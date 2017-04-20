Softball searches for conference victory against Oregon State

Stanford softball (17-22, 0-12 Pac-12) looks to continue its Pac-12 matchups this weekend against Oregon State (22-18, 4-8 Pac-12). The Cardinal will travel north to Corvallis for the first time this season as they attempt to get their first conference win.

Stanford has found success against non-conference opponents, most recently in a tightly contested 6-5 victory against Santa Clara on Tuesday. In that game, a strong offensive performance by the team, capped off by senior Bessie Noll’s two-out RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning, catapulted the Cardinal to victory. Freshman Kristina Inouye was a standout for Stanford offensively during the game, managing three RBIs and a walk and going 2-3. They will need similar performances if they are to overcome the Beavers away from home.

Oregon State is also coming into the game on a hot streak, after capturing the first victory against then-No. 8 UCLA in the program’s history. Hot bats were also key in that win, as Oregon State’s Natalie Hampton hit a three-run walk-off home run to help the Beavers come out on top against the Bruins.

It should be an exciting game, with both teams entering the series feeling confident at the plate. Stanford leads the all-time series against Oregon State 47-25, but dropped all three games last season. That will be a stat they will look to change going into Friday’s matchup.

Friday’s game is set to start at 3 p.m. and will be televised on the Pac-12 network. Saturday and Sunday’s games will begin at 1 p.m. and noon respectively with live streams available online. Live stats can be found at gostanford.com.

Contact Amanda McLean at ammclean ‘at’ stanford.edu.