Widgets Magazine

OPINIONS

Why your brave space sucks

Lily Zheng

Columnist

By: Lily Zheng | Columnist

I can’t recall how long it’s been since I’ve heard the term “safe space,” but it’s clear to me that it has fallen out of favor among educators and academics. I remember when I started interacting with the idea in my frosh year, when I learned that a safe space was a place where individuals could take a needed break from the endless efforts to educate, debate and advocate on behalf of a marginalized group or identity. I hesitantly sought out so-called “safe spaces” on campus, and found that in many I would not be judged for being queer. I would not be judged for being a woman. In the handful of years I had grappled with issues of identity and social justice, this was a mind-blowing first – a public space where I could feel as safe as I did in private.

Then, last year, the idea of safe spaces on college campuses came under renewed attack. In an explosively-shared piece published in The New York Times, Judith Shulevitz wrote strongly against safe spaces, trigger warnings and “censorship” on college campuses, blaming today’s “self-infantilizing” activists, “sexual paranoia” and “over-programmed children.” These arguments are nothing new, and I’ve had reiterations and variations of these ideas lobbed at me since I’ve started writing for The Daily – activists are too sensitive; marginalized people should learn to better deal with their oppression; oh God, where is this country going given this new generation of pathetic children unable to take a joke?

In the three years I’ve been on campus, this rhetoric has only grown stronger; the rhetoric of “safe spaces,” on the other hand, has slowly faded into obscurity. Taking their place was a new phrase, a new idea and a new kind of space: brave spaces.

In 2013, Arao and Clemens published a book entitled, “The art of effective facilitation: Reflections from social justice educators.” Chapter eight of that book, “From Safe Spaces to Brave Spaces,” asserts that students accustomed to safe spaces conflate “safety with comfort,” and may be afflicted with a tendency to “discount, deflect or retreat from a challenge.”

Bullshit.

The power of safe spaces was this: Marginalized students could express, interpret and connect over shared experiences of marginalization and struggle as a community without fear of repercussion. A safe space is a space where I can sink into a sofa and vent my frustration with that one teacher who misgenders me in class without passersby interrogating me on what the “transgender experience” is on campus, what gender is, why pronouns are important, why Caitlyn Jenner isn’t all she’s hyped up to be, ad infinitum. What brave spaces do is take this exact interaction and formalize it within an educational setting. The “dialogue” becomes a one-sided stream of narratives, trauma, critical theory and lived experiences going from the marginalized to the not-marginalized, a “brave” space for privileged people to challenge their own preconceptions – and a miserable space for the marginalized people forced to do that labor of education.

Arao and Clemens suggest that “brave spaces” have a set of common rules: controversy with civility, where different “opinions” are acknowledged and respected; owning intentions and impacts, where participants are encouraged to communicate with each other when they have been harmed; challenge by choice, where participants can choose to challenge themselves or not; and respect, where all parties respect each other.

It’s a set of ideas that plays into some of the most tempting misconceptions about social justice that we can hold: that we are all coming from different but equal points, that we are all as likely to hurt and be hurt by each other and that, simply put, historical inequities and power dynamics are irrelevant.

Why would I respect a cisgender man who crudely assumes that my womanhood is tied to my genitalia? Why should a person of color be forced to acknowledge an opinion from a white person that people of their race tend to be “thugs” or “rapists”? Why should a woman be forced to engage in any dialogue with a man who says she dresses like a slut, is asking for sexual assault or is obligated to provide sex on demand?

Expecting marginalized peoples to perform the labor of education is not social justice; it’s exploitation.

Every single space in which we exist as trans people, indigenous people, Black and brown peoples, disabled people, women and femmes, queer people and/or working class people is a “brave space.” Those of us willing to spend even more time being “brave” to educate unaware audiences are doing them an immeasurable favor, filling in the gaping holes left by an education system that erases indigenous and people of color’s histories, a media that demonizes women and femmes and innumerable other institutions in society that reinforce a cornucopia of inequities.

To all those who interact with brave spaces, if the importance of this labor isn’t acknowledged, then your brave space sucks. If privileged people are gaining knowledge at the expense of marginalized peoples’ well-being, then your brave space sucks. And if your brave space absolutely, necessarily requires marginalized people to be doing the teaching – then you damn better be paying them a living wage for their work. Or your brave space will suck.

 

 

Contact Lily Zheng at lilyz8@stanford.edu.

