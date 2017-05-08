2017 winter music recap and spring preview: albums you missed and ones to look out for

Keeping up with new music can be difficult. Between the stresses of the new year and the big name releases from artists like Future or Drake that often crowd out smaller releases from social media attention, you’ve probably missed out on a lot of fascinating albums from the first quarter of the year. With that in mind, here are six albums from the first three months of the year that you may have overlooked:

Theo Katzman — “Heartbreak Hits” (released Jan. 6): “Heartbreak Hits” sounds like the best of mid-’70s pop rock blended together, melding guitar and vocal harmonies, a tight rhythm section and witty, well-crafted songwriting while ditching the pretentious bloat that dogged even the most talented acts of that decade. Katzman, who you may know as the co-guitarist/drummer/singer of Vulfpeck , is a skilled bandleader, playing guitar, drums and percussion as well as singing. He’s joined by a skilled set of collaborators, including Woody Goss and Joe Dart, two of his Vulfpeck bandmates, but he’s always the center of attention. A compelling frontman for this well-constructed genre pastiche. Key track: “Lost & Found”

Julie Byrne — “Not Even Happiness” (Released Jan. 13): “Not Even Happiness” is the most beautiful album of the year so far, and I doubt a worthy challenger will approach. Julie Byrne, a roving folk singer who originated in Buffalo but has spent time in cities as far afield as New Orleans and Seattle, fills the half hour runtime of her second album with an artfully arranged set of airy, economical pieces of folk. Over simple guitar pieces, Byrne’s vocals, which hint at a certain serenity, carry with clarity beautifully written songs of love and melancholy. Key track: “Sleepwalker”

Vagabon — “Infinite Worlds” (Released Feb. 24): Vagabon’s music is all about delicate interplays — between the moments of potent noise and equally powerful quiet that Lætitia Tamko wields skillfully on her debut album, between the grungy rock and atmospheric synth music, she sings her achingly beautiful songs of loneliness and heartbreak. “Infinite Worlds” could have been an overwhelming mess, a muddled mixture of interesting concepts that fail in practice, yet Tamko succeeds without reservation, expressing her distinctive voice and creating a refreshing take on modern indie rock. Key track: “Cold Apartment”

Stormzy — “Gang Signs and Prayer” (Released Feb. 24): When “Gang Signs and Prayer,” British rapper Stormzy’s debut album, came out in the UK in February, it became the first grime album to hit number one on the British album charts. Grime, a distinctly British fusion of rap, dancehall and various electronic styles, has been waiting just outside the mainstream of British music for around a decade; so in a sense, Stormzy is just the grime star to break big at the right moment. Yet “Gang Signs and Prayer” makes perfect sense as the first grime number one. On it, the Croydon MC effortlessly moves between hard-edged braggadocio and heartfelt near-R&B tracks, mastering a sort of crossover appeal that many rappers can never seem to reach. Key track: “Velvet”

Jay Som — “Everybody Works” (Released March 10): “Everybody Works” sounds like it was recorded by an entire band, a group of four like-minded Dinosaur Jr. enthusiasts jamming together and creating scuzzy power-pop gems. Yet Jay Som’s debut album is solely the creation of Oakland-based songwriter Melina Duterte, who plays all the instruments and sings all vocals over these 10 songs. From the kaleidoscopic string arrangements on “Lipstick Stains,” the album’s opener, to the epic, washed out guitar fuzz of “For Light,” the album’s seven-minute-long closer, “Everybody Works” offers what feels a direct line into the headspace of one of indie rock’s brightest new talents. Key track: “One More Time, Please”