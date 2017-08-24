Junior running back Bryce Love (above) has been prepped as Christian McCaffrey's successor heading into the 2017 season. Five out of seven of The Daily Sports Staff has Love being Stanford's offensive MVP.(DAVID BERNAL/isiphotos.com) Football preview: 2017 season predictions August 24, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet The Daily Sports Staff By: The Daily Sports Staff With the start of the 2017 college football season coming soon, a few members of The Daily Sports Staff — Sam Curry (SC), Tristan Vanech (TV), Jose Saldana (JS), Lorenzo Rosas (LR), Sandip Srinivas (SS), Vihan Lakshman (VL) and Jamie MacFarlane (JM) — provided their predictions on how the Cardinal will fare this season and which teams will establish themselves among the top in the nation. Predict the games: OpponentSCTVJSLRSSVLJM RICEWWWWWWW @USCLLLLLWL @SDSUWWWWWLW UCLAWLWWWLW ASUWWWWWWW @UTAHLWWWLLL OREGONWWWWWWW @OSUWWWWWWW @WSUWLLLLLW UWWWWLLLL CALWWWWWWW NDWWWWWWW Predict the Pac-12 Championship: SC: USC over Stanford TV: Stanford over USC JS: USC over Stanford LR: USC over Washington SS: Washington over USC VL: WSU over USC JM: USC over Washington Stanford offensive MVP: SC: Bryce Love TV: Keller Chryst JS: Bryce Love LR: Bryce Love SS: Bryce Love VL: Bryce Love JM: Offensive line Stanford defensive MVP: SC: Peter Kalambayi TV: Quenton Meeks JS: Harrison Phillips LR: Harrison Phillips SS: Harrison Phillips VL: Quenton Meeks JM: Joey Alfieri Newcomer of the year: SC: Connor Wedington TV: Trevor Speights JS: Scooter Harrington LR: Scooter Harrington SS: Scooter Harrington VL: Trevor Speights JM: Kaden Smith Conference champions: LeagueSCTVJSLRSSVLJM ACCFlorida St.LouisvilleClemsonLouisvilleFlorida St.MiamiFlorida St. Big TenPenn St.Ohio St.Ohio St.Ohio St.Ohio St.Penn St.Michigan Big 12OklahomaOklahomaOklahoma St.OklahomaOklahoma St.Kansas St.Oklahoma Pac-12USCStanfordUSCUSCWashingtonWashington St.USC SECAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabama Predict the Playoff: SeedSCTVJSLRSSVLJM 1AlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabamaAlabama 2USCOhio St.Ohio St.Ohio St.Florida St.Penn St.Florida St. 3Florida St.OklahomaUSCUSCOhio St.MiamiUSC 4Penn St.LouisvilleOklahoma St.OklahomaWashingtonWashington St.Michigan bryce love Connor Wedington football season predictions Harrison Phillips Joey Alfieri kaden smith Keller Chryst offensive line Peter Kalambayi quenton meeks Scooter Harrington Stanford football 2017-08-24 The Daily Sports Staff August 24, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.