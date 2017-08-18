Women’s soccer heads to Wisconsin for season openers

The regular season is underway for the No. 2 Stanford women’s soccer squad. The team is headed over to Milwaukee for two weekend matchups, the first against Marquette on Friday and the second against the University of Wisconsin on Sunday.

The Cardinal has already begun to show its might with a victory in an exhibition match against UC Davis. The team will look to garner this momentum as it prepares to take on the season.

The Cardinal welcomes eight freshman to the team, along with a sophomore transfer, Sam Hiatt. The new players will help fill in the missing pieces of the team, and will be useful in various positions around the field. The team will have to find a new balance and rhythm as it adapts to having lost six of its seniors, including goalie Jane Campbell, forward Ryan Walker-Hartshorn and defender Maddie Bauer.

Senior Alison Jahansouz and sophomore Lauren Rood will step into Campbell’s shoes.

Friday’s game will also be the commencement of Marquette’s regular season. The Golden Eagles lost 4-1 in an exhibition match against Wisconsin last week.

The Wisconsin Badgers will have played Kentucky (on Friday) as their season opener, to then follow up with the Cardinal on Sunday.

These matches will be important for Stanford as it looks to keep its top ranking early in the season.