Tagged with:

About Lily Zheng

Lily Zheng '17, is a weekly columnist for The Stanford Daily, a Social Psychology major and co-president of the student group Kardinal Kink. Her weekly column revolves around consent culture, queer and trans identity, social justice and activism. In her spare time, she enjoys wearing too much black clothing, accidentally sleeping in her makeup and spending quality time with her partners. Contact her at lilyz8 'at' stanford.edu – she loves messages!
  • Shocking

    Well, thanks for the education. Hope you’ve been compensated well. Since I’m cis white and can’t possibly contribute to any sort of legitimate conversation on this subject, I’ll just stfu now.

  • Lily Zheng

    lmao no did you read the article

    since you’re cis and white the best way you can contribute is by having conversations with other cis white people; stop being salty plz

  • Shocking

    I read it. Nobody cis white I know has any problem with anyone needing a retreat, or a safe space as you describe, to relax and not feel the pressure to educate guys like me who cannot really understand what you go through every day. There is widespread empathy for the sorts of difficulties you and other minorities endure.

    The push back on safe spaces comes from their continued expansion into other areas; namely, the classroom, campus and the world at large. There, you will have to endure questions and criticism from others of all shapes and sizes.

  • Lily Zheng

    Classrooms cannot be safe spaces anytime soon; that was not my argument. But we should be moving towards a reality where that’s the case — where learning and education can occur on a foundation of basic humanity that we are taught at a young age. Debate and critique should happen, but it should not have to happen on issues as fundamental as identity or difference — we should have learned in grade school, through media and by society that trans people exist, that people of color have the same inherent worth as white people, that people of different physical and mental abilities are different but not inferior …

    that’s what it means to have a safe space; it means the basic humanity 101 that marginalized people have to slog through is a prerequisite for entering. Not so debate can’t happen — but so more important issues and ideas can have the foundation they need to be explored.

  • Shocking

    Right, and that’s the worry. Who decides what is acceptible to debate in the classroom, everyone who gets offended? Which critiques are worthwhile and which are too hurtful?

    As the article you linked argues, it becomes a real problem when a few can determine for all what can and cannot be discussed based on little more than what offends them. History, literature, even math and biology are full of little truths that may shock and offend you. Indeed, life itself is uncomfortable for damn near everyone believe it or not.

    So there are plenty of legitimate criticisms in debates on sexuality, rape culture, racism, abortion, religious extremism, and so on that will be (and are being) stifled due to the fact they make certain groups uncomfortable. But being comfortable and being right are not mutually exclusive… in fact, history has shown us the opposite is often true.

  • Lily Zheng

    This is a common argument, and it’s a red herring.

    I have never met a student from any marginalized community who has argued that some topics are unacceptable to raise. What I *have* heard, and what is prevalent, is the widespread idea that basic aspects of people’s humanity be acknowledged. Because society has been and continues to be a place where systems and institutions marginalize, stigmatize and suppress marginalized people, there are a host of ways in which students with particular identities or experiences are made unsafe in the classroom. Google psychological safety. Google microaggressions. These are ideas that social scientists have been affirming and reaffirming for DECADES, with quantitative research, and yet people continue to believe that they are hocus pocus concepts made up by an infantilized left.

    Some students are lucky enough to learn in environments that affirm their basic identities. White men can struggle in the classroom, but it will never be because they are white or men. Upper-class people can struggle in the classroom, but it will never be because they are upper-class. These learning environments are “safe” for these people — not in terms of the concepts they learn, but in terms of validating the basic parts of peoples’ humanity, so they can critically engage with the material.

    When students who are not lucky enough to have these environments ask for the same — that is, to have environments where they are not made to feel inferior because of their race, nonexistent because of their gender identity, incompetent because of their mental ability or otherwise marginalized because of their identities — people claim that they are asking for too much. This is because creating classrooms that are *actually* safe in these ways is hard. It’s really, really hard to talk about US history in a way that goes against the implicit model that indigenous people are inferior. It’s really, really hard to talk about gender without subconsciously relying on media stereotypes and tropes that cast women as frail, trans people as predators, etc. etc. It’s hard to holistically look at the figures in our history and acknowledge often the devastating harm these people have inflicted on marginalized communities, to recategorize them from “heroes” to something less comfortable.

