In defense of “fuck”

Maybe your Math 51 midterm grade is posted. Or maybe you realized you accidentally slept through the first 30 minutes of your 50 minute section. Perhaps you left your bike unlocked at TAP for three days and now you’re facing the consequences. In each of these scenarios, a certain response is clearly warranted. A short and sweet four-letter word is the only response that can encapsulate the pure anger or frustration you’re feeling at the moment — and “DARN!” is not the word I’m referring to.

Yes, you guessed it, one of my favorite words in the English language — fuck. Fuck is useful in so many scenarios. It’s jarring, it’s impassioned, hell, it’s probably the reason you clicked on this article. It communicates something that “Golly gee,” and “schucks” simply cannot.

Others have written, and I agree, that expletives allow for a certain kind of communication. Cursing lends itself to scenarios with clear emotional connotations. In fact, there’s research to suggest that swear words are instinctively emotional. For example, in a New York Times article, linguistic expert Deborah Tannen explained, “People who speak more than one language report that they always curse in their native tongue; they can say swear words in a second language but they don’t feel them — the gut link to emotions just isn’t there.” Using an expletive suggests that the conversation is heading in an emotional direction, whether that tone is pain, frustration or even humor.

Nevertheless, cursing is still considered taboo and people who curse are typically viewed differently. Some argue that cursing causes an unfavorable image, can be damaging to relationships and is typically associated with a negative attitude. Researchers and authors have dubbed cursing as indicative of a lack of education and self-control and even caused by “laziness in thought and poverty in vocabulary.” But should cursing really get this reputation?

Newer research actually suggests a bright side to cursing. A study from the journal Language Sciences found that people who were fluent in “taboo words” were more likely to have a large vocabulary. Another part of the study tested the “Big Five Inventory” of the subjects. This test measures the five main personality traits of subjects — agreeableness, neuroticism, extraversion, conscientiousness and openness. The results suggested that those who cursed were more neurotic and open to new ideas than their non-cussing counterparts. Therefore, those who throw around an f-bomb every once in awhile aren’t aren’t afraid to show strong emotion and care less about offending others. In this sense, curse words are powerful forms of expression.

In addition, there’s something so alluring about using curse words. Curse words follow the “forbidden fruit hypothesis,” which states that when something is considered prohibited it’s much more appealing to humans. We’re told they are “bad words” as children, we don’t see them thrown around as often as other words, and in general they’re words we are not supposed to say; in this sense, curse words are intriguing.

Other research has suggested that swearing increases pain tolerance. Cursing activates the adrenaline levels of the body and can help people withstand higher levels of pain according to the results of an experiment from psychologist Richard Stevens. In the experiment, 67 students were asked to make two lists of words — one list of swear words and one list of adjectives to describe a simple table. Then they had to dunk their hands in cold water for as long as they could, but one group was prompted to repeat one of their swear words while the other was instructed to repeat one of the table adjectives. They found that subjects in the swearing group kept their hands in the cold water longer for longer, and also reported experiencing less pain. In this case, swearing produced a “hypoalgesic” effect, or decreased sensitivity to painful stimuli.

So to recap, swearing is viscerally emotional, suggestive of a large vocabulary, associated with powerful exclamations and beneficial to pain tolerance, yet it’s still seen as uncivilized or inappropriate. Regardless, no substitution of “gee willikers” or “dang nabbit” could do my true emotions justice. Sometimes I’m just really fucking angry, or maybe I’m tired of someone’s bullshit. Being “mad” or “annoyed” just wouldn’t cut it. Sometimes swear words have a way of truly encapsulating what I’m feeling in a way unlike any other kinds of words. So for now, much to my elders’ chagrin, I will continue using these words as much as I damn well please.

Contact Sabrina Medler at smedler ‘at’ stanford.edu.