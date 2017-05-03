Widgets Magazine

Police blotter: April 25 – May 1

By: Sophie Regan | Staff Writer

This report covers a selection of incidents from April 25 to May 1 as recorded in the Stanford Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin.

Tuesday, April 25

  • At 8:40 a.m., two vehicles collided on Panama Mall.
  • Between 12:30 and 12:45 p.m., a cable-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack located on the east side of the Clark Center.

Wednesday, April 26

  • At 6:40 p.m., two vehicles collided on Campus Drive near Serra Street.
  • Between 4 p.m. on April 25 and 12 p.m. on April 26, a cable-locked bike was stolen from the bike rack located on the west side of the School of Education.

Thursday, April 27

  • Between 12:30 and 12:45 a.m., a woman was pushed by someone she was helping to walk home from a party at Enchanted Broccoli Forest. A physical altercation ensued.
  • At 1:20 p.m., someone was cited and released for petty theft at the Stanford Bookstore.
  • At 2:30 p.m., someone was cited and released for driving on a suspended license on Galvez Street near Nelson Road.

Friday, April 28

  • At 11:20 a.m., a driver was cited and released for driving without a license on Serra Street near the 600 Block.
  • At 4:10 p.m., a driver was cited and released for driving without a license on Escondido Road near Campus Drive.
  • Between 7 and 9 p.m., a U-locked bike was stolen by the barbecue pit at Lake Lagunita.

Saturday, April 29

  • Between 10:30 a.m. and noon, someone stole an unattended wallet from a bench near Kairos House and used the wallet’s credit cards at the Stanford Shopping Center.
  • Between 6:30 p.m. on April 28 and noon on April 29, an unlocked car with the keys inside was stolen from outside Jerry House.

Sunday, April 30

  • An unknown suspect exposed himself to several victims on the southeast side of the Stanford Campus.

Monday, May 1

  • At 3:10 p.m., someone was arrested and booked for prowling at a residence on the 500 block of Gerona Road.

There were no alcohol transports reported between April 25 and May 1 as recorded in the SUDPS bulletin.

 