    Classrooms as they are now are safe spaces only for a certain group of people. It seems ironic (but yet the crux of the argument) that making those spaces safe(r) for marginalized people often goes hand-in-hand with making the privileged uncomfortable.

  • Shocking

    I guess that’s sort of the rub here. You’ve brought up a lot of topics, such as ideas studied by social scientists for decades, claiming they have been affirmed and reaffirmed, but you are neglecting the research done by others in the field that casts doubt on those models, that even suggests treating microaggressions as violence to be avoided is really harmful instead of helpful to learning and personal development. That they are not well defined concepts, and I must agree when I see phrases like “America is the land of opportunity” listed as a microaggression. I’m even more skeptical when I see much of the push back is coming from psychologists and educators.

    Also, while your views on how we teach history and portray indigenous people as lesser thans and our “founding fathers” as heroes certainly have some merit, and they make fascinating and enlightening discussion that I think most colleges would welcome, they are by no means settled issues. For example, there is still plenty of reason to consider someone like Thomas Jefferson a hero for the great things he accomplished founding this country, the most successful democratic republic on earth. Criticisms of imperialism and his personal life have to be looked at in the framework of that time period, and yes there are certainly still criticisms to be made. There are plenty of criticisms of Lincoln too, warrented and unwarrented, but most regard him as a hero for good reason. Again, these are debates that should be welcome in a collegiate setting, and it worries me that lately people are getting swept up in a wave of being taught to feel unsafe that history isn’t taught exactly how they like it.

    The point is, you’re coming from an angle that assumes everything you have learned is absolute fact. You’re right, and those in the cis white majority who don’t understand are wrong. In your article you seem to be claiming you are not obligated to defend your stances from criticisms, that you should have a safe space where nobody will challenge your version of the truth, not a brave space. And in here you admit to your hope someday classrooms will be this safe space. I simply cannot fathom many of the things I’ve seen listed as microaggressions, why treating guys like Jefferson as heroes should ever make you feel unsafe. It’s not as if his personally owning slaves is being celebrated. I mean I’m pretty sure almost everyone was racist, homophobic, sexist and so on back then. Should we spit on everyone’s graves?

  • Lily Zheng

    Well that’s the thing about microaggressions; they aren’t objectively hurtful things that we can easily nail down; that’s why they’re micro and not macro. To anyone who isn’t affected by them, they’re little more than mundane words/gestures/phrases/actions — to those that are, they are small but constant reminders of stigmatization, making marginalized identities hypersalient and, among many things, really fucking distracting.

    The default assumption that I’m making amid all this is not that the knowledge I have is “absolute fact;” rather, it’s that narratives and lived experiences are valid and should be validated. When communities or individuals assert injustice consistently and insistently, then there is something worth taking note of. When communities say they are hurt, then we will take that hurt on face value — not because it necessarily reflects an objective and unassailable reality in the world, but because the experience of hurt is valid on its own.

    Taking that as a foundation for learning doesn’t mean shutting down certain ideas or critiques. It would be ridiculous to suggest that we stop learning about Jefferson because he owned slaves, but no one is doing that. What many of us — or at least I, personally — want to see is a type of education that is critical of all legacies, that departs from the way we’ve been taught to perceive and understand things, that centers people who have traditionally and historically never been centered. How about learning about Jefferson, the imperialistic white supremacist who helped found the nation — rather than Jefferson, the founding father and hero (who by the way might have incidentally owned a slave or two no big deal.) It’s the exact opposite of spitting on graves — it’s the taking off of the rose-tinted goggles we’ve been taught to look through our whole lives. Is this a *fun* history? No, because our history has been far from fun; it is a history of genocide, suppression, exploitation and settler colonialism.

    Moving away from history, I could say similar things about gender. Gender is a highly complex, performative social system that works on a multitude of sociocultural levels, is assigned at birth and maintained in a fixed binary by practically every institution in society and used as the basis for assigning status, resources and capital. Can it be called anything but gross erasure and inaccuracy when I hear my professor saying “boys will be boys and girls will be girls,” or “trans people aren’t real?”

    I could go on — but the argument I’m making here, again, is that safe spaces are not uncritical spaces. I am urging us as an institution, simply, to have a higher minimum bar than we have at present; you must be this tall to ride this ride; you must on a basic level respect the people around you with a framework that allows us ALL (and that means *all*) to learn. For that goal to even have a shot at reality, we need our classrooms to be safe spaces for learning.

