainly, but the harm they caused was unintentional. To extend your motor vehicle metaphor, what Turner did was get drunk, get behind the wheel, and actively seek out an impaired female driver to violently smash his car into for his own sexual pleasure.

    It is because he acted willfully and in total disregard of his victim’s rights and personhood that he deserved a more punative sentence than the individual in your little fantasy scenario, and the fact that you’re trying to hand-wave away the enormity of the injustice that occurred here in the real world with such mental exercises shows that you have about as much regard for the suffering of the flesh-and-blood victim in this case as Turner himself, or the author of this op-ed. Which is to say, not much at all.

  • jg25

    Saunder…Old Chap…..Try visiting some RAPE victims. You could use a little more empathy for the victim.

    Could you imagine who you would feel is someone jammed a finger in your penis?

  • magistretti

    I would like to make two points:
    1) In the police report, the officer described one of the heroic Swede cyclists as crying so hard, he could not give a statement for 30 minutes. Think about a viking guy strong enough to tackle and pin down an Olympic caliber swimmer, becoming so distraught by what he saw, that he started wailing like a baby. That was all the proof I needed that
    Brock Turner is a rapist and a monster.
    2) I don’t understand the idea that jail isn’t for rich white people. The Affluenza teen, Brock, and other white affluent males, can’t go to prison, no matter what they do, because it would somehow traumatize them and make them worse. They are already “worse”. Jails are for criminals and Brock Turner is a rapist criminal. The judges rational implies that criminals from a lower socioeconomic background don’t really mind going to jail – they love it – while rich white males don’t belong there. It’s absurd logic, and taken to it’s logical conclusion, violates every aspect of the rule of law.

    The only defense I could think of – which isn’t a legal defense – is that Brock Turner
    wasn’t raised properly. His father’s open letter blamed the victims “promiscuity” and booze, iand showed a surreal lack of self-awareness and remorse. Half the letter focused on Brock’s inability to eat steak as a symbol of the cross he will have have to bear as a sex offender. Insane.

  • Michael Feeley

    “There is no research to suggest that harsh sentences increase reporting rates of sexual assault.” This is a ridiculous argument against maximum sentences. Even if true, (and you don’t site any specific studies or articles to back up your claim), should we only apply maximum penalties if we know the penalty will have an impact on the crime-side of the equation? What we do know, is that punishing a rich white Stanford student with the maximum penalty encourages parents and coaches to take responsibility before these heinous acts occur. I would agree that his life is ruined in many other ways, but those penalties should not offset what the court should do.

  • Pau La

    In many states there are minimum sentences for the possession of drugs such as cannabis. Many people have been incarcerated for several years for the consumption of light drugs, even though the judge knew that the punishment was much too harsh for the crime. There are various statements from judges and former judges about how terrible the minimum sentencing laws are for drug offenders because oftentimes they were forced to incarcerate someone for 5 years or more for a “crime” that did not hurt anybody.
    The minimum sentence for rape in California is 2-3 years which is lower than the minimum sentence for Cannabis possession in some other state. In drug cases that did not harm anyone, people can get locked away for 5 years or more, even though a minimum sentence really isn’t necessary in the case of drug possession. In a rape case, in which the victim’s life was irreversibly destroyed, a minimum sentence is appropriate and it is a shame that it is only 2-3 years considering the severity of the crime.
    Also, consider that 2-3 years is a MINIMUM sentence. That means he should have gotten AT LEAST this sentence and considering that until the end, he worked to humiliate and defame the victim while denying his guilt, he should get a much higher sentence than only 2-3 years.
    THAT is why people see 6 months on probation as a slap on the wrist. He deserves a much harsher sentence than the minimum sentence and yet still received a much lighter sentence.

    Also, consider that prison sentences do not only serve to “fix” the perpetrator, they also serve to protect society from his predatorial tendencies and (although this is unfortunately rarely the case unless you’re a rich white man) as retribution to the victim. By your logic, we might as well get rid of prisons completely, because if we don’t even incarcerate the most vile of predators, then what’s the point of incarcerating anyone?

  • scottruplin

    Well said. People get drunk all the time and don’t rape others (or murder them etc). “The booze made me do it” is a classic bullshit rationalization, part of the sociopath’s repertoire of avoiding responsibility. Turner is an ongoing threat to society and needs to do his time.

  • magistretti

    Brock Turner dehumanized the victim. Holding him accountable for his
    crimes is not dehumanizing him, it’s very human to give or receive
    appropriate punishments. However, I do think he’s a monster, so yeah,
    he’s not actually human.

