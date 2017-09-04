Cardinal women’s soccer earns two shut outs in weekend wins

No. 5 Stanford women’s soccer pulled off weekend wins against No. 10 Georgetown and Navy at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium.

The Cardinal (4-1-0) started off strong with a 4-0 against the Hoyas on Friday evening. Sophomore defender Beattie Goad got her first start of the season, joining veterans such as junior forward Michelle Xiao and senior forward Kyra Carusa. Sophomore Lauren Rood kept the Cardinal strong from the goal.

In the sixth minute, freshman forward Civana Kuhlmann ran past defenders in the box, putting one in the back of the net with her right foot. The play came after Carusa set the ball for Kulhmann down the right side of the field.

The Stanford squad kept up the pressure, with Kulhmann almost getting another one in in the 20thminute. Goad also challenged Georgetown with a close call in the 32nd. On the other end of the field, Rood was holding strong, making multiple saves.

In the 36th, freshman forward Madison Haley made her collegiate debut, joining the ever growing rank of freshmen that continue to show the depth of this new team.

A shot met the post in the 40th, keeping Georgetown on their toes as the first half rounded the end. A plethora of chances continued to be made by the Cardinal, but the score continued on as 1-0 for almost the first half hour of the second half.

Then, in the 72nd, Jaye Boissiere volleyed in a ball deflected by a defender to score her first career goal. Five minutes later, freshman forward Catarina Macario put another on the scoreboard when she kicked in a ball that had bounced back out after being saved by the Georgetown goalie. The Stanford Cardinal was on a roll at this point, and the other team was just unable to halt another scoring opportunity as Carusa put the team up 4-0 in the 79th.

The team didn’t get much rest after Friday’s match, as they took on Navy on Sunday afternoon. This time around, freshman defender Jojo Harber, sophomore forward Carly Malatskey and junior forward Averie Collins saw their first season starts.

Once again, the Cardinal started off strong with another one by Kulhmann in the seventh, this time from a distance. Senior star Carusa followed up with a net in the 27th, making it her fifth goal of the season.

Xiao showed her best as she almost whipped one in in the 32nd and then followed up with an assist that Carusa nearly scored in the 37nd.

After the half, senior Andi Sullivan, a constant force on the team, lasered a ball from outside the box.

Three times, that is, in the 47th, the 49th and the 52nd. All three hit the crossbar.

Finally, Carusa broke the spell with a goal in the 53rd on a well-placed cross from Kiki Pickett. Boissiere then placed another one from far out after driving the ball down the field in a solo play in the 69th.

The Cardinal was now up 4-0 with 25 minutes to go, but they were far from done. Macario earned her sixth of the season in the 77nd. The freshman hit the ball into the back left of the net with her right, crossing past multiple Navy defenders and the goalkeeper. Senior Mariah Lee then made it 6-0 off of a setup by Sullivan and a headed assist by Collins.

Sullivan finally made up for her crossbars in the 82nd, when the senior put in a laser from 30 yards out.

That rounded out the game for the Cardinal, who will play the University of San Francisco on Friday.