  • 09

    Lily, I know it takes time and effort to share your thoughts with us. Just wanted to say I appreciate and learn from your efforts. Thank you.

  • Lily Zheng

    <3

  • Shocking

    I think you make a lot of good points, and I’m glad to discuss them. I suppose the worry, and where most of the push back is coming from re safe spaces, is the sort of militant shoving them down our throat that seems to be happening lately. It’s one thing to say you want a place on campus to get away, but quite another to picket and get speakers dis-invited from campus for making you feel “unsafe,” defunding school newspapers, putting professors and administrators on guard for their jobs if they don’t do enough to insure your safety from words and ideas.

    If you’ve been following the news, you know the examples I’m referring to, and many more can be found by googling criticism and examples of abuse of safe space to curtail free speech or by visiting thefire.org website.

    Also, to education. You wrote:

    “”How about learning about Jefferson, the imperialistic white supremacist who helped found the nation — rather than Jefferson, the founding father and hero (who by the way might have incidentally owned a slave or two no big deal.) It’s the exact opposite of spitting on graves — it’s the taking off of the rose-tinted goggles we’ve been taught to look through our whole lives. Is this a *fun* history? No, because our history has been far from fun; it is a history of genocide, suppression, exploitation and settler colonialism.”

    I’m not an historian or a teacher, but I would question the point in focusing on Jefferson’s white supremacy during a remedial learning of his accomplishments. To what end, really? I can recall learning about him in grade school, and I believe there was mention of his owning slaves, but his racism wasn’t focused on, and why should it be? Should we also be taught Ghandi was a huge homophobe, Einstein was a sexist pig, Socrates was… I dunno, but I’m sure he was terrible. These are historical figures who came from a time when morality had not yet been improved upon as well as today, and we’re still working to perfect it. Discussions about historical figures’ shortcomings seem better suited for a biography or maybe a philosophy course where students could get into discussions about moral evolution.

    You and I agree safe spaces should not be uncritical spaces, at least in a learning setting like a school classroom. I think the commotion surrounding them will settle down as soon as that becomes more apparent, and when there aren’t so many examples of students and others actively attempting to shut down the expression of ideas with which they disagree.

  • Lily Zheng

    I’m aware of the examples, yes. I think those are different from the safe spaces I’m talking about here in that in many of those cases, “safe” is a coded word that may or may not be accurate to describe a feeling of opposition.

    Ex: I would picket Condoleeza Rice from being a commencement speaker. Not because having her be a commencement speaker would make me feel ‘unsafe,’ but because I don’t believe that having a war criminal represent Stanford University to a graduating class, many of whom have come from countries still recovering from imperialist warfare and torture that she authorized, is appropriate in the slightest. It’s about visibility and symbolism, on the stance Stanford is willing to take on global issues — every action is a political action, and Stanford knows that. Personally I don’t think these sorts of issues relate to safe spaces per se, but do go back to the idea I raised earlier that we should have a minimum bar for educational spaces: that bar is not met if we glorify or honor people with little to no recognition of the (negative) legacy they’ve left behind; to do so would be dishonest.

    Regarding professors, I would say the same thing about having a higher bar. I think it’s arrogant to treat our professors like celebrities, and use their (impressive) wealth of knowledge to justify their often terrible teaching ability, unaccommodating attitude and inaccessible education. Of course, that’s only if we believe that education is supposed to be any sort of equalizer. If not, then I can see how we as a campus would not care if some students were unable to learn as well, if some students were unwilling to be humiliated and denigrated in class, etc. But I don’t think we’re that bad; we routinely recommend best practices to teachers — most notably, mandatory sexual assault training. Do they *need* it? No, but they get it (because Stanford doesn’t want to be sued). I don’t see how best practices re: race, gender, sexuality etc. are much different.

    re: Jefferson again, I think focusing on white supremacy and imperialism is actually one of the most useful things we can do to learn. That leads us into nuanced and interesting ideas about the political framing of the United States’ expansion, the institutionalization of genocide and slavery of the foundational backbone to build the wealth of the US middle- and upper-class, etc. I have no interest in writing Jefferson off as a racist imperialist and then moving on; rather, there are lessons we can learn about our history, and about the structures and institutions founded by that history that persist to this day.

    History has not left for us perfect heroes, but our educational system certainly makes us think so. It’s a type of dehumanization to intentionally overlook their imperfections, to surround every leader and scientist and influential figure in our history with a halo that prevents us from criticizing them. Education is supposed to make us critical, isn’t it?

