Ten free things to do this summer

As August is quickly approaching, we’re all running out of summer activities – especially ones that fit a student’s budget! Here are 10 fun and free things to do this summer!

1. A Day at the Beach

Half Moon Bay offers free beach access at several spots such as Bean Hollow, Poplar Beach, and Montara State Beach. These beaches are beautiful to explore, and even swim at if you get lucky with nice weather. Additionally, you can bike or drive along the coast or explore the quaint town of Half Moon Bay.

2. Local Hike

Around the Bay Area, there are many opportunities for hiking, whether you are looking for something easy or more difficult. The Stanford Dish is a paved hike leading to a radio telescope, and this hike is very popular for locals! Alternatively, Hidden Villa offers a great hiking trail. In the Portola Redwoods State Park, you can hike a beautiful trail in the woods on either a five or seven mile loop.

3. Jelly Belly Factory

The Jelly Belly Museum in Fairfax offers great tours and is free for everyone! The Factory is a must-see, and the ¼ mile self guided tour includes free samples along the way! The museum is located about an hour and a half out of Stanford, so take your friends along and make a road trip out of the outing!

4. Concerts in the Park

At Fremont Park in downtown Menlo park, free concerts are offered every Wednesday from 6:30-8:00 until August 9th! Palo Alto’s concerts also start at 6:30 and bands play every Saturday. Bring along your friends, family, and a picnic blanket to listen to some great music!

5. Movies on the Square

Ending August 31, Redwood City offers Movies on the Square located in Courthouse Square. The films start at 8:45pm, and are fun for both kids and adults. Some upcoming showings include La La Land on August 3, Finding Dory on August 10, and Rouge One on August 17. You do not need to book tickets, but seating is first come first serve!

6. San Francisco Walking Tour

Explore the beautiful city of San Francisco for free with a self guided walking tour. Companies such as Free Tours By Foot and Wild SF Walking Tours offer unique self guided tours of the city. These businesses provide itineraries, which makes for a fun day with very little planning.

7. Lick Observatory

At the Lick Observatory, you can explore the beautiful views the Santa Clara Valley from both inside and outside the observatory. For free, visitors learn about the history of the observatory, shop at the gift shop, and have access to several lookouts and telescopes.

8. Free Yoga

Every second and fourth Wednesday of each month, the Patagonia store in Palo Alto offers free yoga classes from 6-7pm. Also, local Lululemon stores offer complimentary yoga classes, but without a consistent date. These classes are a great opportunity to meet new people, and to relax and get some exercise!

9. Visit a Museum

If you’re under 18, the SFMOMA is free to visit! If you’re not, no worries! San Francisco’s Japanese Tea Garden, The Autodesk Gallery, and Camerawork Museum are all free, along with many others. Closer to Stanford, the university’s Cantor Arts Center is free, and so is the Museum of American Heritage.

10. Walk the Golden Gate Bridge

Walking the Golden Gate Bridge is always a good option on a nice day. Biking is a great alternative as well! There are several spots to view the bridge from after you cross, such as Baker Beach, Fort Point, and Battery Spencer!

Contact Riley Guggenhime at 20rguggenhime ‘at’ castilleja.org.