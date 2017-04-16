Women’s lacrosse’s comeback win against Ducks flashes key strengths moving forward

Women’s lacrosse (9-4, 4-1 MPSF) heads north across the Bay to square off against struggling rival Cal Berkeley (4-10, 3-5 MPSF) after completing a victorious two-game homestand during last week’s action.

Stanford has consistently been led by senior leaders Elizabeth Cusick and Kelsey Murray as Murray has scored five goals in the last two Cardinal wins to power Stanford’s offense. Murray’s 10-goal week brought her tally to a team-leading 39 goals on the season, while teammate Cusick sits at second with 30 goals.

The Cardinal enter into Berkeley Monday coming off a comeback victory over conference opponent Oregon Ducks, mainly behind a second-half five-goal offensive explosion from Murray that saw Stanford overcome a 10-5 halftime deficit. In the game, Murray tied Lucy Dikeou’s Cardinal record at 124 career goals.

Meanwhile, Bay Area rival Golden Bears struggled for most of the season. Yet the Cal women have somewhat come to life, stringing together two consecutive victories while hosting Saint Mary’s and UC Davis. However, the resilient Cardinal offense will definitely provide a larger test for the struggling Golden Bear defense.

The game will be played at Kabam field at 6 p.m. PT, and play-by-play action will be updated at gostanford.com.

