Open letter from the Associate Vice Provost for Student Affairs: OCS staff changes

Dear Students,

I am writing to you to share an update regarding the Office of Community Standards (OCS). Over the past week, we have implemented a comprehensive staffing change for the office due to personnel matters.

I wanted to share this with you as quickly as possible, because it is important to me that we keep students informed about matters that may touch their lives directly. I ask for your understanding that this is a personnel matter and, in keeping with standard professional practice, details cannot be shared. We want to respect the privacy of the affected staff.

In anticipation of questions you might have, there are several things I want you to know:

How did this situation impact/ involve students?

It did not at all. This was a personnel matter that did not involve any wrongdoing toward students.

How will this impact students?

First and foremost, there is absolutely no connection between this situation and any former or current OCS cases. There will be no interruption in services to students.

What kinds of cases does OCS handle?

OCS handles cases that fall within the Honor Code and the Fundamental Standard and the Organization Conduct Board. Title IX cases are handled by the Title IX Office.

How will the office function while it is being reorganized?

I am working to ensure that the office continues to function fully and that services and resources for students are sustained. With that in mind, I am serving as the acting director of OCS as we work to reorganize the office. Moreover, I will be working in collaboration with members of the campus community who have deep experience in this area.

I have dedicated my professional life to being in service to Stanford and our students. And I hold very close the tenets of the Fundamental Standard – that we strive to hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity and respect.

Please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions regarding this change.

Chris Griffith

Associate Vice Provost for Student Affairs

Dean of Students

Suite 9, Tresidder Memorial Union

Stanford University

(650) 723-9929