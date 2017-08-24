Widgets Magazine
Football preview: 2017 season predictions
Junior running back Bryce Love (above) has been prepped as Christian McCaffrey's successor heading into the 2017 season. Five out of seven of The Daily Sports Staff has Love being Stanford's offensive MVP.(DAVID BERNAL/isiphotos.com)

The Daily Sports Staff

With the start of the 2017 college football season coming soon, a few members of The Daily Sports Staff — Sam Curry (SC), Tristan Vanech (TV), Jose Saldana (JS), Lorenzo Rosas (LR), Sandip Srinivas (SS), Vihan Lakshman (VL) and Jamie MacFarlane (JM) — provided their predictions on how the Cardinal will fare this season and which teams will establish themselves among the top in the nation.

Predict the games:

OpponentSCTVJSLRSSVLJM
RICEWWWWWWW
@USCLLLLLWL
@SDSUWWWWWLW
UCLAWLWWWLW
ASUWWWWWWW
@UTAHLWWWLLL
OREGONWWWWWWW
@OSUWWWWWWW
@WSUWLLLLLW
UWWWWLLLL
CALWWWWWWW
NDWWWWWWW

 

Predict the Pac-12 Championship:

SC: USC over Stanford

TV: Stanford over USC

JS: USC over Stanford

LR: USC over Washington

SS: Washington over USC

VL: WSU over USC

JM: USC over Washington

 

Stanford offensive MVP:

SC: Bryce Love

TV: Keller Chryst

JS: Bryce Love

LR: Bryce Love

SS: Bryce Love

VL: Bryce Love

JM: Offensive line

 

Stanford defensive MVP:

SC: Peter Kalambayi

TV: Quenton Meeks

JS: Harrison Phillips

LR: Harrison Phillips

SS: Harrison Phillips

VL: Quenton Meeks

JM: Joey Alfieri

 

Newcomer of the year:

SC: Connor Wedington

TV: Trevor Speights

JS: Scooter Harrington

LR: Scooter Harrington

SS: Scooter Harrington

VL: Trevor Speights

JM: Kaden Smith

 

Conference champions:

LeagueSCTVJSLRSSVLJM
ACCFlorida St.LouisvilleClemsonLouisvilleFlorida St.MiamiFlorida St.
Big TenPenn St.Ohio St.Ohio St.Ohio St.Ohio St.Penn St.Michigan
Big 12OklahomaOklahomaOklahoma St.OklahomaOklahoma St.Kansas St.Oklahoma
Pac-12USCStanfordUSCUSCWashingtonWashington St.USC
SECAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabama

 

Predict the Playoff:

SeedSCTVJSLRSSVLJM
1AlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabama
2USCOhio St.Ohio St.Ohio St.Florida St.Penn St.Florida St.
3Florida St.OklahomaUSCUSCOhio St.MiamiUSC
4Penn St.LouisvilleOklahoma St.OklahomaWashingtonWashington St.Michigan

 

 

