Photo gallery: International Workers' Day

On May 1, Stanford workers, faculty, allies and students gathered in solidarity in White Plaza to support workers, immigrants, refugees and immigrant workers before marching in San Jose. Organized by Stanford's labor union SEIU Local 2007 in partnership with Stanford Sanctuary Now, the action attempted to resist the current presidential administration and unite the "power of the people."