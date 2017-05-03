Police blotter: April 25 – May 1 May 3, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Sophie Regan Staff Writer By: Sophie Regan | Staff Writer This report covers a selection of incidents from April 25 to May 1 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Tuesday, April 25 At 8:40 a.m., two vehicles collided on Panama Mall. Between 12:30 and 12:45 p.m., a cable-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack located on the east side of the Clark Center. Wednesday, April 26 At 6:40 p.m., two vehicles collided on Campus Drive near Serra Street. Between 4 p.m. on April 25 and 12 p.m. on April 26, a cable-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack located on the west side of the School of Education. Thursday, April 27 Between 12:30 and 12:45 a.m., a woman was pushed by someone she was helping to walk home from a party at Enchanted Broccoli Forest. A physical altercation ensued. At 1:20 p.m., someone was cited and released for petty theft at the Stanford Bookstore. At 2:30 p.m., someone was cited and released for driving on a suspended license on Galvez Street near Nelson Road. Friday, April 28 At 11:20 a.m., a driver was cited and released for driving without a license on Serra Street near the 600 Block. At 4:10 p.m., a driver was cited and released for driving without a license on Escondido Road near Campus Drive. Between 7 and 9 p.m., a U-locked bike was stolen by the barbecue pit at Lake Lagunita. Saturday, April 29 Between 10:30 a.m. and noon, someone stole an unattended wallet from a bench near Kairos House and used the wallet’s credit cards at the Stanford Shopping Center. Between 6:30 p.m. on April 28 and noon on April 29, an unlocked car with the keys inside was stolen from outside Jerry House. Sunday, April 30 An unknown suspect exposed himself to several victims on the southeast side of the Stanford Campus. Monday, May 1 At 3:10 p.m., someone was arrested and booked for prowling at a residence on the 500 block of Gerona Road. There were no alcohol transports reported between April 25 and May 1 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin. Contact Sophie Regan at sregan20 ‘at’ stanford.edu. bike theft car crash indecent exposure Police blotter prowler Theft 2017-05-03 Sophie Regan May 3, 2017 0 Comments Share tweet Subscribe Click here to subscribe to our daily newsletter of top headlines.