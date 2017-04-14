Several students report issues with ASSU election ballots

Students who took a leave of absence last quarter did not receive ballots for ASSU elections, while some others who were enrolled all year also initially did not find their ballots, The Daily confirmed Friday with Elections Commissioner Paul Serrato ’19. There were also some students concerned about a bug in Grad Student Council (GSC) ballots, which was fixed for later ballots but not retroactively.

Although there was previous concern about a more widespread ballot problem also affecting students that were officially enrolled during winter quarter, the affected ballots appear to be limited in scope. According to Brian Cook, director of assessment and program evaluation at Stanford’s Institutional Research and Decision Support, only four names out of 15,913 students certified as enrolled contacted Serrato about not receiving a ballot, and only three of those students were confirmed to actually have been enrolled.

Serrato said previously registered students later found ballots in their junk mail. The Daily is working to confirm this with students it spoke to who said they did not receive a ballot.

“We definitely believe in all eligible voters to have the right to actually vote,” Serrato said. “We in no way want to disenfranchise anyone, because that’s not what the ASSU elections are about.”

Historically, students who were on leave the quarter before elections cannot vote because ballots are based on winter registration data. Serrato confirmed he has also received emails from students who say they were registered last quarter but did not receive emailed links to their personalized ballots, though he declined to say how many.

He added that the commission is working “diligently” to respond to all emails and supply the students with ballots before midnight, as well as figure out where the discrepancy between students and ballots may have occurred.

According to Cook, the ballots may have been lost due to a number of technical reasons. This year, his office worked with the University Registrar to confirm enrollment data for all students, which was then made available to the commission — with personally identifying information about particular students excluded.

“People have a misconception of how easy it is to access these records,” Cook said. “In terms of quarterly enrollment, there are a lot of issues with when students sign up for classes, which department they’re in … some graduate graduate students are enrolled in three different graduate programs, so we’d have to certify their enrollment in all three of those things.”

In the past, the Registrar has confirmed who is eligible after receiving all votes, which Cook described as a messier process with less transparency than the new Qualtrics system, in which students’ eligibility is confirmed before voting. He also added that the number of students for which the ballots were lost is likely “very small.”

According to Cook, in order to send missing ballots to students, Serrato must collect names and SUNet IDs, for which he will then confirm enrollment so that ballots can be sent. At the publishing of this article he said he had not yet received such information from Serrato.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, six hours before the ballots close, Serrato responded that the Commission is currently in the process of collecting the information to send to Cook “shortly.”

Elisa Hofmeister ’18, an RA in Cedro, has been registered as a student all year but said she did not receive a ballot. Several of her residents, she said, received links to ballots that appeared to be broken. She tried to find a way to vote on the ASSU website, but could not; individualized links are necessary.

“I guess it’s just ridiculous to promote civic engagement and be upset at people for not engaging in voting in elections and then not even give them the ability to do it,” Hofmeister said. “I would have voted.”

Other students, including Madeleine Rowell ’18, were excluded from voting after taking a leave of absence winter and fall quarter. According to Cook, the elections commission has traditionally used winter quarter enrollment data because the University does not keep official enrollment records until the third week of the quarter. This makes spring data simply unavailable during the weeks in which ASSU schedules its elections.

Changing the voting timeline in order to use spring quarter data, Cook said, is up to the ASSU rather than the University. He also stressed that the University “is not involved at all” in elections beyond providing enrollment data.

Luka Fatuesi ’17, assistant financial manager of the ASSU, cited a number of reasons why voting must occur early in the quarter.

“The General Election has traditionally been scheduled during the first two weeks of Spring Quarter, and delays are only in extraordinary cases,” he wrote in an email to The Daily. “The ASSU needs to ensure a smooth transition in both the Executive and Legislative branches; delaying the election past Week 3 inhibits that.”

Additionally, he said, the ASSU can only integrate Annual Grants and Special Fees into the student fee after elections take place, making the timeline difficult to shift. A delayed election would not allow enough time to place the student fee on tuition bills by a May 1 deadline.

Serrato has not commented on whether the tonight’s midnight deadline to submit ballots will be extended for students who are getting their links late.

Rowell researched the different platforms for about an hour before realizing she hadn’t received a ballot. After reaching out to Serrato and confirming that she could not vote, she felt her exclusion was “arbitrary” and made re-assimilating onto campus feel a little worse.

“I’m not sure why this policy is in place, it seems pretty backward/unfair,” Rowell wrote in an email exchange with Serrato she provided to The Daily.

“I care a lot about who’s representing the student body in student government and making sure that different student interests are represented,” she told The Daily later.

Serrato said there was “room for improvement” in the election process, though he later clarified he meant with the election process as a whole and outreach, rather than any issue of disenfranchisement specifically.

Still, Cook praised the new Qualtrics system for making “big strides” this year for both the ASSU and the University.

“It’s a pilot process at some level because this is the first time we’ve done it,” he said. ”But from my perspective, this is much much better, much more transparent and much more accurate than it’s ever been in the past. Having gone through some of these issues, I think from my perspective they’re in a position where they can improve even more going forward so that it’ll work a lot better.”

On the GSC ballot, students that attempted to vote before 12:20 a.m. on Thursday were not able to properly select candidates from among the at-large and more specific candidate categories. In an email forwarded to The Daily, current GSC member and Ph.D. student Isamar Rosa M.S. ’15 wrote that the Elections Commission is “hard at work” in identifying affected ballots and coming up with a solution.

Any students who feel they did not receive their ballot in error are encouraged to contact the Elections Commission at paul@elections.stanford.edu.

Hannah Knowles also contributed to this report.

This post has been updated to reflect Serrato’s subsequent clarification of a quote as well as comments from Fatuesi and Serrato’s update that registered students found ballots in their junk inboxes. The post originally stated that Serrato had confirmed that students registered last quarter did not receive ballots; however, the ASSU cannot confirm students’ enrollment status. The article has been updated to reflect that.

This post was further updated to reflect the four people emailing complaints sent from Serrato to Cook, which were previously unknown to The Daily.