Seven Snapchat stories we’re all guilty of posting

With an up-to-date total of 71,849 snaps sent and received, I’d categorize myself as a pretty frequent Snapchat user.

Life at Stanford is a constant ebb and flow of productivity and procrastination, a pattern quite visible on my friends’ Snapchat stories. From impromptu Monterey beach trips to journeys through the stacks of Green Library, our day-to-day lives as Stanford students are documented, viewed and judged on this platform.

Although I currently maintain streaks with 22 people, I don’t utilize the story tool other than to post truly noteworthy life events and outstandingly hilarious moments (it’s possible they’re only funny to me).

On the other hand, I frequently watch other people’s stories, but to be completely honest, I usually find myself just clicking through them to clear my screen. The stories I skip typically fall under a list of ones we’re all guilty of posting — myself included.

For the sake of short attention spans, eye rolls and complaints, it’s probably best if the following types of stories are avoided:

1. The “five-course meal” story

I’m a sucker for an aesthetic quesadilla or a beautifully crafted cupcake, but for the sake of my stomach, please don’t post your three main meals and interspersed snacks. Seeing pictures of delicious food makes me hungry in class, and as a result, hangry, because I can’t leave my lecture to fill my empty tummy. Your public photographic food journal also gives me a look into your health habits, something that you may not think about.

2. The “inside joke only one person understands” story

Thank you for posting that riveting photo of a smashed cheese curl on the sidewalk without any explanation; trying to figure out its purpose is like a brainteaser.

Seriously, though, sending the inside joke privately to your friend or adding an “@______” in text saves your followers from exerting too much effort trying to understand the significance. The simple gesture also keeps them from skipping over your story next time.

3. The “concert series” story

I’m so glad you’re having a blast at the concert of someone whose music I don’t listen to, but please don’t post a 10-second video of every song performed. Between your terribly off-key singing and the loud background noise of thousands of people, it’s really hard to even hear the song itself. The blinking strobe lights are entertaining to watch, but they tend to get boring after a while.

Please limit the concert story to one or two videos, max. I’m sure I can find the whole concert on YouTube if I’m interested.

4. The “travel” story

Like foodie posts, I love seeing other people’s vacation stories of gorgeous beaches and unique animals. Whether you’re visiting Mexico, France or Japan, I honestly enjoy viewing your daily adventures, but there’s something about the classic airplane photos that irk me.

The abbreviated airport geotag photos signifying the exciting beginning and sad endings of once-in-a-lifetime trips aren’t something you’re going to scrapbook, so why even take them in the first place?

5. The “one second” story

Come again? The number of times I have to view your story to understand it is embarrassing. I’m so glad Snapchat hasn’t introduced a view count like Instagram, or I’d probably be blocked for stalking. Trust me: I usually watch a story once, and unless I’m sleep-deprived or not paying attention, can get the gist of it.

No human can read a full-length sentence caption in a second, so please lengthen the time of the story to a generous three seconds.

6. The “double post” story

Getting a private snap from someone special can be exciting, but after opening it and realizing you’ve already seen it on his or her story, disappointment or annoyance is typically the result. By sending me the exact same photo posted on your story, it sends a few different messages.

For starters, you must really want people to see the post and assume they won’t watch your story. Second, you can’t seem to come up with the effort to send a different photo or you’re using the duplicate as a means to continue a streak.

7. The “daily ritual” story

One of the wonderful aspects of life is that every day is different, but from your story, I can’t tell. Your followers shouldn’t be able to predict the exact type of photo like a daily streak. My advice for you: Spice it up a little! Keep us interested! If you’re not ready to completely change your habitual “tree in the courtyard” photo, try a different angle for a new artistic flavor. Who knows? Your story could end up on the cover of “National Geographic.”

