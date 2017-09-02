Santa Clara County Library District Bookmobile visits Stanford

This summer, the Santa Clara County Library District (SCCLD) Bookmobile has been visiting Escondido Village biweekly and will continue its service to Stanford into the Fall. The purpose of the vehicle is to provide books to those who may have trouble accessing a library, such as seniors, children and families in areas with no access to a library.

The SCCLD Bookmobile provides service to seven cities, such as Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Milpitas, Campbell, Saratoga, Cupertino, Los Altos and the unincorporated parts of Santa Clara County.

The Bookmobile began serving the Escondido Village area after the county library at Stanford was closed, thus replacing the lost library service that the county is required to provide to every area.

“[The Bookmobile] has been trying to continue service to Escondido,” said Amytha Willard supervising librarian of Bookmobile Services. “[SCCLD] still gets funding from the area.”

The funding comes from property taxes of those in the Santa Clara County.

“[The customers] all have something in common, which is they all have limited access to a library,” Willard said. “We bring them the library service, whether it’s because they don’t get out of their building or they don’t leave their home, or they’re just too busy.”

Not only does the bookmobile carry books, but visitors can also take out many other forms of entertainment as well. The material in the bookmobile caters to visitors of all ages.

“We love being a part of the community, and we try to stay up to date in our collection,” Willard said. “We bring things that people want, and are relevant in their lives. We have music, video games, DVDs, and Blu-Ray. There’s something for everyone on the Bookmobile, which provides material for children, teens, and adults.”

The vehicle will continue to make stops at Stanford throughout the year.

