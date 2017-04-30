Rector, Owusu sign with teams post-draft

Although the final rounds of the NFL Draft came and went without former Stanford wide receivers Michael Rector and Francis Owusu hearing their names called in Philadelphia on Saturday, the pair will still be taking their talents to the National Football League after being signed as undrafted free agents Saturday.

Almost immediately after the final pick in the draft was announced Saturday, Rector’s agent told sources that he would be signing with the Detroit Lions while it was reported shortly thereafter that Owusu had signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Off to Detroit, blessed & proud to be a Lion! 🦁 #OnePride pic.twitter.com/4q5xOFzTfZ — Michael (@michaelrector) April 29, 2017

While Rector’s stats did not always live up to expectations at Stanford, he is an explosive athlete who undoubtedly impressed scouts with his blistering speed at the NFL combine in March. Rector accumulated a total of 1681 receiving yards and hauled in 15 receiving touchdowns over the course of his Stanford career.

As for Owusu, he did not receive an invite to the NFL combine but turned heads with his athleticism at Stanford’s pro day. Owusu ran a 4.34 40-yard dash and had a 39” vertical jump that made him nearly irresistible to NFL teams after the draft, especially with his 6’3”, 221-pound frame. Owusu tallied 482 receiving yards and caught three touchdowns during his Stanford career, with his most notable catch being the one in which he pinned the ball against a UCLA defender’s back to hold on for a touchdown, perhaps one of the best plays in recent college football history.

Both players will now join many others, both drafted and undrafted, in beginning the hopeful journey to making an NFL roster in the fall.