  • Shocking

    Again, with Jefferson and others, I think focusing on their faults, at least in early learning, is probably not wise. The level of racism during that time period is difficult enough a concept for adults to understand, much less children. For goodness sakes, most of the white abolitionists working to free the slaves were racists, yet they did great things. Jefferson also did great things to stop the spread of slavery. Moving on.

    Two things I’ll add. First, I’ve worked in the environmental field for most of my career testing and helping clean up pollution. I’ve had the opportunity to see the system in action, from governing bodies interacting with the public to dealing with the media and right wing pro industry lobbyists and left wing environmental activists. Both sides get key things right and wrong, and both fight the system attempting to pull the public in the direction that fits their interests. Believe me there is a ton of misunderstanding of pollutantion, eg, radiation, dioxins, even lead for these groups to turn into misinformation, whether intentional or by simple bias. Scientists and other experts have a big say, but you may be surprised at how much pull activists on both sides influence public opinion and therefore the governing bodies based on their strong opinions that are often equally far from the truth. Through this array of information and disinformation the system trudges on and mostly works.

    Why do I bring this up? Well, you clearly know a ton about civil rights issues. You are educated at Stanford and you are a part of a disadvantaged group… a few, actually. You are clearly an expert and an activist. I don’t want to insult you by claiming I know you’re wrong about any of this. I’m a part of the public, the undereducated masses. But there are clearly others, including experts who disagree with many of your ideas regarding these issues.

    My biggest focus has not been to dismiss your ideas, I don’t. I really appreciate reading them. But I do take issue in how these ideas are often being presented by many activists. I certainly encourage people to protest, to draw attention to problems and voice strong opinions. But when those opinions are expressed in favor of silencing others with opposing opinions, I cannot get behind that. There are nuances here, and a commencement speaker is one thing, but when, for instance, a conservative student group invites someone to speak and protests are designed to shut down those speeches through physical intimidation tactics, or verbally shouting down speeches, it’s over the line. Same goes for political speech off campus. I despise Trump and many of his ideas, but he should have the right to say them and his supporters should have the right to hear him. No matter how evil and dispicable you may view the ideas being presented, there are many who simply disagree with you who want and deserve to hear them. It’s even possible you’re just wrong. This is what the first amendment was designed for, and what’s being criticized most about the latest PC movement is the attempts through appeals to “safety” to stamp out opposing ideas.

  • Lily Zheng

    here was my response to that response you deleted (because I think it was worth saying:)

    Children deserve to learn about our world as much as the rest of us do, and it’s not particularly difficult for them to understand it (we’re just scared of teaching them). And racism and imperialism weren’t just the way of the world then — they continue to be the way of the world now. We learn about history so we can look at the present so we can make a better future. Moving on..

    There is a huge difference between what the first amendment was designed for and what is going on — the right to free speech means that Trump can’t be censored by the government or jailed for his thoughts, etc. etc. It doesn’t mean that organizations must be forced to display them; so long as Trump has some medium where he can put his ideas out there, he has his rights.

    A college choosing to withdraw their support or invitation of a speaker has nothing to do with the first amendment, it has to do with symbolism. In fact, if that speaker wanted to come to campus despite the withdrawal of the invitation and speak in White Plaza publicly, we could do nothing to stop them. That’s their right to free speech. We have homophobic, transphobic bigots doing just that every week or so, and those of us affected just avoid the area if we don’t want to deal with it. What activists are doing when they are protesting is symbolic; we are pressuring Stanford to take a stance on what ideas it supports and what ideas it doesn’t, as an institution that cannot remain apolitical.

    On a less tangible level, this might go back to a fundamental mindset on learning and opinions (which we might disagree on). I do not believe that every opinion is important, or should be heard. I believe that there are opinions that objectively cause harm, that perpetuate harmful structures and systems, that create and maintain oppressive realities in our society. I believe that we should give no space for those opinions within the institutions and spaces we have influence over. This is about symbolism and ideology, not about free speech.

    I think it’s become normalized for people these days to think of “how to think” rather than “what to think,” and that kind of neoliberal feel-good individualism has masked a defense of some really hateful ideas. We care less about virtues or kindness or any “objective” morality that tells us what we should or should not value, and then steep our actions in this sort of impartial, cold rationality that places equal value on any and all opinions, as if any and all opinions provide some value to people. I disagree with that view, and if the “PC movement” is about the importance of certain values or ideas over others, then well. I don’t see a problem with that.

