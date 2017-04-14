Gabe and Abdulla’s Playlist: Money Trees

Make it rain.

“Money Trees” – Kendrick Lamar

On “Money Trees”, Kendrick croons over a sample of Beach House’s ethereal “Silver Soul.” The song also features back-up vocals from independent singer Anna Wise, who has since collaborated with Kendrick both on 2015’s “To Pimp a Butterfly” and 2016’s “Untitled Unmastered.”

“Money Trees Deuce” – Jay Rock feat. Lance Skiiiwalker

“Money Trees Deuce” is Black Hippy-mainstay and Kendrick apprentice Jay Rock’s 2015 sequel to Kendrick’s “Money Trees.” Though Jay will never be the top dawg at TDE, he can no doubt spit with the rest of his TDE-mates. Be sure to check out the rest of his 2015 album “90059.”

“Paper Trail$” – Joey Bada$$

In “Paper Trail$”, iconic Flatbush-Brooklyn native Joey Bada$$ laments the negative aspects of his newfound wealth. Definitely check out his brand new studio album “All-Amerikkkan Badass,” which unforgivingly reproaches modern America from the perspective of a young Black man.

“Money On Me” – Snakehips feat. Anderson .Paak

British electronic duo Snakehips enlist in-vogue Anderson .Paak in irresistible “Money on Me.” Here, .Paak calls to an unnamed woman, asking her to shake her “money-maker.”

“Money Made Me Do It” – Post Malone feat. 2 Chainz

There’s not a lot here; money makes ‘em do it but shit they can afford it! But boy does 2 Chainz’s fresh verse “melt your face off.”

“$” – Ty Dolla $ign

While much of Ty’s 2016 mixtape “Campaign,” such as “Where (???)” and “Campaign”, features hard-hitting, #trustnoone Ty, “$” is a nice R&B respite that showcases Ty’s sensitive and suave side. His smooth crooning is aided by smeared atmospheric production from producers D’Mile and Sweet.

“Money Longer” – Lil Uzi Vert

Like others on this playlist, 22-year-old Lil Uzi Vert contemplates how life has changed since he’s become famous and acquired $$$, chanting that he’s “turned to a savage.” 2015’s “Money Longer” is Uzi’s debut single and showcases his signature energy. Artists like Uzi are unapologetically yanking us into a new era of hip-hop. Ya ya ya!!

“Blue Hunnids” – Kool John & P-Lo

“Blue Hunnids” is a bassy Bay-Area banger that extolls the virtues of the hunnid$. “Blue Hunnids” refers to the vertical blue band on the new $100 bill.

“Collard Greens” – Schoolboy Q feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Collard Greens” is TDE-linchpin Schoolboy Q’s not-so-subtle ode to the $$$. “Collard Greens”’s infectious rhythm will have you “ooh ooh ooh!”- and “chidi-ching-ching”-ing long after the song is over.

“About the Money” – T.I. feat. Young Thug

In an interview with Pigeons & Planes, T.I. said the song came about when Thug “just pulled up to the studio and we went ahead and did it.” If that isn’t the most Young Thug thing we’ve ever heard…

“Bitch Better Have My Money” – Rihanna

“Bitch Better Have My Money” is Rihanna’s thumping trap single from 2015 that needs little explanation. Production from Kanye West and Travi$ Scott lends this song its unforgiving, all-consuming energy.

“Cash Machine” – D.R.A.M.

Though D.R.A.M.’s sound dangerously nears the silly nursery trap vibe of Lil Yachty, “Cash Machine”’s open air sound and unapologetic piano is unbelievably catchy. We really like that D.R.A.M. seems to be channeling some serious Kanye “School Spirit” vibes here.

“Gold Digger” – Kanye West, Jamie Foxx

Needs no introduction.

“Money to Blow” – Birdman feat. Lil Wayne and Drake

“Money to Blow” captures the inspirational energy of late 2000s hip-hop, led by artists like Lil Wayne. Be sure to catch a verse from pre-2010 #foreversadboy Aubrey “Drake” Graham.

“Piggy Bank” – 50 Cent

Clickity clank, clickity clank, the money goes into my piggy bank. Against the backdrop of his favorite topic – $$$ – 50 Cent takes shots at several of his contemporaries, including Ja-Rule and Lil Kim. Beef and money – this song is rap at its finest.

“Mo Money Mo Problems” – Notorious B.I.G. feat. Mase & Puff Daddy

Mo’ money…mo’ problems.

Contact Gabe Knight at gknight2 ‘at’ stanford.edu and Abdulla Janahi at ajanhi ‘at’ stanford.edu.