Top-five matchup at Sunken Diamond

Coming off a five-game win streak, No. 4 Stanford baseball (24-12, 8-7 Pac-12) goes up against the national runner-up and No. 5 Arizona (27-12, 9-9 Pac-12) in a three-game series starting Thursday at Sunken Diamond.

The series will be a competitive conference matchup as both teams run statistically close and have shown strength in their offenses, with the Wildcats posting five players hitting better than .300, combating the Cardinal’s 3.43 staff ERA.

Stanford enters the series hot, having won seven of its last 11 games at Sunken Diamond and having scored eight or more runs in its last three games.

Defensively, the Cardinal have the edge in pitching and fielding, two areas where they rank third and fourth in the nation, respectively. Stanford will look to its top pitchers, junior closer Colton Hock and freshman Erik Miller, to limit the damage Arizona’s bats can do.

The series will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Sunken Diamond and will be streamed live on the Pac-12 Networks. Games will continue on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Contact Cate Camara at ccamara2 ‘at’ stanford.edu.