Yim returns to Stanford as women’s gymnastics head coach

On Wednesday, former Stanford gymnast and assistant coach Tabitha Yim ’08 was named head coach of the women’s gymnastics team, where she hopes to continue her success in the sport after a two-year head coaching stint at Arizona.

As an assistant coach at Stanford, Yim coached all four events while leading team recruiting efforts. Relying on previous competition experience as an athlete, Yim specialized in choreographing beam and floor routines for Cardinal gymnasts. During her time on the coaching staff, Stanford earned its two highest team scores at an NCAA championship competition in team history at the 2012 and 2015 Super Six competition.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Tabitha back to The Farm,” said Director of Athletics Bernard Muir. “Her credentials as a gymnast and a coach speak for themselves, and I know she’s ready to help our student-athletes reach their full potential in the gym, in the classroom, and in their lives beyond campus.”

Along with previous coaching experience, Yim brings a wealth of competing experience. After helping the U.S. National Team win a team bronze medal at the 2001 World Championships, Yim dominated the collegiate gymnastics field, earning 14 All-America honors, the most in school history. An all-around performer, she placed in the top 10 in the NCAA all-around competition all four years and received Pac-10 and Regional Gymnast of the Year honors during her senior season.

“I want to thank Bernard Muir and the staff at Stanford for this opportunity,” said Yim. “I am thrilled to be returning home to The Farm and am passionate about carrying on the amazing legacy of this program and university.”

Contact Laura Anderson at lauraand ‘at’ stanford.edu.