  • Shocking

    I edited my last post a couple times to add, but didn’t delete it. Not sure what happened. I don’t even see an option to delete.

    Anyhow, I did not say these are all first amendment legal issues, though some of them have been, like defunding school newspapers as an example. While they aren’t all legal issues, many of them are issues of free speech nonetheless. I would agree with you that there are plenty of opinions not worth anything, so certainly not all opinions are equal. What I don’t agree with, – and, incidentally, the reason for our first amendment (and perhaps why it was placed first), is placing trust in other groups of people, whether it is government, schools, activists, or anyone else to determine which opinions have merit over others, and therefore which opinions can be expressed by adults to adults in a free society. Furthermore, as you have acknowledged, it’s really pointless to try in our society as it is now. Those opinions will be expressed, one way or another. So attempts to stop them rarely work, and even tend to backfire. Trump is playing you like a fiddle in this regard.

  • Shocking

    Lol, it keeps deleting my comments as “spam.” I think it’s a glitch in the system since the last couple if replies I’ve edited several times. Maybe posting and reposting more than once sets off the robots. Anyway, hope they show back up later. I need to convince you censorship is not the ticket!! Nancy Reagan tried it when I was a kid! Didn’t work a bit!! I still smoked pot and listen to rap, lol.

  • Shocking

    (Edit: well, it’s been a couple days, and disqus hasn’t corrected their “spam” error, so I’ll repost and see what happens. Please let me know if you think anything I’ve written is inappropriate for this board.)

    Shocking Lily Zheng 3 hours ago
    Detected as spam Thanks, we’ll work on getting this corrected.

    Again, with Jefferson and others, I think focusing on their faults, at least in early learning, is probably not wise. The level of racism during that time period is difficult enough a concept for adults to understand, much less children. For goodness sakes, most of the white abolitionists working to free the slaves were racists, yet they did great things. Jefferson also did great things to stop the spread of slavery.
    Racism and imperialism simply was the way of the world back then. It may seem like a cop out, but it really isn’t. It’s a legacy of the human race that we clawed and killed our way out of the jungle. We destroyed anyone and anything in our way. We were responsible for the genocide and eventual extinction of our closest genetic ancestors. We’re ugly animals and this period of “civilisation” has been brief as it has been great. And Jefferson was one of those enlightened if imperfect human beings who helped usher us into it. Moving on.

    Two things I’ll add. First, I’ve worked in the environmental field for most of my career testing and helping clean up pollution. I’ve had the opportunity to see the system in action, from governing bodies interacting with the public to dealing with the media and right wing pro industry lobbyists and left wing environmental activists. Both sides get key things right and wrong, and both fight the system attempting to pull the public in the direction that fits their interests. Believe me there is a ton of misunderstanding of environmental pollution, eg, radiation, dioxins, even lead for these groups to turn into misinformation, whether intentional or by simple bias. Scientists and other experts have a big say, but you may be surprised at how much pull activists on both sides influence public opinion and therefore the governing bodies based on their strong opinions that are often equally far from the truth. Through this array of information and disinformation the system trudges on and mostly works.

    Why do I bring this up? Well, you clearly know a ton about civil rights issues. You are educated at Stanford and you are a part of a disadvantaged group… a few, actually. You are clearly an expert and an activist. I don’t want to insult you by claiming I know you’re wrong about any of this. I’m a part of the public, the undereducated masses. But there are many others, including experts who disagree with many of your ideas regarding these issues.
    My biggest focus has not been to dismiss your ideas, I don’t. I really appreciate reading them. But I do take issue in how these ideas are often being presented by many activists. I certainly encourage people to protest, to draw attention to problems and voice strong opinions. But when those opinions are expressed in favor of silencing others with opposing opinions, I cannot get behind that. There are nuances here, and a commencement speaker is one thing, but when, for instance, a conservative student group invites someone to speak and protests are designed to shut down those speeches through physical intimidation tactics, or verbally shouting down speeches, it’s over the line. Same goes for political speech off campus. I despise Trump and many of his ideas, but he should have the right to say them and his supporters should have the right to hear him. No matter how evil and dispicable you may view the ideas being presented, there are many who simply disagree with you who want and deserve to hear them. It’s even possible you’re just wrong. This is what the first amend was designed for, and what’s being criticised most about the latest PC movement is attempts through appeals to “safety” to stamp out opposing ideas.

