Baseball takes first Pac-12 road sweep in series against Oregon

Stanford men’s baseball (23-12, 8-7 Pac-12) got out the brooms over the weekend as it swept No. 25 Oregon (23-13, 6-9) three-game series on the road. The series sweep was the first Pac-12 road sweep for Stanford since 2014 against Utah.

The Cardinal offense faced a tall task in Game One as they faced the back-to-back National Pitcher of the Week, Oregon’s David Peterson. Peterson came into the game with a 0.56 combined ERA in his last seven starts.

Stanford countered with sophomore pitcher Kris Bubic, who pitched brilliantly in 6.1 innings. He racked up seven strikeouts and gave up only two earned runs. Junior pitcher Colton Hock came in after Bubic and shut the door on the Ducks with 2.2 scoreless innings, putting him in sole possession of second place on Stanford’s all-time career saves list.

Even with Peterson’s previous dominance, the Cardinal offense put up 10 hits and scored four runs on the star pitcher.

Freshman Daniel Bakst had two hits and an RBI in the first to score the first run of the game for the Cardinal. Stanford would score two more runs in the second inning and another in the sixth to give Stanford a 4-1 lead. Bubic and freshman Erik Miller gave up two runs in the seventh, but Stanford would not relinquish the lead to finish with a 4-3 victory.

Junior southpaw Andrew Summerville got the start in Game Two. He continued Stanford’s strong starting pitching as he lasted 6.2 innings while delivering five punch-outs and giving up three earned runs.

The Cardinal offense started the scoring again in the first by putting two on the board and exploded in the seventh inning with four runs. Stanford eventually took the game by a score of 8-5.

Sophomore shortstop Nico Hoerner had himself a game as he was one triple away from a cycle. He also tied a career high with four hits and scored four runs with an RBI off his first career home run.

With a chance to sweep the series, Stanford put senior Chris Castellanos on the mound. After giving up a run in the bottom of the first, Castellanos got in a groove and blanked the Ducks for three innings before giving up two runs in the fifth and one more in the seventh.

The Cardinal offense picked on Oregon’s pitching all game as Hoerner, and junior Mikey Diekroeger helped the offense to 10 runs. Hoerner continued his momentum from the previous game by adding three hits and two RBI. Diekroeger had four hits with two RBI. The four hits tied a career high.

Senior pitcher Tyler Thorne relieved Castellanos and shut down the Ducks offense to give the Cardinal a 10-4 win and a series sweep.

Stanford will host Santa Clara (8-30, 4-11 WCC) in a midweek matchup on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

