Baseball searching for victory in midweek matchup

Stanford baseball (23-12, 8-7 Pac-12) takes on Santa Clara (8-30, 4-11) on Tuesday. The team is looking to use this opportunity as a rest game after an away series at Oregon and before the series against Arizona at home, but with that rest comes the pressure of continuing their four-game winning streak.

The Cardinal are coming off of a series of wins against Oregon which culminated in a 10-4 victory on Sunday. Junior Mikey Diekroeger finished the game with a career tying 4-for-4 hits, followed by sophomore Nico Hoerner with three. Strong play at the plate against the Ducks is a trend the team will need to continue in order to stretch their current hot streak into the series against Arizona this weekend.

This victory marks the first sweep for Stanford since the 2016 regular season finale, also against Oregon. Stanford is now the first Pac-12 team in six years to have earned a sweep at PK Park.

The Cardinal’s recent strength should help in the game against Santa Clara, who are coming off of a 12-7 loss to San Francisco. The Cardinal are looking to make up for a 4-2 loss to Santa Clara last year with this mid-week rematch.

The game will be played at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sunken Diamond. Live updates and stats can be found at gostanford.com.

Contact Ariana Rollins at arianar ‘at’ stanford.edu.