  • Shocking

    (Edit: reposting to correct “spam” deletion error)

    Shocking Lily Zheng 2 hours ago
    Detected as spam Thanks, we’ll work on getting this corrected.

    I edited my last post a couple times to add, but didn’t delete it. Not sure what happened. I don’t even see an option to delete. (Edit: disqus says it was “detected as spam,” lol. Maybe it was too long? Hopefully that will get fixed)

    Yes, racism and some remnants of imperialism exist today. I should have phrased it differently, that they were “much more the way of the world back then”. The point being, teaching kids how horrible our historical “heros” were based on how we view morality now instead of considering how evolved they were then would skew the picture more than it would help. Moving on again 🙂

    I did not say these are all first amendment legal issues, though some of them have been, like defunding school newspapers as an example. While they aren’t all legal issues, many of them are issues of free speech nonetheless. I would agree with you that there are plenty of opinions not worth anything (eg many of Trump’s) so certainly not all opinions are equal. What I don’t agree with (and, incidentally, the reason for our first amendment –perhaps even why it was placed first on the Bill of Rights), I don’t agree with placing trust in other groups of people, whether it is government, schools, activists, or anyone else to determine which opinions have merit over others, and therefore which opinions can be expressed by adults to adults in a free society. Furthermore, as you have acknowledged, it’s really pointless to try to censor in our society as it is now. Those opinions will be expressed, one way or another. So attempts to stop them rarely work, and even tend to backfire. Trump is playing you like a fiddle in this regard.

  • Pipe Bomb

    This article is pure social justice silliness. You throw a lot of strawmen arguments attributed to us terrible “privileged” people to support your idea that safe spaces are desperately needed to protect “marginalized” people from “oppression” – neither of which I believe exist beyond an individual level, and neither of which you substantiate beyond expecting us to believe your opinion is self-evident.

    I don’t believe I’m privileged. In fact, I believe the ONLY systemic benefits in this country go to “marginalized” people such as yourself. Most schools, companies, non-profits and government agencies openly admit this. I’m happy to see your safe spaces crumble.

  • Pipe Bomb

    This is what we call doublespeak. Precisely what you’re saying is: I believe in debate and critique, but I don’t believe in debate and critique when, like, it could really hurt somebody’s feelings and “humanity”. I don’t know what planet you’re from, but this country I grew up in has been hammering anti-racism and the gay/trans agenda for all of my 22 years. I’ve been told to shut up and listen as self-proclaimed “marginalized” people attempt to advocate their far-left, unsubstantiated, irrational spew. I want to live in a society where telling the truth isn’t a revolutionary act. For example, saying that transgenderism is a mental illness, one that is absolutely not treatable through hormones and mutilation to impersonate the opposite sex (post-op transgender people have the same suicide rate as they did before surgery), shouldn’t be regarded as a dehumanizing argument that must not be allowed. You can’t just call things you disagree with dehumanizing, although judging from your article and other posts, it seems buzzwords are about all you have.

  • Kenneth Cole-Rieser

    Lily (Dylan) is a rich Chinaman masquerading as an exploited cryto-black woman PERIOD. Maybe more estrogen supplements will calm her down… I think theres still plenty of testosterone rumbling through those veins based on these last columns.

  • Lily Zheng

    you liked your own comment lmao

  • Lily Zheng

    🙂

  • Shocking

    It looks like you two may have a history, so I’ll just say this. It’s weird, demeaning, unnecessary, empty-headed comments like this that make arguing in defense of freedom of expression so difficult these days.

  • Pipe Bomb

    I thought it was a good one

  • Lily Zheng

    I deal with these sorts of comments a lot.

  • Red flags: csi, queer, social justice… I could go on.

    This entire article doesn’t even qualify as informed opinion, as the author is obviously well-indoctrinated by the SJW mindset. One is tempted to say brainwashed. It’s like reading an article by someone who memorized Chairman Mao’s little red book then regurgitated it upon request. Well done, you’ve done your masters proud.

    Pro tip: “frosh” is the mark of amateurish writing. Avoid using “in crowd” slang at all times. You’re just marking yourself as a college student, as opposed to an adult who is attending college.

    P.S. Complaints about an ad blocker from a college newspaper!? Really?

© 2017 THE STANFORD DAILY