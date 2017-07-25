Construction safety concerns: an investigation

No surprise: Stanford is home to summer construction. In an earlier article, The Daily reported on the Escondido Village Graduate Residence (EVGR) project, but recent complaints from graduate students led The Daily into an in-depth investigation of potential asbestos and lead paint exposure from construction projects. Here is what we found:

Asbestos

In a news tip to The Daily, one anonymous graduate student reported that they saw workers wearing white suits at the demolition site near 95 Thoburn: the old family-housing building. The student reported that windows and doors were covered with white plastic with asbestos warning labels, but construction workers were not wearing masks.

“When I asked a worker what was going on and whether there is asbestos there, he said he didn’t know but could find someone for me who is more of an official, who might be able to answer my questions,” the student wrote. “He said that he and the handful of other workers with him were just there on a contract basis and didn’t really know the situation, including whether or not there was asbestos.”

The student did not reach out to anyone more official but was more concerned with the lack of communication between the construction workers and housing.

According to Residential and Dining Enterprises (R&DE) Executive Director of Strategic Communications Jocelyn Breeland, R&DE has been working with the Stanford’s Environmental Health & Safety Department (EH&S) during the EVGR construction project, using contractors with environmental expertise in handling asbestos and lead-paint.

“EH&S has extensive expertise in monitoring projects for potential hazards, including asbestos and lead-based paint abatement,” Breeland wrote in an email to The Daily. “The project team is complying with strict local, state and federal regulations that are designed to protect both onsite workers and nearby residents.”

Kip Fout, who is the Asbestos, Lead and Construction Safety Program Manager at EH&S, oversees this process, screening potential contractors for previous safety violations and inspecting safety measures. Asbestos abatement must be done in compliance with Cal/OSHA asbestos standards for construction.

When asked, Fout said that E&HS as well as R&DE had a tremendous amount of outreach on safety procedures for the projects, referring students to find more information on asbestos abatement on the E&HS website.

Breeland said asbestos-containing materials were commonly used in Escondido Village (EV) residences when they were constructed but pose no health danger unless asbestos fibers are disturbed and released into the air, such as during demolition of buildings.

She said this information is in the residence agreement in the university contract for all students, so news of asbestos-containing materials should not surprise any student.

Exposure can lead to life-threatening diseases, such as asbestosis and the cancer mesothelioma. According to Community Engagement Specialist for the Mesothelioma Cancer Alliance Charles MacGregor, asbestos fibers can get caught in lung linings and can sometimes spread from lymph nodes to the heart and abdomen.

“Anyone with asbestos in their home is susceptible to exposure,” MacGregor said. “If products like pipe insulation or floor tiling become damaged, it may release fibers into the air that can be easily ingested or inhaled.”

Currently, the Environmental Protection Agency is studying the implications of asbestos-containing materials to see if they pose enough of a threat to be banned from construction entirely.

Lead paint

One anonymous eyewitness reported that a building in demolition near EV had peeling paint chips splattered across the local green where residents’ children play. The student said construction workers were spraying the building with water, causing paint chips to fly into the nearby field. As a mother and pediatrics student, she was concerned about the possibility of lead paint.

“As a pediatrician in training, I know that there is no safe level of lead – even the slightest bit can lead to cognitive, developmental or behavioral issues down the line,” the concerned student said.

Breeland explained lead-based paint was commonly used in housing built before 1978, and lead-based paint was found on some of the original exterior paint of EV buildings but has been covered with protective non-lead paint. No lead paint has been found on the interior of EV with the “possible exception” of the upstairs radiator cover, which has also been covered in protective non-lead paint.

“Housing sent us an email saying ‘don’t worry, there’s only lead paint on the outside [of the building] and on the radiator,’” the pediatrics student said. “The radiator’s the most peeling [painted] part of the room.”

Fout also conducts searches on lead paint in the same manner as asbestos — specifically under the Lead Safety Work Plan, which follows the Cal/OSHA standards for lead paint. The same outreach is available for lead paint on the E&HS website.

The student sent pictures of the site to housing, asking about lead paint stripping. Breeland said lead paint stripping is not part of the project led by Mark Bonino of Stanford Land, Buildings and Real Estate’s (LBRE) Department of Project Management, and the pictures showed the appropriate procedure for demolition.

“The picture we saw showed several safety procedures in place – the protective gear worn by the workers, the water to prevent the spread of dust, and the fence to keep residents a safe distance from the work,” Breeland said.

The student reported there are barriers set up on two sides of the demolition site, but not on the side that construction workers were spraying. She approximated that the demolition site is 50 feet from residences occupied by families and also said the noise pollution exceeds the mandated legal amount.

“There is a legal decibel limit of noise you’re allowed to have for any given period of time, ranging from one-minute on,” she explained. “And currently, the noise is hitting the decibel of what is allowed for one minute for a span of eight hours.”

Outreach

The EVGR project was announced in the fall of 2015. Since then, R&DE, LBRE and EH&S have met one-on-one, in small groups and in large community meetings as well as with the Graduate Housing Advisory Council (GHAC) and the Graduate Student Council (GSC), according to Breeland.

“We take this opportunity to once again assure students of the significant commitment, expertise and experience being brought to bear to ensure the health and well-being of the project workers and EV residents during this project,” Breeland wrote.

Still, some students feel this is not enough.

“This isn’t the first time housing has done something like this,” another anonymous graduate student said. “No one formally informs us of what is going on here.”

The GSC worked with GHAC and R&DE on a housing issue earlier this year, working on late-notice entry times, which was speedily resolved.

But according to another grad student, neither the county, students nor R&DE have incentives to monitor what is going on with construction because increased housing means increased revenue and affordable housing for the graduate student community. The student said this “chronic” ignorance leads to a lack of transparency in housing regulations.

“We shouldn’t have to choose between [affordable] housing and safety,” the student said. “I would think Stanford could do better.”

