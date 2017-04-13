Elizabeth Price endeavors to make history at NCAA Championships

Stanford gymnast Elizabeth Price will attempt to make history on Friday as she competes in the bars event in the NCAA Championships in St. Louis, Missouri. Price will have a shot at becoming the first Stanford gymnast to win two individual national titles, a feat that she has been taking head-on all season.

Price won the NCAA Seattle Regional Title on bars on April 1, notching herself a 9.975 score on an almost-flawless routine. This came as no surprise, as the junior has been in the top-five ranked in the event all season. She finished the season ranked fourth, earning a qualifying score of 9.940. The trend of earning more than 9.900 on the event has been impressive, as Price has done so in 80 percent of competitions this season and has won the event the same percentage of times.

Price already made history when she became the third female gymnast to win an individual NCAA title in 2015, when she trounced a group of grueling opponents.

The gymnast will perform on Friday at 5 p.m. in the second semifinal, following the acts of Florida and Penn State’s Briannah Tsang and rounding up the third rotation.

The competition can be seen on ESPNU and WatchESPN. The competition will commence at 1 p.m. on Friday, and will continue through Saturday.

