Letter to the Editor: Resources for sexual assault survivors at Stanford

The staff at both the Confidential Support Team (CST) and the Office of Sexual Assault & Relationship Abuse Education & Response (SARA) very much appreciate The Daily’s efforts to highlight supportive resources for survivors of sexual assault and relationship violence (“New peer support group centers sexual assault discussion on survivors,” March 17).

We want to take the opportunity to follow up with additional information regarding the support services currently available to Stanford students impacted by sexual and relationship violence, sexual harassment and stalking – including some new efforts occurring this year.

The Confidential Support Team (CST) offers free, confidential support to Stanford students impacted by sexual assault and relationship violence, including domestic abuse, intimate partner abuse, stalking and sexually or gender-based harassment. CST services include immediate emotional support and ongoing individual counseling. CST provides information about rights and reporting options, support throughout the reporting process if pursued and help connecting with other on- and off-campus resources. Additionally, CST supports friends and other allies who have questions about how to help a survivor of sexual or relationship violence and consults with students developing programs and projects related to sexual assault awareness, prevention, or survivor support. The CST office is staffed by two licensed psychologists and two licensed social workers. CST does not share information with the Title IX Office and can be considered a “first stop” for students seeking support for concerns related to sexual assault or relationship violence.

Beginning this quarter, CST is offering a new, weekly eight-session Skills Support Group (Thursdays, 5-6 p.m.) This group is free and confidential and is designed for undergraduate and graduate students impacted by relationship abuse, sexual assault, sexual harassment and/or stalking. The group will provide a safe space for students to better understand the impact of trauma on their lives and to develop skills for coping safely with trauma symptoms. The group will also address developing healthier relationships and enhancing confidence in coping with life’s stressors.

Healing Art Workshops, a SARA and CST collaboration, began last quarter and will continue this quarter (Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m.) Stanford students impacted by sexual assault or relationship violence are invited to explore therapeutic art making in a safe and supportive atmosphere. We will explore a range of topics relevant to healing, using a wide variety of 2D and 3D materials. Participants work independently, drawing on guidance from facilitators as needed. Workshops are co-facilitated by a counselor who is available for support as needed during sessions.

Self-Care Study Breaks are offered at the end of each quarter through a SARA and CST collaboration. This year, we have hosted a supportive self-care space during “dead week” and plan to make this a quarterly tradition. All students are invited to join us for snacks, calming music, crafts and self-care resources. Confidential counselors are available for additional support as needed.

— Helen Wilson, Ph.D.

Director, Confidential Support Team

Carley Flanery, MPH, MSW

Director, Office of Sexual Assault & Relationship Abuse Education & Response

Contact Helen Wilson and Carley Flanery at hwilson3 ‘at’ stanford.edu and cflanery ‘at’ stanford.edu.